Fans of Ted Lasso, get ready for a summer spent with AFC Richmond! The popular Apple TV series will start releasing weekly for Season 2 starting on July 23 and honestly, a summer spent with Jason Sudeikis's Ted Lasso seems like the kind of hopeful vacation we all need. Airing well into October, the 12-episode series will be released weekly much like other Apple TV programs like Mythic Quest and the Chris Evans series Defending Jacob.

It does put a snag in anyone who was planning on binge-watching the show as we did with Season 1, but maybe that's a good thing. Maybe having Ted Lasso, Coach Beard, Dani Rojas, Roy Kent, and more in our life week after week will just keep that hopeful feeling going even longer. Premiering on Fridays, we can kick off our weekend with the Greyhounds and probably emotionally cry a lot. It's Ted Lasso, you know you're going to cry a bunch.

Ted Lasso was a series that crept up on us and took hold. Last year, when the world was in lockdown, we were given the optimism of Sudeikis's Lasso and suddenly we could "believe" again, as Ted's poster says that hangs above his office door. The character, which has been one in Sudeikis' repertoire for a while, is a fun-loving football coach in America who inspires his players with his optimism. So when Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) hires Ted to come to coach her European football team (soccer, for the Americans), she goes from wanting AFC Richmond to lose to championing her team and Lasso.

It was a show that we needed in 2020 and now, we are all anticipating that same joy to take over us for Season 2! And if it means watching Ted and his team for 12 weeks rather than binge-watching the entire show in one sitting? Well, so be it! With an all-star cast, wonderful characters, and an uplifting message, Ted Lasso took over the world and we're all probably better off for it.

Ted Lasso Season 2 premieres on July 23 and will air until October 8. Spend your summer cheering on the Greyhounds and yelling "ROY KENT" from your couch just as we did last season.

