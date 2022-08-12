Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Ted Lasso.As a huge fan of Ted Lasso, which is available to stream on Apple TV+, I went into its second season with high hopes, but not knowing what to expect and wondering how it could live up to the magic of its first season. Not only did it meet and surpass that bar for me, it also introduced us to the character of Dr. Sharon Fieldstone (played beautifully by Sarah Niles), the often stoic yet always observant team therapist who’s just trying to make some headway with Coach Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) at a time when he’d rather be doing anything else.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Niles talked about how much it means to her to have received an Emmy Awards nomination in the category of Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, how much she knew about the season arc when she got the role, her love for the standout character, how she approached embodying Dr. Sharon, and the memories she’ll always keep from her time on the show. She also talked about how she got involved with the Netflix series The Sandman and what it was like to work with co-star David Thewlis, as well as why she wanted to do the remake of The Toxic Avenger, and which real-life people she’d like to play someday.

COLLIDER: Congratulations on the Emmy nomination. It’s so well deserved. I loved the work that you did in Season 2 and I thought you were just absolutely the perfect addition to the show.

SARAH NILES: Thank you so much. I love her so much. I love the character. She taught me a lot, unexpectedly.

When you signed on for that role, what were your expectations, if you had any? Did you have any idea what the full arc would be?

NILES: No, I probably thought she was gonna be a lot funnier than she turned out to be. I had been doing a heavy theater play at The National, and then I did another theater show for the Royal Court that was very stark. I thought to myself, “I miss doing comedy. I haven’t done comedy in a while.” And then, the opportunity came about to audition for this show, and Jason Sudeikis was in it, who’s hilarious. I wanted to be a part of that. I was expecting it to be a lot funnier. I only read one scene and it said that she was very kind. She seemed pretty straight, from what I read. But I had no idea.

At what point did you find out exactly where she would go, who she would be, and what this arc would be? Was that just script by script, during the shooting of it, or was there a point when they fill you in?

NILES: It felt like it was script by script. Jason holds so many stories in his head. When I first met him, after getting the job, he was telling me a lot of information. He was like, “She sees a lot. She knows a lot. She sees more of what’s going on than other people. She cares a lot about everybody.” I was like, “Okay, okay.” But I can only deal with it, moment to moment, with each script. To be true to her, I had to deal with it, moment to moment. That’s how I felt.

What does it feel like to be here now, with a performance as a character that a lot of people ultimately did really connect with, and to have this Emmy nomination?

NILES: It means so much to me because I feel like the character and what I did with her, you only see a small portion of her. I feel like there’s so much more to her. You just hope and pray that people will appreciate the goodness of that character. I feel very strongly about dealing with mental health and supporting that, and I love the fact that she does that. I love the fact that she’s unapologetic about who she is. I love that she’s a woman, and she’s very strong and very intelligent. To get an Emmy nomination, I don’t know many people who come from my background, from the UK, who get a nomination like that. It means that people have seen that character, and she’s had an impact, enough to warrant me being nominated. That means so much to me.

Especially with a show like this, that is so popular, there are such big personalities on the show, and she’s not the loudest one in the room. It takes a special character to still draw attention, among all of that going on.

NILES: Yeah, definitely. When I heard that Apple wanted to put me forward to be considered, of course, I was thrilled to bits, but partly, I was going, “Really?” Some people who have come up to me thought she seemed a bit hard. Some people loved her, but sometimes there’s a bit of resistance. If you respond to a character in a negative way, it can say a lot about yourself. You could be resisting, especially when you’re dealing with mental health. She’s the kind of person who’s shaking up a character that everybody loves. She’s investigating. Behind it all, she means well, but some people can have an aversion towards that. Having Brené Brown reach out to me, the things she said to me just meant so much, knowing that I tried to do the best I could with that character. I tried to give my heart and my truth, as a truth teller, and someone like Brené Brown, who deals with mental health, was able to recognize that and support that character. Lots of psychologists have written to me and people have responded to that character and said how much they appreciate my performance of a psychologist. I love that. That means a lot to me.

You’re an actor playing characters, and while I’m sure that it’s nice to get honored for that work, actually attending an award show feels like it just would be really surreal and bizarre.

NILES: Yeah.

How are your feelings about the award show itself? Do you feel like you can just go and have fun, or is it nerve-wracking?

NILES: It’s really nerve-wracking because it’s totally out of my comfort zone. I’ve never been to an Emmy Awards show before. I have no idea what to expect. People can tell you whatever, but I have no idea. In fact, most press and even interviews make me a little bit nervous. The good thing about this kind of character is that I can hide behind her, in a way. I love her and feel very strongly about what she’s been trying to do, so it feels okay. I’m not putting my whole self out there. But it is very scary. Also, I’m quite excited too. My mom and my dad are so thrilled. They come from the Caribbean, and they’re part of the Windrush generation. They never did jobs that were meant for them to enjoy. And here I am, doing a joyous job that I absolutely love. They’re just so proud of me. Lots of actors that I know say, “It’s a win for all of us.” The fact I’ve gotten nominated is a win for all of us, and that means a lot. There’s a whole community of people that are in full support of my nomination.

