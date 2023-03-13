Ted Lasso's second season kicks off (literally) as Richmond's superstitious Mexican striker Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández) shoots the ball. It's perfectly aimed toward the goal; however, Richmond's greyhound mascot Earl escapes, and sprints to chase a bird on the pitch. The ball kills both the dog and Dani's mojo in one fell swoop. To tackle Dani's "yips," the team hires a sports psychologist, Dr. Sharon Fieldstone (Sarah Niles). Coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) sees Fieldstone's involvement as futile since this is exactly the kind of thing his coaching style is intended for. However, her stern discipline proves to be the more practical approach, curing not only Dani's yips but drawing more players to seek her attention. In the first episode alone, Ted's entire purpose is thrown into question for the show's second season.

Another character struggling with his place in the world is Roy (Brett Goldstein), who since retiring from the beautiful game has started coaching his niece's Under 9s girls' team. When they lose their championship though, Keeley (Juno Temple), who is now Roy's girlfriend, encourages him to apply as a pundit for Sky Sports. Despite his foul mouth and aggressive manner, Roy's cold commentary is well-received, and he is asked to return (mirroring the career of Roy Keane, the footballer who inspired the character). Roy still isn't fulfilled though. His real passion is being on the pitch in one way or another.

Jamie's Return to Richmond

Roy's yoga group gets together to watch "Lust Conquers All," a Love Island-style dating show. The women unanimously love footballer-turned-contestant Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster). Roy does not. Jamie is soon voted off the show and returns to Ted, begging to rejoin Richmond. He tells Ted that he left Manchester City and began his reality TV career just to get away from his overbearing father.

Ted refuses to let Jamie return, but photos of the conversation go viral, leading Richmond midfielder Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) to storm off, thinking his old bully Jamie is returning to the team. Ted assures Sam that Jamie isn't returning. In a meeting with Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), Higgins (Jeremy Swift), and Nate (Nick Mohammed), they vote on whether Jamie should return. The "Diamond Dogs" vote against it, cementing Ted's decision, only for Ted to run into Dr. Fieldstone, who reminds him of the team's 8 consecutive draw games. Ted feeling Richmond to be a self-sustaining machine now decides to get his hands dirty again and invites Jamie back.

The Dubai Air Controversy

The team feels betrayed by Ted for letting Jamie return. Jamie attempts to apologize to his old teammates, but they refuse to listen, so Keeley suggests Jamie visit Dr. Fieldstone. Keeley also sets up a photo shoot for Sam with the team's sponsor Dubai Air, but upon hearing from his father that the corporation has ties to an oil company polluting his home country of Nigeria, Sam refuses to do the ad.

Dubai Air pressures Richmond owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) to fire Sam, but she's going through her own crisis. Having bonded with Roy over various double dates, Roy acts as her council regarding her love life. They also bond over their respective nieces/goddaughters. Rebecca is keen to show her goddaughter Nora (Kiki May) her values as a powerful working woman, and stands by Sam. The team, urged by Jamie, tape over their kits' Dubai Air logos in solidarity with Sam, who publicly calls out the Nigerian government's corruption. Sam thanks Jamie for this, and Jamie expresses his respect for Sam's values. Jamie's redemption has begun.

Nate's Growing Resentment

Nate tries to use his status as a Richmond coach to impress his parents on their anniversary. When he attempts to book their favorite restaurant table, he is met with resistance from the waitstaff. His ego is further bruised when Richmond captain Isaac (Kola Bokinni) struggles to lead, and instead of letting Nate speak with Isaac, Ted instead calls Roy back to help. Keeley kindly offers to help Nate assert himself more, and Nate's soft spot for Keeley grows, however, when Roy's advice to Isaac succeeds, Ted offers Roy a job on the coaching staff. Roy initially turns it down, continuing to pundit for a spell, before deciding to return to the pitch he loves so much. Nate is less than pleased.

Roy, as the team's fourth coach, has set Richmond on a winning streak once more. He advises all the players except one, Jamie. Jamie takes it personally. Roy eventually gives in, and explains to Jamie that in redeeming himself he is losing his aggressive edge, which may be a good thing in his personal life, but it can be utilized to great effect on the pitch. The coaches decide on a signal (the middle finger) to unleash the old Jamie Tartt again during a game. When the team is losing to the Spurs, they give the signal and the arrogant star player within Jamie returns, scoring. Ted then experiences a massive panic attack and runs away. Richmond is in disarray again, so Nate steps up to the plate and takes charge. After a controversial triple substitution, they win the game, and Nate's sense of self inflates.

