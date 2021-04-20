The best underdog story of 2020 is coming back, with Apple TV+’s award-winning series Ted Lasso returning for a second season. The Twitter account for the AFC Richmond coach (Jason Sudeikis) confirmed the twelve-episode season’s premiere date to be July 23. Apple also graced fans with a trailer for the new season, showcasing the football team’s future after Ted and Richmond owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) aimed to win the Premier League after their finale loss to Manchester City.

While the trailer keeps any major plot points under wraps, we are introduced to the newest addition to Richmond’s management, a sports psychiatrist named Sharon (Sarah Miles) whom Ted tries to befriend. We also learn that Rebecca might be romantically linked to an unseen man named John, so shippers might have to watch out for this mystery man’s appearance.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: 'Ted Lasso' Season 2: Jason Sudeikis' Heartwarming Apple TV+ Comedy Starts Production

The show has become an awards darling for Apple, with Sudeikis winning a Golden Globe for his performance as the American coach. Lasso also won Best New Series and Best Comedy Series at the 2021 Writer’s Guild of America Awards, as well as winning three Critic’s Choice Awards for Best Comedy Series and the performances of Sudeikis and Waddingham. Collider’s own Liz Shannon Miller called the show “like a warm hug from a close platonic friend, companionable and safe... and perhaps too easy to take for granted.”

In addition to Sudeikis and Waddingham, Ted Lasso stars Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Hunt, Bill Lawrence and Joe Kelly, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

Ted Lasso is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. The show’s first season is currently streaming, with a third season already confirmed. Season 2 will premiere on May 23. You can watch the full teaser trailer below:

KEEP READING: The 17 Best Sports Shows of the 21st Century, So Far

Share Share Tweet Email

How 'Fast Five' Changed Blockbuster Filmmaking — And What Lessons Remain on the Table Vroom!

Read Next