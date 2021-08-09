Based on pre-existing characters from NBC Sports and developed into an Apple TV+ comedy series by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt, Season 2 of the highly acclaimed Ted Lasso is building on all of the warm, fuzzy feelings that it gave fans with its first season and is digging even deeper and getting a bit darker. Ted Lasso (Sudeikis) still has all of the optimism and underdog determination that’s worked in his favor when it comes to coaching AFC Richmond, but when he finds himself at a crossroads in his personal life, he chooses to bury his own pain to focus on turning the team’s fortunes around.

During this virtual interview with Collider, which you can both watch and read, co-stars Brett Goldstein (who plays former AFC Richmond player Roy Kent, as well as works in the writers’ room on the show) and Juno Temple (who plays model turned PR maven Keeley Jones) talked about how the optimism of Ted Lasso rubs off on them, the brief momambitionent that Goldstein was considered for the role of Higgins, how the support Keeley has really drives her ambition, what makes the Roy-Keeley relationship have such magic, Roy’s swearing, and being in denial that the show could be done after three seasons.

Collider: Does the optimism of this show rub off on any of the cynicism you might have in your own life? Does it become infectious?

JUNO TEMPLE: Yes. Undeniably, a huge yes. It was apparent, when we were making Season 1, that it was affecting us and becoming a part of our everyday life in ways that we weren’t even aware that it wasn’t there. And then, you’re suddenly like, “Wow, I’m being that kind of person to everybody, including myself.” That was a, “Whoa!,” moment for me. Yeah, it was definitely contagious.

GOLDSTEIN: Yeah, it’s true. I think it inspired us all. Everyone wants to be better because of making Ted Lasso and the way we make it. Sometimes we’re making a decision and it’s literally like, “What would Ted Lasso do?” And we’re like, “Well the best way of doing it is this,” and then we do that thing.

Anybody I know that tells me they’re having a bad day or a bad week, my first response is always, “Have you watched Ted Lasso yet because it just makes you feel better?”

TEMPLE: Aw.

GOLDSTEIN: That’s very nice. That’s great.

Image via Apple TV+

Brett, I still can’t get over Bill Lawrence suggesting that you play Higgins. That seems crazy, especially now that we’ve seen the show. Did you ever seriously actually consider taking that role?

GOLDSTEIN: No. To be fair to Bill Lawrence, that was at the point where Higgins hadn’t been fully formulated as a character. I think that Bill was like, “You could play the bumbling English guy character.” But the truth is, when we saw Jeremy Swift’s casting tape, he got the part of Higgins before he finished introducing himself on that tape. He literally was like, “Hello, I’m Jeremy Swift,” and did a funny noise, and we were like, “That’s Higgins.” We didn’t even have to see the scenes. So, I never really took it seriously that I would play Higgins. I think Bill was just trying to trick me into thinking I could get a part in this show.

Juno, Keeley really embraces her ambition this season, which is nice to see. What do you enjoy about getting to play that? How empowering does that feel to get to play someone who is embracing their ambition?

TEMPLE: It’s so great because she does it with such conviction and such genuine heart. There’s almost a childlike quality about it because she’s had the encouragement of this woman, Rebecca, played by the extraordinary Hannah Waddingham, who in my real life has completely blown my mind. Keeley’s mind is blown by Rebecca too, and their friendship, and the encouragement that she’d been given by this woman that she looks up to and thinks of truly an inspiration. To have that fire behind you and also to be excited about this new opportunity, it feels like she’s got the support around her to go and get it. She’s excited and she’s hungry for it, but at the same time, because there’s this slightly childlike quality about her, she’s not afraid to try things with all of her because if it goes wrong, she’ll figure that out later. She has a very lovely boyfriend that I think would help pick up the pieces, if she really fell flat on her face.

