The Lasso Way is going to take AFC Richmond to the top!

Grab some biscuits, slap the “believe” sign, and get ready to have your heart warmed, because the first trailer for Ted Lasso Season 2 is here!

When we last saw the crew of Ted Lasso, Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) decided to unite their forces and work together to get AFC Richmond back to the Premier League and win the league once they get back in. After an entire season of Lasso trying to do the best he can as an American football coach leading an English football team, and Welton trying to tank the team, it will be interesting to see how the two will work together in Season 2.

Of course, Ted Lasso’s last season naturally ended with several lovely moments, with Nate (Nick Mohammad) getting promoted to assistant coach, and Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) bringing a congratulatory letter from Ted to Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster). Despite Jamie now playing for Manchester City, which beat AFC Richmond in the season finale, it seems as though Season Two might continue Jamie’s relationship with his former team.

In an interview with Collider, Waddingham said of Season 2:

“Well, universally, I think Jason put it brilliantly … Jason has described Season 2 as The Empire Strikes Back, and I’m inclined to agree with him.”

While Ted Lasso is beloved for its optimism, Waddingham’s statement makes it seem like this upcoming season might end on somewhat of a downer note. If there’s one thing Ted Lasso fans can’t stand, it’s to see Lasso in pain. However, last year, Apple renewed Ted Lasso for a third season, so even if this upcoming season ends on a bummer, we at least have a third season coming to be the joyful Return of the Jedi season.

Ted Lasso Season 2 will premiere on July 23 through Apple TV+. Check out the first trailer for the new season below.

