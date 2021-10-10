Warning: The below article contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Ted Lasso.

The Season 2 finale of Ted Lasso had fans of the Apple TV+ comedy feeling a hefty number of ways, from joyous to mourning to just plain pissed off. Having wrapped up a number of storylines that left fans on the edge of their seats, the series had a lot to deliver in the final fifty minutes of its second season, but there was one worry that seemed to trump the rest: whether the beloved AFC Richmond team would win the final match of their season, and be promoted back to the Premier League.

As fans have joyously discovered after Friday’s finale, the team of misfits achieved their goal, with a penalty kick from Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández) tying their final match and putting them back in the league. Richmond is set to enter the third season of the beloved comedy as members of the top level of the English football system once again — and with that promotion comes something even more special, as reports surface that Ted Lasso has secured a nearly £500,000 licensing deal with the Premier League.

According to The Athletic, Lasso’s producers have made a deal that will allow the series to license and use a large portion of the league’s assets, including archival footage, logos of any and all Premier League teams, and even the league trophy, won by teams in the final match of their thirty-eight game season. The deal is worth approximately $680,000 in US dollars, and will facilitate Richmond’s move back into the Premier League for Season 3, allowing the show to explore more of the inner workings of the top tier system than they previously had in season one.

What this means for the Emmy Award-winning series’ third season, no one knows, as the writers' room has only recently opened up for the show’s next move. But with Richmond back in the Premier League, and Nate (Nick Mohammed) now coaching for the opposition — West Ham United, owned by the vile Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head) — the possibilities for new conflict are endless.

Ted Lasso stars Emmy winners Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and Brett Goldstein, along with Brendan Hunt, Phil Dunster, Juno Temple, and Jeremy Swift. Fans can catch up on both seasons of the series now on Apple TV+.