RELATED: ‘Ted Lasso’: Where Season 1 Left Off and What's Ahead for Season 2 of the Beloved Sports Comedy

I love that Roy and Keeley are not only intimate with each other, but they’re not afraid to actually have a conversation about it and about what works for them. Is it refreshing to play and explore a relationship dynamic where the two people in it actually care enough about having those conversations and talking about what actually makes them happy?

TEMPLE: Definitely.

GOLDSTEIN: Yes. Next question. No. It’s probably boring to hear how much I love doing scenes with Juno. Getting to play this relationship is really magic. I love it.

TEMPLE: Me too. I think that’s why it works. We’re both invested. If he jumps, I jump.

Image via Apple TV+

Brett, Roy obviously swears a lot, but it almost seems like a term of endearment for him.

GOLDSTEIN: Thank you. You get it.

We know that he’s passionate, whenever he’s talking about something that he’s swearing more about. Does that feel like a fair assessment of his relationship with swearing? Is it when he’s more passionate about something?

GOLDSTEIN: Roy's relationship with swearing is the same as my relationship with swearing. It comes from love. There are ways of swearing that express all of your love and emotions. Something I think is amazing about Ted Lasso, and we didn’t know if it would work, but it’s funny when you think about it, in that it’s quite unique, but from the responses that we’re getting, it seems to be a show that people watch with their families. There’s an element of it that feels like a very warm family, but it’s got a shit ton of swearing in it and a shit ton of sex stuff in it, and it’s got some really dark things in it.

TEMPLE: It’s got a lot of moral messages too.

GOLDSTEIN: It’s a real mix of stuff. I’m surprised how many people go, “Yeah, I watch it with my kids.” I’m like, “Great. I don’t see why not.” And then, I remember the relentless swearing and sex and dark stuff. But, yeah, I love it.

Jason Sudeikis has talked about a very clear three-season arc for this show and that the show was always meant to be three seasons. If that is ultimately the case and you only have one season left, has that reality actually set in?

TEMPLE: Nope.

GOLDSTEIN: I think we’re all in denial of it. If it was up to us, it would run for 30 seasons and we’d never stop doing it because we love making it so much. I can’t really say, but I know the concept of the three-season plan, in theory.

TEMPLE: I don’t.

Juno, you mentioned the relationship between Keeley and Rebecca, which is such a great part of this show. What is the most valuable thing you think Rebecca has taught Keeley, and what do you think is the most valuable thing that Keeley has taught Rebecca?

TEMPLE: I think Rebecca is the first woman in Keeley’s life to really, really say, “You’ve got a good little brain on you, girl. Go forth and use it. You could be doing this PR stuff. You really understand people and understand how to make people feel good about themselves. And you’re really savvy. You’re more than just famous for being almost famous.” I really think that Rebecca is the best woman to do that for Keeley. And I think that Keeley shows Rebecca that she just loves her and that Rebecca, even when she’s feeling fragile or uncomfortable in her skin and alone and maybe even a little fearful, she’s perfect that way and she needs to own each moment because she’s an extraordinary creature.

Image via Apple TV+

Is there an aspect of each of your characters that you wish you had?

TEMPLE: I wish I had as much hair as Keeley.

GOLDSTEIN: I wish I had as much chest hair as Roy. We have to put that wig on, every day.

TEMPLE: I would also not mind the cup size. That would be great. She’s become a part of my life. I love her so much. I feel like I’m a more multi-colored person for getting to play her.

GOLDSTEIN: As for Roy, I love playing Roy. I’m working at it, but I wish I had less of a care of what people thought of me, so that I could be more like Roy.

You just have to growl at them, so that they’ll leave you alone.

GOLDSTEIN: You’re right. That’s good advice.

Ted Lasso is available to stream at Apple TV+.

KEEP READING: Nick Mohammed on How the Positivity of 'Ted Lasso' Has Affected Him and 'Intelligence' Season 3 Hopes

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'La Fortuna' Trailer Reveals Stanley Tucci's Quest for Gold on AMC+ The series is set to premiere on AMC+ sometime this winter.

Read Next