One of the things that I loved most about your performance was how much it crept up on me, much like your character does with Ted. It was so interesting to see her come in and have Ted react to her like she’s the villain, while at the same time, there was this parallel story of Ted not noticing that Nate was actually becoming the villain. What was it like to find that relationship, and to find that level of calm that your character has and maintain that throughout the season, as all of these other chaotic things are happening?

NILES: Yeah, it’s true. I think I just tried to be still and really listen. You’re lucky, as an actor, when you have another actor that you can play with, who’s generous and open enough, and also happens to write and executive produce the show. Jason, as an actor, is very generous. He’s very open and giving, and that makes your job a lot easier. I just tried to be still in that and respond to what the story, at that moment, was about. That’s probably why I kind of crept up. Certain things started to creep up on me because I was just trying to play it, moment by moment. I’d read the script, and then get a piece of paper the morning of that said, “We’re doing this and this.” I’d be like, “Wait, what? What just happened?” It was just moment to moment, much like life.

It really says so much that Ted is so focused on avoiding Dr. Sharon Fieldstone that he doesn’t realize what’s going on with Nate.

NILES: That’s a great observation. That’s very true. That whole thing with Nate starts to suddenly creep up on you as well. When I was watching Nate, bit by bit, my heart was just going out to me. I wondered if Dr. Sharon’s heart would go out to him. That was so beautifully performed by Nick [Mohammed]. I wished he’d talked to Dr. Sharon too. She could have had a session with him.

What did you ultimately love most about her and the time you got to spend with her? Were there aspects of her that you grew to appreciate the longer you played her, that you maybe didn’t necessarily realize were there in the beginning?

NILES: Yeah. I thought she was a bit serious, unlike me. I would feel a bit of energy sometimes when I finished that I’d just wanna shake off. We were in a pandemic. Everything was very strict, in terms of the space between you and the actor. You couldn’t really socialize. You had to keep your masks on. You had these special masks on that you wear. You’d go to rehearse, and then you’d take the mask off to shoot, and then you’d put the mask back on. There was a lot of pressure with that. You couldn’t always behave in a natural way. And then, I was coming in with all these feelings because I was coming into Season 2. It was like the first day of school, not knowing people and just trying to get your groove and your rhythm throughout it. And she’s quite a complex character. You don’t rub up against the family members or friends that she’s known for some time. You have to build and put the jigsaw pieces together. You’re working it out and just trying to stay true, moment by moment.

There was a lot of pressure. I could just feel a lot of tension sometimes. I’d wanna shake it off and shake it all up. I actually really love the fact that she is not afraid to say that she’s good at her job. I had to really question myself. When people used to give me compliments, I’d slightly cringe, or apologize for it, or try to divert the conversation. I was like, “No, take ownership of that like she does. Take ownership of being good at something. When someone gives you that gift and says that you’re good, acknowledge it and take it.” Sometimes I feel like strong women are given such a bad rep. A lot of the time, there’s a negative response to it. But you should be allowed to say that you’re good at your job, and mean it.

I did this one-woman show, and I was on tour, and it was quite intense. It was over 50 characters, and it was 90 minutes with no interval. It was just me on stage, with a bag and a bench. I remember doing this show, and people would applaud at the end. I’d run on stage, give a quick bow, and then run off-stage. I’d come back for the encore, and then run off-stage. I remember the director saying to me, “Sarah, you need to stop, take the slow bow, and allow the audience to have that moment as well. I really thought about that. When someone offers you something like that, it’s an exchange, and you have to allow for that. It’s not always easy to do that. You meet people outside, and people say, “Oh, I really loved your character. She meant a lot to me.” I try to stop and acknowledge that because sometimes people feel really uncomfortable and nervous about approaching you and saying that.

Was this a difficult character to say goodbye to when you finished? Do you have a process for like saying goodbye to a character and leaving them behind?

NILES: It depends. With certain characters, parts of them stick. I can’t quite explain it, but I used to get that a lot with theater. You get parts of characters that stick when it’s quite intense. They hang on a bit, and after a while, you have to shake it off. I’m processing her. I feel like she came so quickly into Season 2 and then was off. I still feel like there’s more. So, I process her a bit, now and again.

What would you say are the most memorable aspects of your time on the show, working with this cast and crew and working with Jason Sudeikis? What are the things that you think will always stay with you, having had this experience?

NILES: Wow. Everybody was just so warm and loving. I always remember Brendan [Hunt] giving me a thumbs up. I think it was one of the first scenes that I did, and he gave me a thumbs up. I was like, “Oh, that’s good.” When we went to rehearse it and then shoot it, I was like, “Wow, it really feels like these people have known each other for some time.” When I got into a room with Nate, Higgins, Coach Beard and Ted for our first scene, I felt like they really did know each other. That will always stay with me. That and the thumbs up. And I just really trust a lot more in my skill and my work.

