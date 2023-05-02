Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of Ted Lasso.In the sixth episode of Ted Lasso’s third season, Jack (Jodi Balfour) surprises Keeley (Juno Temple) — and horrified Austenites everywhere — with a first edition copy of Jane Austen’s 1811 novel Sense and Sensibility with her own cheeky inscription added. With this gesture, a show that loves its rom-coms may be pointing back to Austen as the mother of them all. Sense and Sensibility tells the story of two sisters and their eventual matches, made possible only by each of them learning from the other’s best qualities. If Keeley is our Marianne, wearing her big, full-of-feelings heart on her sleeve, she'll need a little of sensible older sister Elinor's — Rebecca's (Hannah Waddingham) — practicality and perception. And to reach her own happy ending, Rebecca may need a little of Keeley's open-heartedness and spontaneity. Is Jack our dashing but ultimately rakish Willoughby, sweeping Keeley off her feet only to let her down? And who are the romantic heroes who eventually earn their places at our heroines' sides?

The Similarities Between 'Sense and Sensibility' and 'Ted Lasso'

If you don’t know Jane Austen’s 1811 novel Sense & Sensibility (and if not, why not?!), it’s the story of Marianne and Elinor Dashwood, sisters in Regency-era England. When their father dies, the family home passes to their awful brother and his even-more-awful wife Fanny, who swiftly push Elinor, Marianne, their younger sister Margaret, and their mother out of the house to make a life elsewhere. They end up at Barton Cottage, a small house rented to them by a relation. Marianne, the younger, more impetuous, and romantic sister, meets Willoughby, a dashing young man who steals Marianne’s heart before smashing it to bits in his hunt for fortune. She eventually finds lasting love with Colonel Brandon, a quiet but well-loved family friend. Elinor, the older, more practical, and reserved sister, carries a torch for her dear friend Edward, Fanny’s brother. Edward loves her too, but he is bound up in a secret engagement to Lucy Steele. When she breaks their connection to marry his richer brother, he and Elinor are free to be together.

At first glance, a foul-mouthed comedy about a ragtag bunch of footballers and the titular bumbling but well-meaning manager (Jason Sudeikis) might not lend itself to comparisons with Jane Austen and Regency era courtship. But even before Jack’s very expensive and infuriatingly defaced gift, parallels were built into the fabric of the show in the relationship between Rebecca and Keeley. Rebecca is older, more responsible, more reserved, more willing to shove aside her own feelings for those of others. Keeley is younger, a free spirit who follows her heart. Rebecca pushes Keeley to think as well as feel, while Keeley challenges Rebecca to open up and let go. It’s an opposites-attract chosen sisterhood, one where the love is unconditional even though their choices differ widely.

How Keeley's Story Mirrors Marianne Dashwood's

If Keeley is Marianne, then Jack may just be the rakishly charming and ultimately cruel Willoughby. Just as Jack swooped in with her venture capital to set Keeley up with her business, Willoughby is also introduced with an offer of assistance: literally sweeping Marianne off her (injured) feet and carrying her back to Barton Cottage. Willoughby and Jack both shower their objects of affection with both objects and affection, bearing gifts and an intoxicating level of devoted attention. Jack knows how people will talk when she announces her and Keeley’s relationship to the office, and while Willoughby never names his relationship with Marianne, he is likewise aware of the tongues set to wagging about their mutually moony behavior. Willoughby and Jack make Marianne and Keeley feel special at a moment when such a post-heartbreak confidence boost is sorely needed — while an older sister figure lovingly warns them to guard their hearts.

If the pattern holds, then, Keeley is in for a world of hurt. Impromptu trips and shared jokes may give way to unanswered letters (or more likely texts — we’re not in Regency-era Devonshire anymore). Jack’s laser-focused attention may wander. And if she really is Keeley’s Willoughby, there’s likely to be a scandal and a closely guarded secret in her past that make a future between them impossible and undesirable. Plus, Willoughby abandons Marianne in pursuit of a wealthy wife; as a venture capitalist, money can never be far from Jack’s mind, particularly when it comes to the businesses she is bankrolling. But even if Jack proves to be a Willoughby-style cad, she won’t get out unscathed — though Willoughby successfully marries for riches, he never gets over his sincere love for Marianne. And who could blame Jack for pining after our girl long after she’s (potentially) proven herself unworthy of Keeley?