After the game, Ted is found in the least likely place: Dr. Sharon Fieldstone's office. Ted expresses disdain for psychotherapy after his failed couples' therapy, even storming out of her office twice. After Sharon is hit by a car during her cycle to work, Ted commits to the therapy process and becomes vulnerable to the person responsible for his recent insecurity. It turns out, his panic attacks are revealed to have stemmed from Ted's trauma of his father's suicide when Ted was just sixteen.

Rebecca's Secret and Surprising Romance

During the show's Christmas episode, Ted is shown video-calling his son and ex-wife, but when his son runs off to play with the drone Ted bought him, his ex-wife awkwardly hangs up. With no further Christmas plans, Ted resorts to drinking in front of the TV until Rebecca arrives, inviting him to help her deliver gifts to underprivileged children. With their friendship blossoming, the show urges us to believe these two characters might end up together. This is further exemplified when Rebecca matches with a mysterious stranger on Bantr, the new dating app co-owned by Keeley, and the team's new sponsor. She messages her match, and we cut to Ted checking his phone with a smile. This is a red herring, however, as her mystery man is in fact someone else.

Sam is revealed to be Rebecca's blind date when they both arrive at the restaurant. Laughing at the situation, they both agree to enjoy dinner as platonic friends, however, the evening ends with them spending the night together. Their secret relationship continues for weeks until Rebecca's father passes away. After an emotional and complicated grieving process (climaxed by a tear-jerking rendition of Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" at the funeral), Rebecca ends things with Sam to avoid any further heartbreak.

The Team Falls Apart

At the funeral, Jamie decides to profess his love to Keeley again, despite her relationship with Roy. He insists his regret and redemption extend to him being the right man for her, even if he wasn't before. Keeley is also put in another uncomfortable position when a bitter and egotistical Nate impulsively kisses her during a suit fitting. He sees his talents as a coach (and his game-winning triple substitution in particular) as worthy of more respect than he's getting, and his position in Roy's shadow certainly doesn't help. Keeley tells Roy everything but when Roy doesn't feel threatened by Nate, Nate tips over the edge. Ted receives a text from journalist Trent Crimm (James Lance) forewarning him about an article on his panic attack. Crimm reluctantly reveals that his source was none other than Nate.

Sam is headhunted by Ghanaian billionaire Edwin Akufo (Sam Richardson) who plans on buying Raja Casablanca and forming a fully African team, including Sam. Sam considers it, especially in light of the unlikely development of his relationship with Rebecca. He eventually decides to stay at Richmond, though, telling Rebecca that his own personal journey is with the team.

The Season 2 Finale

When the story of Ted's panic attack goes public, Ted receives full support from the club. Roy experiences second thoughts about his relationship with Keeley after seeing how powerful she looks on her own in a photoshoot, as opposed to at his side. Bantr's VC also wants to finance Keeley's own PR firm after her success, leading to questions about the future of Roy and Keeley as a couple. Jamie apologizes to Roy for professing his love to Keeley, owning up to it as the mistake it was.

Nate, on the other hand, doubles down. Ted confronts Nate, who furiously admits to resenting Ted for making him feel like the most important person in the world before shifting his attention away completely. Nate's false 9 tactic is failing, and he blames the players. Sharon's therapy seems to have worked when Dani Rojas scores an equalizing penalty, and Richmond celebrates their promotion despite Nate's dissatisfied fury. Ted later runs into Trent Crimm, who tells him he lost his job as a journalist for telling Ted that his anonymous source was Nate.

Rebecca's ex-husband and Richmond's ex-owner Rupert (Anthony Head) had told Rebecca at her father's funeral that he would give her his remaining shares of the team. This was uncharacteristically kind for the man, suggesting that perhaps his new baby with Bex (real-life one-time girlfriend of Jason Sudeikis, Keeley Hazell) has mellowed him. It all makes sense now, though, as he is revealed to have bought the team West Ham United — not only that, but he now greets the newest member of West Ham's coaching staff: Nate the Great (who we love to hate)!