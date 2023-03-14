You can now demonstrate your love for AFC Richmond in a whole different way, as People Magazine has revealed that the pub seen in Ted Lasso will be available for rent as an Airbnb. The place named as the Crown & Anchor Pub in the Apple TV+ series is actually called The Prince's Head in real life. When it is time to celebrate a victory on the field, or simply sit around while in a melancholic mood, there's only one welcoming establishment that the coach played by Jason Sudeikis likes to visit. And that's not all, as the Crown & Anchor experience still had a few surprises up its sleeve.

Annette Badland, who plays the beloved bar owner Mae in the show, will host the experience, where she will welcome guests and offer them biscuits. The fact that the charismatic woman who supports the team with incredible passion every day will be a huge part of the Airbnb experience will make the whole operation more immersive, making fans believe they are actually a part of the world depicted in the Emmy-winning production. Mae is constantly seen with AFC Richmond's most enthusiastic supporters, played in the show by Bronson Webb, Kevin Garry and Adam Colborne.

The offer will be available for a limited time, with the only nights available for booking being October 23, 24 and 25 of this year. Representing the number of players of the team, the price for the experience will consist of £11 pounds (or around $13) per night, limited only to groups of up to four people. The news regarding the immersive Ted Lasso experience were shared in order to promote the debut of the show's third season, which is set to score on Apple TV+ on March 15. The new episodes will follow how the team will react when they have to compete against West Ham United, a team that includes former AFC Richmond coach Nate (Nick Mohammed) in their staff.

Could This Be the End of the Road for Ted Lasso?

Merely a week before the premiere of the show's third season, Jason Sudeikis started teasing the possibility of Ted Lasso ending this summer. The actor mentioned how he felt proud about the story they had told over the past few years, and how the upcoming episodes will close out several story threads that have been progressing since the series began in 2020. It remains to be seen if AFC Richmond's journey with their optimistic coach will continue, as Apple TV+ hasn't given any official update regarding the status of the show.

Before you book your stay at the Crown & Anchor Pub, you can check out the full trailer for the third season of Ted Lasso below. The hit Apple TV+ series returns on March 15: