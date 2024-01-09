The Big Picture Ted Lasso lost focus in Seasons 2 and 3, resulting in a rushed finale that fell short on many fronts.

Characters and storylines were not fully explored or abandoned, leading to incomplete arcs and missed opportunities.

The show struggled to make choices and the writing became inconsistent, leaving conflicts unresolved and the overall story underwhelming.

By the time Jason Sudeikis's Ted Lasso was ready to head back home in the Season 3 finale, it had become clear that the multiple-time Emmy-winning Apple TV+ television series had lost much of its jazz, thanks to a dragged storyline and few Kamikaze moves heading into the final season. What could have been a great season-long underdog story about inspiration, love, and life was stretched and dragged until the story lost sight of where its heart was when Ted Lasso first set foot in the dressing room of AFC Richmond. Consequently, despite three seasons of great potential, with the first season notably the best among the three, Ted Lasso failed to coherently wrap up the warmth-filled tale of struggle and survival it wanted to put out, further pushing the argument that three seasons were two more than what the show should have aimed for.

'Ted Lasso's Season 2 and Season 3 Lacked Focus

During its three-season run, Ted Lasso's high moments aligned with the themes that originally endeared the show to audiences in a world struck by a deadly pandemic. Sam (Toheeb Jimoh) and Rebecca’s brief romantic stint, exploration of Colin’s (Billy Harris) homosexuality, and Ted’s heartfelt interactions with AFC Richmond’s in-house psychologist Dr. Sharon (Sarah Niles) all contributed to moments that captured the magic of Ted Lasso and what it could achieve. But all this did not imply that Ted Lasso was a show without any inherent conflict. Rebecca's (Hannah Waddingham) war against her ex-husband Rupert (Anthony Head) and Nate's (Nick Mohammed) transformation from a ball boy to the rival head coach of West Ham, all served as the grounds for palpable tension within the story. However, at some point, it became too evident that Ted Lasso started losing focus on what made it good and instead, began looking in too many places at the same time. As a result, the potential peaks of the story didn’t hit as hard as they could when the moments finally arrived after much delay.

At some point, Ted Lasso just began shifting the goalpost from one nook to another, ultimately resulting in a rushed Season 3 that fell short on many fronts. The show propped up many arcs that were not fully explored and, sometimes, even abandoned completely. Rebecca's relationship with Sam and Keeley's exploration of her sexuality, sparked by her interaction with her boss Jack (Jodi Balfour) in Season 3, were all left behind on an incomplete note. Some story threads, such as Rebecca’s tussle with motherhood, met a more gruesome fate without concretely addressing the issue at hand. The socio-political conflict around Sam's character, which was woven pretty impressively in Season 2 and Season 3, also couldn't leave the intended impact despite receiving ample attention from the writers.

Troubles Began With Season 2 for 'Ted Lasso'

Widespread acclaim and 20 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations later, Ted Lasso had already started taking a braver approach with longer episodes. Unlike the 20-to-30-minute episodes in Season 1, Season 3 saw hour-long episodes. For Ted Lasso, while longer episodes clearly reflected the show’s attempt at packing more drama within each episode, it also paved the opportunity for finding more chaos wherever it was possible. As a result, the characters often found themselves in pursuits that did not serve them much, only providing minute opportunities for character development. For instance, Jamie’s participation in a Love Island-style reality show could have been completely avoided considering that his remaining arc dealt with the relationship between him and his father (Kieran O'Brien).

Inconsistent Writing Harmed 'Ted Lasso' Season 3

By Season 3, it was already clear that the show was struggling to make choices between the many options available at its disposal and furnish a satisfying climax. Further, the storylines could have been much tighter and fewer had the creators chosen to stick with the core conflicts that always mattered, such as Ted's tumultuous emotional status and the love triangle between Jamie, Keeley, and Roy (Brett Goldstein). The most glaring example of the show's hastened attempt at wrapping up the story threads is reflected in the introduction of a romantic interest for Rebecca very late in Season 3.

As a consequence of the confused approach, the show couldn't satisfyingly conclude the conflicts present between the characters, but it also left an underwhelming effect on the journey of the club at the center of it all. By the third season, AFC Richmond’s fate had already been deemed inconsequential as the story had veered multiple times. In the end, Ted Lasso awards the club an honorable second position, naturally following a trend that it had established in Season 1. If there was one department where Ted Lasso definitely lagged, it was the unsurprising unfolding of events that were almost too predictable beyond a certain point, because time and again, Ted Lasso chose to stick by its template.

Naturally, what could have been a great underdog story of a club propelled by its ever-optimistic and charming coach became sidelined by the chaos that surrounded the storyline in Ted Lasso’s later seasons. Notably, the underwhelming treatment the peripheral story arcs received from the creators also affected the most pivotal story thread concerning the journey of a club on the verge of relegation and that of a coach who knew more about life off the pitch than the game on the pitch. If only Ted Lasso had decided to continue to "believe" in its strengths, it could have ended on a high, having achieved everything it did with its first great season.