But if Jack is Willoughby, who is Brandon, Marianne’s eventual husband? There are two other potential endgames for Keeley: Jamie (Phil Dunster) and Roy (Brett Goldstein). No offense to beloved doofus Jamie, who has learned so much and swiftly become one of the best-developed characters on the show, but he’s the anti-Brandon — he’s a Willoughby who has learned his lesson. He talks too much, thinks too highly of himself, and mistreated Keeley in a way that would give Brandon the absolute vapors. No, if Keeley’s Marianne has a Brandon, it’s more likely to be Roy: older (or more vividly, a "dusty old fart," according to Jamie), distinguished in his field, beloved by his friends, taciturn but gooey on the inside, and so damn secretive. Plus Roy, like the good Colonel, has a real soft spot for the young lady often in his care (though let us all hope Phoebe evades Eliza’s fate in the novel).

And though Roy did break up with Keeley (something Brandon would never dream of doing), that decision and his subsequent quiet pining for her seem related to Brandon’s reason for maintaining his own long silence: he doesn’t feel he deserves her, and he can’t conceive that someone as full of life as his beloved could possibly want him. In Austen’s novel, Marianne must grow and mature beyond her first blush of infatuation in order to learn to appreciate Brandon’s solidity, gentleness, and steadfast care. In Ted Lasso, Keeley already appreciates these things about Roy — it’s Roy who doesn’t believe in their sufficiency himself. It’s the Brandon figure who has more to learn and prove, and the Marianne figure who will get to decide how much of her big heart to give in return. If Roy is Brandon, he’ll come through for Keeley in a moment of great need, and with patience and devotion, he’ll prove that he can be trusted with her heart (again).

Rebecca Represents the Elinor Dashwood in Keeley's Life

With Keeley is wild-hearted Marianne, her Elinor is Rebecca — more practical and restrained, shouldering a burden given her by the vagaries of the patriarchy. Rebecca, like Elinor, sublimates her own emotional needs for the sake of those she’s responsible for. For Elinor, it’s her suddenly adrift family of origin; for Rebecca, it’s the football club she took on in revenge for the cruelties of her ex-husband but that soon proved to be the supportive and loving family she had been denied. This season has followed Rebecca as she considers whether there is room in her life for both the club and a partner. It may just take some of her beloved Keeley’s impulsiveness and trust in the universe to crack the walls she’s erected around her heart.

But the romantic parallels for Elinor-Rebecca here are less clear-cut than Marianne-Keeley — in the novel, Elinor is in love from the start with Edward Ferrars, the shy and awkward gentleman who is secretly engaged to someone he no longer loves. While he loves Elinor and can’t help but flirt with her in his own uncomfortable way, he’s unavailable until the last moment, when they happily come together. There’s no straightforward Edward figure in Ted Lasso: while there was secrecy in Rebecca’s relationship with Sam (Toheeb Jimoh), he wasn’t otherwise attached. Nameless Hot Dutch Boat Man (okay, fine, officially credited as Stranger, played by Matteo Van Der Grijn) may be the occasion of some delicious pining, but he doesn’t have the long friendship and history that Edward and Elinor have. This brings us to the most likely candidate if the Austen echoes continue: Ted himself. They share a deep friendship and history; a previous romantic entanglement keeps him unavailable, emotionally if not legally; and an inability to fluently speak their hearts plagues them both. We may be in store for a last-minute revelation, confession, and happily ever after between two wounded souls who learn to value their own happiness alongside their loved ones’.

But while it’s fun to speculate about who Keeley and Rebecca might end up with by trying to spot their own Brandon and Edward, the core of Austen’s novel is the relationship between the Dashwood sisters. Elinor and Marianne are wildly different people, but their love for and influence on each other make them both better, more complete women. Elinor lends Marianne some groundedness, which allows her to locate joy and beauty in the quiet. And Marianne prods Elinor to seek and feed her happiness for its own sake. We’ve already seen the good that Keeley and Rebecca have done for each other, the way they build each other up and offer a soft, mascara-stained place to land when things come crashing down. In Regency England, Elinor and Marianne’s futures depended upon marriage. But here in the 21st century, Keeley’s and Rebecca’s don’t, freeing them to live the truest message of Sense and Sensibility: romance can be fickle, but sisters are forever.

