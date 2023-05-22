Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 of Ted LassoLast week's episode of Ted Lasso, "International Break" gave us a lot to think about, especially in regard to football itself. While there are many storylines developing at the same time, from Nate (Nick Mohammed) quitting West Ham to Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Keeley (Juno Temple) apparently sorting out their differences, it really was Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) who got to shine with a passionate speech about what drives people towards football, as well as what it means to them. While Rebecca's speech certainly showed her development as a character, it also revealed a lot about the current state of the sport in real life.

By now, it's well established that Ted Lasso does a great job of bringing some real-world issues of football to color the background of their story, and the Super League is no exception. In "International Break," Edwin Afuko (Sam Richardson), the greedy billionaire who tried to buy Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) off AFC Richmond in past seasons, is back with the idea of creating a tournament played only by the top teams in Europe, the ones with the best players. (In other words, the richest.) West Ham owner Rupert (Anthony Head) invites Rebecca to take part in a meeting with Akufo and the owners of the other top English clubs, and Rebecca gets to shine in her big scene.

There's a saying among football fans that goes: "Football: created by the poor, stolen by the rich." This idea began making the rounds among the fans in the last few years, as inequality started to grow even bigger between clubs and leagues. The Super League is the culmination of this principle. The idea is pretty similar to the one presented by Akufo: a highly exclusive tournament, played only by the top teams in Europe. To qualify, a team would only have to be invited, as the tournament can't have ties with national leagues anywhere since it's privately owned.

The Super League Isn't as Exciting as It Seems

The idea of a European Super League is nothing new and has been discussed for more than a decade, as clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich (although to be fair, Bayern refused to take part in the Super League from the start), and others became so powerful that they were basically unrivaled in their own national leagues, and would always be present in the Champions League final rounds. For most of the 2010s, the European tournament was won by one of these clubs, so it gradually started posing no challenge for them anymore. National leagues are all going through similar issues, with the same two or three teams (always the richest ones) winning every year.

As exciting as the idea of seeing titans clash every week may seem, the very notion of a Super League is problematic because it widens the financial inequality and lessens the opportunities for improvement by the smaller teams. By taking away the key clubs of each of the biggest and most traditional leagues in Europe, you rob the other teams of a chance to grow, to surprise, and to make history. You deny them the chance of ever getting as big as the far wealthier clubs, creating a domino effect of issues.

It's only natural to want to make money off something that's working, that's the nature of capitalism. But what's also inherent to capitalism is the idea of competition, and that's not at all present when someone argues in favor of a Super League. Quite the contrary. The whole idea revolves around the notion that some clubs are naturally better than others, so they should play only among themselves. That's a highly elitist take on a sport that prides itself on coming from humble origins, and it says a lot that most of the teams who agreed to this hideous tournament have few (or none at all) international trophies and silverware, like Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain, and even Manchester City (although they are currently weeks away of likely winning their first ever Champions League). The message they give is that, when you have money, you don't need the glory, as you can buy your own, something that doesn't necessarily align with Ted Lasso's underdog approach, either,

'Ted Lasso' Merges Fact With Fiction

It was Leslie Higgins (Jeremy Swift) who brought the news of Edwin Akufo's arrival in London with the proposal of a Super League, and he made the best analogy: "Not only would David never get to face Goliath, the Davids could cease to exist altogether." That happens because interest in national leagues would naturally wane when there's a leviathan like the Super League, so the tendency would be for local teams to shrink and eventually vanish. Ted Lasso included West Ham and AFC Richmond in the mix for dramatic purposes, because in reality, they wouldn't even be considered for a Super League (no, West Ham isn't really that big, sorry).

Ted Lasso has a way of using real-world issues and infusing them into the show for the characters to Before Akufo's league, we had his offer to buy Obisanya, AFC Richmond changing sponsors, Jamie's (Phil Dunster) toxic masculinity, Colin's (Billy Harris) coming out, and the leak of private pictures from celebrities caused by a football player, just to name a few. The series tackles both the positives and negatives of sport's real impact. Keeping consistent with the show's optimism, it always shows how sports can be an actual force for good.

Rebecca's speech against the Akufo League in "International Break" is very similar to that made by former Manchester United footballer Gary Neville live on television when the Super League was first announced back in 2021 when he called the idea "absolutely disgusting" and was supported by his former teammate Roy Keane (on whom Roy Kent is based). Neville makes the case that all top football clubs in England were created by workers, but are now owned by wealthy oligarchies who want nothing more than to promote themselves and make more money in the process. Ted Lasso even tackles this issue a bit when Obisanya covered their sponsor with black tape because of the environmental damage they were causing to Nigeria.

When Rupert shows up at Richmond to invite Rebecca to the meeting with Akufo, she mentions that at one time, the team used to play by candlelight, likely because there was no energy at Nelson Road for nighttime matches. As romantic as it may seem, that's an analogy of how football clubs are embraced by communities and become important to them. A Real Madrid supporter is no better than a fictitious Richmond supporter, or even a real West Ham one, and that's the spirit that has always led football clubs to greatness. As rich as these top clubs may be, their passion and love for the game will never be as important as that of the masses.