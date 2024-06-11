The Big Picture Warner Bros. TV Group CEO hints at potential Season 4 or spin-off for hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso.

Season 3 finale leaves door open for more stories, especially for Brett Goldstein's Roy Kent character.

Fans agree that third season felt rushed, hoping for return to Richmond to steer the ship back on course.

While it seemed AFC Richmond had suited up for their final match in 2023, a new update from one TV executive revealed there may be more on the horizon for the hit Apple TV+ series. When speaking at a Deadline-moderated panel, CEO and Chair of Warner Bros. TV Group Channing Dungey offered an interesting update on a potential Season 4 of Ted Lasso. When asked what was on the horizon for the hit comedy series, be it a Season 4 or a new spin-off, Dungey had this to say:

"We've had conversations about all of the above. I think Jason Sudeikis is open to the idea, but I think he wants to have the right idea, which I appreciate. We at Warner Bros appreciate, Apple appreciates, because it's the sort of thing where you don't want to go do more, just for the sake of more, you want to go do more, because you actually have something to say, you have a story that you want to tell. We'll see what happens."

Unlike a show such as Succession, it was a bit murky leading up and heading into Ted Lasso Season 3 whether it would be the final season or if there was more to come. The Season 3 finale serves as a satisfying send-off for many of the show's beloved characters, but it also leaves the door open for more stories in the future, particularly from Brett Goldstein's Roy Kent. Ted Lasso boasts an impressive 90% rating from critics and a 85% score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, but the third season experienced the biggest dip in the series, dropping to 81% and 78% from critics and audiences, respectively. Many fans agree that the third and (for now) final season feels rushed in comparison to its predecessors, which is all the more reason to return to Richmond and steer the ship back on course.

What Else Is Streaming on Apple TV+?

Close

Make no mistake; Apple TV+ isn't a one-trick pony. The platform has had many hits in the few years since it debuted, and has become known as one of the go-to spots for the best sci-fi series. Apple recently unveiled new looks at the highly anticipated second season of Silo starring Rebecca Ferguson, as well as debuting the first look at the Adam Scott-led Severance Season 2. Apple TV+ is also currently airing Dark Matter, the sci-fi series starring Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly, and recently canceled another multiversal sci-fi thriller, Constellation, shortly after its Season 1 finale. The platform knows more than just sci-fi, however, and started the year with a bang in Masters of the Air, a war epic/period drama starring Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan.

All three seasons of Ted Lasso are available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+. Check them out below and stay tuned to Collider for all your television updates and needs.

WATCH ON APPLE TV+