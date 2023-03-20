Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 3 premiere of Ted Lasso.Last week, Ted Lasso returned with a bittersweet Season 3 premiere. It picked up not far from where we left off in Season 2, the team is back for another season with Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) at the helm, and Nate (Nick Mohammed) has joined forces with Rebecca's scheming ex-husband, Rupert (Anthony Head), by taking the new job of head coach of West Ham United. This season is giving fans more change than ever before, as characters set out on new paths as the series begins to wrap up. One of the biggest moments in the episode happens when Roy and Keeley (Brett Goldstein and Juno Temple) sit down with Roy's niece to explain to her that they are breaking up. It's sad, but not surprising; the tensions foreshadowed at the end of Season 2 regarding their career goals having the potential to drive them apart have apparently come to a head, leaving everyone's favorite couple to call things quits.

While this isn't shocking, it is still a sad moment that leaves both characters questioning their decision. Keeley and Roy's storyline had been the main romantic element of the series so far, so it hurts to see it possibly come to an end. As Roy's niece Phoebe (Elodie Blomfield) points out, nothing good ever lasts, but can we hope that it isn't true in this case? There is definitely a strong possibility that the two of them will end up together, and they have a whole season to find their way back to each other. As Phoebe so eloquently puts it to Roy as they leave, he's "being stupid" by ending things with Keeley, and it seems that he may agree.

Clearly, there is doubt in the minds of both of them as they ponder their decision. The main hurdle they have to overcome if they have a chance of being together is learning how to balance their careers with their personal lives. Roy has decided to take on a more active role in coaching the team, and Keeley has officially launched her own PR firm and is struggling with the pressures of being a boss. She cries to Rebecca about how she feels it's too much for her, so something is sure to change for her this season as she continues to find herself. The two of them obviously have a lot to work out before they could get back together, but the way the breakup sits with both of them leaves plenty of hope for reconciliation. So, why are these two meant to be with each other?

Keeley Brings Out Roy's Softer Side

Perhaps the most central part of Roy's character is his stoic, gruff attitude. During the first season, he was an aging footballer, angry at the world and unable to express himself with anything but grunts and angry stares. When he starts dating Keeley, she provides him with emotional support, and affirmation to help him process what he's feeling and connect with a more intimate part of himself. She knows that behind the hard exterior, he has feelings like everyone else, and she seems to be the only person who can see through his scary facade and look for a deeper connection. When he admits that he thinks he would be nothing without being a footballer, she shows him through his niece that he has much more to offer the world, and that football is not his identity.

She also forms a close bond with Phoebe, which brings them closer together. As they help her confront a bully, Keeley shows Roy that saying how you feel can be more effective than intimidating someone, and it's more healthy to be vulnerable than angry. Hopefully, now that they are not together, Roy will not slip back into his old ways and struggle more with showing his softer side to the people closest to him.

Roy Supports Keeley Unconditionally

Keeley has gone through some big changes since the beginning of the series. From an influencer who was "famous for being almost famous" to owning her own PR firm, she has made some major life changes in the past few years. During most of this, she has been supported by her boyfriend at every turn. Just as Roy has trouble opening up, Keeley has trouble believing in herself after being objectified by the media and mistreated by her previous boyfriend Jamie (Phil Dunster).

Whenever she is feeling unworthy, Roy is always there to remind her that she's "Keeley f*cking Jones!" Even when it comes at his expense, he puts her first. When they do a photo shoot for a magazine feature on Keeley, she is upset that they didn't include photos of Roy in the final edits, but he reassures her that she looks powerful and that she should have the limelight. Even though he later admits that it hurt his feelings, he knows in that moment that he needs to set his ego aside and give her the support that she needs.

They Are Open With Each Other

Image via Apple TV+

It's the most important part of any relationship — Roy and Keeley are always honest with each other about what they're feeling. They share their deepest insecurities and are there for each other when they need it most. Even when it's difficult, or could put their relationship in jeopardy, they know they can trust each other to be honest, like when Keeley confesses that Jamie is still in love with her and Roy admits that he is attracted to Phoebe's teacher. Their ability to communicate openly and honestly is a sign of a healthy, mature relationship, and that's not something that they should abandon without a fight.

While there is certainly much more to come as Season 3 unfolds, we can be sure that this breakup is not the end for Roy and Keeley on-screen. Their history and compatibility are too great to have their iconic relationship simply run out of gas in the season premiere. They each have some things they need to figure out, and maybe they need time apart to do so, but in the end, fingers crossed they'll realize that they are really meant to be.

Ted Lasso Season 3 is now streaming on Apple TV+ with new episodes every Wednesday.