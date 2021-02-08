Huddle up, Ted Lasso fans, because we have a very fun Season 2 update for you. So, recently, Collider's own Steve Weintraub sat down with Juno Temple to speak about her new Apple TV+ movie Palmer. But Temple is also one of the cast members of Ted Lasso and, considering we here at Collider absolutely love this Jason Sudeikis comedy, we had to ask her about the show in general as well as Season 2. While Temple had plenty to say about Ted Lasso, it was her comments about the number of episodes in Season 2 that really caught our attention.

Production on the second season is already underway, which means Temple, Sudeikis, and their Ted Lasso co-stars have been hard at work filming the continuing adventures of Coach Ted Lasso and the AFC Richmond team. We were curious to know how long the Season 2 shoot would be and if, since filming takes place in the UK, it had been impacted by COVID-19. So, when the question of whether COVID had potentially impacted the shoot insofar as the shoot being extended from, say, four to six months for example, Temple told us, " Well we've joyously been picked up for a few extra episodes this season. So it's a longer shoot due to actually shooting more."

Image via Apple TV+

Temple didn't elaborate but what she did say tells us a lot. The key takeaway is that Ted Lasso's Season 2 episode order is larger than we originally thought — and what was originally reported. Back in August 2020, Deadline reported Ted Lasso Season 2 had been renewed and received a 10-episode order. So, when Collider went to confirm Temple's comments about the episode order to Apple, Apple told us Ted Lasso Season 2 will actually be 12 episodes long. Apple was also able to tell Collider this 12-episode order was made because the season's story required it.

It's unclear if Ted Lasso Season 3 will get just as large an episode order when it eventually goes into production. Similarly unclear — but arguably even more interesting — is what story Season 2 will be telling that warrants 12 episodes. Either way, we are definitely not complaining. Our (unofficial) motto around here is: The more Ted Lasso, the better.

Ted Lasso Season 2 is currently in production. Ted Lasso Season 1 is now available to stream on Apple TV+. Stay tuned for our complete interview with Juno Temple. For more, find out why Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis wanted to make a TV show about a nice guy.

