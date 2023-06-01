Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Ted Lasso Season 3 finale.Ted Lasso Season 3 has been plagued with a peculiar preference for telling rather than showing. Time and again, throughout the season and in the finale, we're told some amount of time has passed without seeing the span or told a major event has happened by skipping straight to the aftermath. In the season (series?) finale, Roy (Brett Goldstein) says it's been a month since he and Keeley (Juno Temple) hooked up, and it's one more example of the season's deliberate, and maddening, disregard for clear passage of time or the rigorous building of a story. Whether it's failing to build the romantic tension, playing fast and loose with the team's record, or leaving crucial conversations like Ted (Jason Sudeikis) quitting or Nate (Nick Mohammed) getting his job back offscreen, the crescendo of Ted Lasso ultimately suffered by not keeping time.

Roy and Keeley’s Breakup Timeline

After Roy and Keeley broke up between the second and third season — perhaps the first of the major decisions and conversations we in the audience were not privy to — we were set up to believe the season would chart their eventual reunion. Phoebe (Elodie Blomfield) told her uncle he was being stupid. The reason for the breakup was presented as a mystery to be unraveled. There were early moments of delicious tension and pining. And then… it all went away. The breakup was the result of Roy’s vague sense of unworthiness, which we were told about but never really shown. Keeley’s narrative exile to KJPR meant they barely spent enough time in each other’s company to miss their union. We did see Roy’s tender letter, but not Keeley’s decision to sleep with him, and not any of the conversations they had in the afterglow. When in the finale we learn that it’s been a year since they broke up (it has?) and that the hookup was a full month ago (it was?), the gaps in the timeline become the story.

The flippant reference to the month passed distills a season-long tendency: If one month ago Roy was sauntering around in Keeley's bathrobe, in full view of Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), why haven't we seen the intervening weeks of flirting or avoiding, talking or decidedly not talking? What are Keeley’s doubts, where is Roy feeling (or misinterpreting) sparks, and how has their tentative friendship evolved or devolved? What does Rebecca think, and what does she want for her dearest friend? All of these are rich narrative threads left unpulled, and they make it difficult to invest in the romantic tension the show thinks it’s weaving.

Playing with Time Avoids Real Conflict

This baffling elusion of major events and unexamined timeline-hopping is symptomatic of the season’s larger allergy to meaningful conflict. Roy and Keeley unpacking their night together and what it means for them going forward would be uncomfortable, and “uncomfortable” isn’t a feeling the season was interested in exploring — so it simply skips it by skipping a month ahead. But by removing discomfort and the effort to see the other side of it, the season also created narrative whiplash, resulting in more than one episode that sent me back to the title list to make sure I hadn’t somehow missed an installment.

It’s the same aversion to discomfort and effort that undid Nate’s redemption arc. After a brief glimpse at his harsh coaching style and a mean-spirited press conference, Nate suddenly became a supposedly loveable good guy again, the hero of his own personal rom-com in which his counterpart’s characterization was the victim of her own context-less decisions and squishy time passage. We don’t see his coaching evolve, and we don’t see him meaningfully come to terms with his interpersonal cruelty. We don’t see him deciding to quit or actually quitting, only his gently anxious and ultimately healing retreat from the world in the wake of that major decision. We don’t see Richmond’s for-some-reason unanimous decision to invite him back, or any of the conversations about why they would want him there in the first place. We have no sense of how much time it took to heal the particular wounds of Richmond’s ugly brawl with West Ham. We don’t see Nate’s decision to return or the surrounding conversations, and we have no idea how long he’s been back or why it takes him until the eve of the final match to apologize to Ted. On a show that, at its best, was about the effort it takes to approach the world with kindness, redemption came to Nate offscreen, over an indeterminate amount of time, without any visible effort on his part.

Even the progression of the football season, something purpose-built to create drama and narrative momentum, fell victim to this persistent disregard for time. Several episodes opened with a simple recap — “Richmond’s been winning a lot!” or “Richmond’s been losing a lot!”— that seemed to change based on the whims of each episode and without concern for how much time had passed within each streak. The show was not, ultimately, about football, but it was about teamwork and collaboration. By minimizing the specific ups and downs of the season and the time it takes to pull themselves out of a rut, we lost the interpersonal stakes of victory or defeat on the team itself. Once again, difficulty is simply skipped over rather than waded through.

What Worked — and Why 'Ted Lasso's Time Question Undermined It

This time-hopping pattern was even more frustrating in light of the many lovely moments in the finale, particularly in the last movement of the episode. Ted and Rebecca’s airport goodbye was a heartfelt culmination of their opposites-attract friendship. Keeley proposing a women’s team was exciting both as a new direction for Richmond and for the promise of her fulfilling her creative and business-savvy potential. The team’s performance of “So Long, Farewell” from The Sound of Music was charming (even as it bumped up against the too-twee limit), and Rebecca’s reunion with Hot Dutch Boat Man (Matteo Van Der Grijn) was a delightful surprise. Roy becoming the new Richmond coach was the right decision, and the team winning their game was a welcome, if somewhat expected, outcome. There was much to cheer for in this ending.

But still, the season’s pattern of timey-wimeyness and its staunch commitment to smoothing out all rough edges undercut much of what worked, and ultimately the season as a whole. We skipped Ted deciding to quit, actually quitting, him telling the team, the team making peace with the decision, and even them saying goodbye after the game. By hand-waving through all that, we lose the emotional heft of the decision. Even the lovely farewell with Rebecca was marred by the ease with which the team let him go and head-scratching questions about why they didn’t have a proper goodbye at the club in the first place. Man City wins offscreen, robbing Richmond of first place in the Premier League, but we’re told that offhandedly and skip any of the fallout or decision-making that results from it, undercutting the value of the team’s victory on their terms.

And it circles back to the “month” scene in the bar. After a season of shunting Keeley off to her own storyline and giving her mostly romantic conflict, it could have been deeply satisfying to see her picking herself and her work in the end. But because we didn’t see any of the steps, conversations or decision-making around Roy and Keeley’s breakup, their continued friction, or the awkward (or electric) post-hookup weeks, we lose all sense of how difficult or easy that choice is. The emotional culmination of her storyline and her interiority is sacrificed once again for the sake of a gag about boys being boys — a gag that itself undoes much of the progress we’ve seen in Jamie, one of the few plotlines this season that made logical and temporal sense. I could go on.

It Doesn’t Make Sense, Dramaturgically

In my work in theater, I am primarily a dramaturg (a definitely-real word you may know from Jeremy Strong memes — for the record, he was correct). A dramaturg’s job, in simple terms, is to help ensure the intended story comes through to an audience clearly and that it has the sought-after emotional impact. This often means asking two simple questions: “Why?” and “What?” Why do we see things in the order we do? Why do people make the decisions they make? What story are you hoping to get across? What events led the story to its conclusion, and what effect do those events have on the characters?

When I ask these questions of Ted Lasso Season 3, I find that the answers are all implications, left offscreen, and barely addressed. What results is a story that says friction and conflict are bad, that things will always work well enough out if you’re just nice enough, and that darkness or doubt should be kept tastefully tucked away. It’s the opposite lesson of Seasons 1 and 2, which were all about the ways that kindness makes the hard stuff bearable, that conflict can be worked through with compassion, that we can find a gentler way through adversity. Jettisoning those values by leaping through time to skip their applications undermines Season 3’s best qualities, asking them to stand on a foundation of air. If everything is easy, nothing is earned.