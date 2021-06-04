The popular Apple TV+ sports comedy Ted Lasso has wrapped production just in time for its impending summer release date. Co-star and show creator Brendan Hunt took to Twitter to announce the exciting news to fans. In the tweet, Hunt wrote: "Season 2 of Ted Lasso... has wrapped. Big exhale. Final weekend in London Commence!"

The show has been loved by critics and fans since the first season debuted last year. Ted Lasso has earned 3 Critics' Choice awards, for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, a Golden Globe for Best Actor - Television Series Musical or Comedy, and a Screen Actor's Guild Award, for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, among many other prestigious awards and nominations.

While little is known about Season 2 yet, the plot of Season 1 revolves around Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), an American football coach, who gets recruited to coach a British soccer team. His benefactor, Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) is a disgruntled divorcee who won her philandering ex-husband's struggling Premier League soccer team and hires Lasso in hopes that his lack of experience will run them into the ground. There are highs and lows, wins and losses, with Welton and Lasso finding common ground in the end and agreeing to seek victory in the following season. But will they? You'll have to tune into Season 2 to find out.

Season 2 of Ted Lasso will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ on July 23. Ted Lasso has also already been renewed for Season 3, so thankfully there's plenty more Ted Lasso on the way.

