‘Ted Lasso’ Renewed for Season 3 at Apple, Because Good Things Come in Threes

Apple has renewed its kind-hearted Jason Sudeikis comedy Ted Lasso for a third season, which is music to my ears, because I absolutely adore this show — and I know I’m not alone.

You can tell that Apple has been picking up on the growing buzz out there and knows it has a good thing on its hands, as Season 2 of Ted Lasso hasn’t even started production yet. Filming is slated to start early next year in London. It’s the latest Apple show to nab an early Season 3 renewal following Dickinson.

SNL alum Sudeikis originated the Lasso character in an NBC Sports video in 2013, and though many scoffed at Apple turning that viral comedy bit into a proper series, I have to say that Ted Lasso may very well be the cure for whatever ails you, such is its irresistible charm.

See, Ted Lasso is a college football coach from Kansas who’s hired to coach a professional soccer team in England despite a total lack of familiarity with the sport. They take their “football” seriously overseas, and Lasso is subjected to criticism from fans, the media, and even his own players. Slowly but surely, however, he wins them over one by one.

Brendan Hunt co-stars as Lasso’s assistant coach, while Hannah Waddingham plays the team’s new owner. The rest of the cast includes Jeremy Swift, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed and Juno Temple, who is surely the beating heart of this heartfelt series.

Sudeikis executive produces Ted Lasso alongside Bill Lawrence and Jeff Ingold, while Liza Katzer serves as co-executive producer. Sudeikis, Hunt and Lawrence developed the show with Joe Kelly, and it hails from Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television.

As Collider’s resident grinch, I expected to reject the relentless optimism of Ted Lasso, but after binging the series in two chunks, I was simply won over by its good nature. In that regard, it’s unlike nearly every other show I watch, since I’m about to dive into the first episode of HBO’s Murder on Middle Beach, which is titled “Mom’s Dead.” As much as those true crime stories fascinate me, there’s enough of those shows in the world. Ted Lasso is a warm hug of an alternative, and I’m glad to see that Apple is going to keep it around a while longer.

Variety broke the news about the Season 3 renewal, and you can click here to check out our interview with Sudeikis and Lawrence while we patiently wait for Season 2.