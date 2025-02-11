It's been over a year since Ted Lasso wrapped its Emmy-winning run, and fans of the beloved Apple TV+ series have been clamoring for more from AFC Richmond’s Roy Kent and Jamie Tartt. But while a Lasso return remains... let's call it, slightly up in the air, Phil Dunster is already cooking up an unexpected reunion with his on-screen frenemy Brett Goldstein — and his pitch is absolutely wild. Speaking with Collider’s Christina Radish during the Surface Season 2 junket, Dunster was asked if he’d like to work with Goldstein again, even if not for Ted Lasso. Without missing a beat, Dunster launched into an impromptu (and surprisingly detailed) pitch for their next project:

"Okay, where do we start? Comedy? What are the two characters? Who are they? Let’s make it happen. I work in a pharmacy. He is a lost boy who's new to the city. We happen to bump into each other at the cinema and we fall in love, but there are complications in our past where maybe we can't be together in quite the way we thought we could. But it’s my work in the pharmacy that really keeps me going. And he loves that in me."

We have to say, it sounds like he's given this a lot of thought, but if this sounds like an unconventional setup, it only gets better. Surface co-star Freida Pinto immediately jumped in with a new twist: "And then, you need a surrogate to carry the baby." Dunster, clearly enjoying the demented energy of the moment, ran with it, and started angling for Pinto to get involved with the production side of things via Hello Sunshine (the company fronted by Reese Witherspoon that produces Surface):

"I feel good about it. I was buttering [Freida] up with the production company stuff. I’m just saying. I knew you were gonna ask that, so I wanted to pitch a big idea."

Could a Dunster-Goldstein Rom-Com Actually Happen?

Image via Apple TV+

We don't care how unrealistic or unreasonable it is. Hollywood should allow this to happen. Given both actors’ proven chemistry in Ted Lasso, it’s not that hard to imagine. Dunster’s Jamie Tartt and Goldstein’s Roy Kent had one of the show’s most beloved character dynamics, evolving from bitter rivals to begrudging best friends, so to hell with it, let's make them passionate lovers with a baby on the way. Where do we sign?

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on all things Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, and Ted Lasso.