I felt sometimes that I didn’t know what I was doing. I was like, “Is this really reading?” I felt sometimes like I was doing nothing, but in the nothing, there’s always something. I just feel a lot more confident and assured in what I’m doing, which is really important. It was about just being the character and who she is. Of course, I’m the actor, but Sharon has a part of me, and I can only be myself. That’s the gift. That’s what separates you from others, when you just be yourself. That’s the key. We have to go on a journey to realize that, and I’m still on that journey, but I don’t beat myself up about it.

I also really loved the work that you did in The Sandman. I was delighted to see you pop up in Episode 4, “A Hope in Hell.” How did that come about?

NILES: I don’t even know. I did a self-tape, and then it was gonna happen around the same time [as Ted Lasso]. I was just like, “You’ve gotta make this work.” They said, “You might have to let go of The Sandman, so you can do Ted Lasso.” And I was like, “No, you have to make it work.” Luckily enough, they allowed me to do both. I remember one day, I was doing a night shoot, and it started to snow. It was crazy. Then, I was gonna sleep for a couple of hours, and go on to do Ted in the early morning, while it was still snowing outside. I just kept saying, “How lucky am I, during a pandemic, to be doing two really amazing jobs?”

Each about their own existential life crisis.

NILES: Yeah, it’s true. I didn’t see that, at the time, but yeah. And both are very still.

What was it like to work on a project like The Sandman, where you’re exploring such an intimate story inside of this epic tale?

NILES: I read the comic, as soon as I found out that I was doing it. I don’t know. You’re just in it. The art direction behind it is so amazing. You just sink right into it, and I was just in that moment. David Thewlis is such a brilliant actor, and it was a pleasure to work with him. I felt really privileged. It’s another two people, just sitting and talking. I didn’t even really realize that, but I just love that. It's just very powerful. I can’t quite explain it, but I felt very lucky.

They feel very shut off from the world outside. You have these two people inside of a car, talking about these big life ideas, with this dog alongside you.

NILES: It was just magical. One of the later scenes, when we go into the [store], I remember going, “Oh, my gosh,” and getting so excited about all different things on the shelf. I didn’t realize that half of them were just made up. I thought they really did sell those magazines, but they don’t. It’s just magic. It’s theater, as well. When you get to the set, and it’s all put together, it’s really magical. Even the car, they were really precise about what car she’d be driving, what it would look like, what she had stuffed in the back of the car, the dog, and the clothes that she’s wearing. They made that coat for me. The costume designers had some material and were like, “I’m gonna make you a coat.” I was like, “Really? It’s just one long scene.” And she was like, “No, I’m gonna make you a coat” It’s that level of detail that I absolutely love. That’s the best stuff.

How do you think your character changed, after that experience? Do you think she wore the necklace?

NILES: I hope she does. I hope she goes off and gets what she wants. I hope she steps into that power, and that she’s a little bit less scared and a bit more confident. I hope so. I think she will be.

I just hope it doesn’t change her too much, but just enough. You don’t want her to lose herself and become like him, but you want her to find her voice.

NILES: Yeah, exactly. That’s exactly it.

You’ve also got Riches and The Toxic Avenger coming out, which are projects that couldn’t be more different. What appealed to you about those projects? What draws you to a project and character?

NILES: I really like to work with really good, really talented people. I watched some of (writer/director) Macon Blair’s stuff, as an actor. When I heard about The Toxic Avenger and that they were doing a remake, I was like, “I’ve gotta be a part of it.” It just sounded so wacky. And then, I did a self-tape and I was like, “I’ve gotta get this.” I’m so glad that I got to be on it and work with some of the people. It was great. Macon is very talented. And Riches is completely different. It’s like opposite ends. I play a character that is maybe, perhaps, a lovable villain. It’s a completely different world.

Between Ted Lasso, The Sandman, I May Destroy You, and now these two latest projects, it seems like the career an actor dreams of because you want to play stuff that’s varied, but sometimes that’s hard to do when people put you in a specific box. It’s so great to watch you in these different roles because you’re so good in all of them, but they’re so different.

NILES: Aw, thank you. I remember a director saying to me, “You’re a bit of a chameleon. That must be quite hard.” At times, people didn’t quite know where to pigeonhole me or put me. It was a bit confusing. It’s safer when you can say, “That’s the kind of person they are.” I often thought, “Maybe I should try to fit in a bit more.” But so far, so good.

Do you know what’s next, after all of that? Is there a genre, or a character from history, or some sort of source material you’ve always wanted to play?

NILES: I’ve got a few things I’d like to play. I’d love to do Winnie Mandela. I just would love the chance to play her. That would be interesting. Another one is Pearl Bailey because everybody tells me that I look like her, and I can sing jazz and blues. I’d love to do a jazzy, blues biopic of her. I love sci-fi, so I’d like to keep that going. And weird fantasy dramas. I just wanna do everything. Why not?

