Production on Ted Lasso Season 2 is officially underway, according to Apple TV+. Even better, Apple TV+ shared a new photo of Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, and Nick Mohammed to commemorate the special occasion. Arguably one of the biggest and best surprises of 2020, Ted Lasso comes from co-creators Sudeikis, Hunt, and Scrubs' Bill Lawrence. The show tells a heartwarming fish-out-of-water story as it follows the titular Ted Lasso (Sudeikis). Ted is an American football coach who scores a gig coaching a Premier League football team based in London. Lasso's bouncy, overly optimistic approach to life (and coaching) initially rubs his team and boss (Hannah Waddingham) the wrong way before eventually revealing there may actually be a method to Lasso's all-American, aw-shucks method of coaching.

Earlier this week, Apple TV+ announced on Twitter that production on the next season of Ted Lasso had begun. To mark the special occasion, Apple TV+ also shared the first photo from the new season. The photo shows Ted, Coach Beard (Hunt), and newly-appointed coach Nate (Mohammed) sitting together in the AFC Richmond locker room. It looks like Nate is taking his new duties as a team coach — a well-deserved promotion he was given at the end of Season 1 — quite seriously, sporting a new haircut and keep a football in hand.

Although production on Ted Lasso Season 2 has officially begun, it's still unclear when it will premiere on Apple TV+ — especially with the possibility of COVID-related delays. We also have no idea what Ted Lasso has in store for us with Season 2. Anything is possible for Ted and the AFC Richmond team. Similarly, it's unknown (but not impossible!) if Season 2 will be adding any new faces to the Ted Lasso cast. Even though we don't know much about Season 2, we should keep on the sunny side because the Apple TV+ comedy has already been renewed for Season 3.

Ted Lasso Season 2 is coming to Apple TV+ soon. Check out the official announcement — and brand new photo of Ted and the boys — below. For more, check out Collider's picks for the best TV episodes of 2020, including a very special Ted Lasso episode.

