Ted Lasso has stolen the hearts of everyone who has seen it. The feel-good Apple TV show landed twenty Emmy nominations for its first season, the most Emmy nominations any first year show has ever received, and won seven, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis. After season two ended on a massive cliffhanger last fall, fans will be happy to learn that season three has officially started production, according to Apple TV+ on Twitter. The tweet, which reads “New season, New kits,” teases new jerseys for the show’s central soccer team, AFC Richmond.

Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis as the titular football coach from Kansas City, who is asked to coach a soccer team in London, along with his assistant coach Beard (Brendan Hunt). Based on Sudeikis’s character from promos for NBC Sports coverage, Ted Lasso is characterized by his enduring optimism and determination, as well as a charmingly goofy mustache, and the show is a fish-out-of-water story as well as a genuinely exciting sports series.

Season 2 of Ted Lasso left several questions up in the air, setting up all the various threads for season three. Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) and Keeley’s (Juno Temple) relationship is seemingly on the fringe, with Keeley turning down a trip with Roy so she can pursue her new job. Sam (Toheeb Jimon) has purchased real estate that he intends to turn into a Nigerian restaurant, Trent Crimm (James Lance) has been fired from his position at The Independent for exposing an anonymous source, and the sniveling Nate (Nick Mohammed) is now a coach for West Ham Football Club, owned by Rebecca's (Hannah Waddingham) conniving ex-husband, Rupert (Anthony Head).

Ted Lasso also stars Phil Dunster, Jeremy Swift, and Cristo Fernandez. The series was created by Sudeikis, as well as Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Bill Lawrence. The series remains one of the biggest shows on Apple TV+, with viewership hitting 509 million for the first two seasons. Little is known about the direction season three is going in, but Sudeikis has mentioned in multiple interviews the show was envisioned to only be three seasons. Considering how popular the series is, it’s highly likely Apple will be very eager to convince Sudeikis and company to sign on for more Ted Lasso, but we'll just have to wait and see.

No return date has been confirmed for season three of Ted Lasso. Check out Apple's tweet below:

