From co-creators Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Bill Lawrence, the beloved fan favorite Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso is now in its third season with AFC Richmond trying to find their rhythm again, as Rupert (Anthony Head) takes full advantage of the fact that “wonder kid” Nate (Nick Mohammed) is now on the side of rivals West Ham United. Although Ted (Sudeikis) would prefer to take the high road in his coaching, pressure to win coupled with some domestic issues back in America threaten the very delicate hold he has on his own anxiety.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Brett Goldstein (who plays Roy Kent) talked about where things are at with Roy and Keeley (Juno Temple), how Roy is a lost soul that will hopefully find his way, the magic of working with Temple, which Muppets could play Roy and Keeley, if they ever got to have a dream sequence, whether Roy might ever fully commit to being a Diamond Dog, and what being a part of Ted Lasso has brought to his life.

Collider: I am both crushed and angry that Roy and Keeley are broken up, much like all the characters on the show are. How does Roy feel about their breakup, especially having to hear everyone’s opinions about it?

BRETT GOLDSTEIN: He fucking hates it. It’s heartbreaking. The whole concept is heartbreaking. Roy is a very private person, and I think it comes from a place of, he doesn’t think he’s worthy of love. He doesn’t think he deserves happiness. He’s self-destructive and shut down. And to have that be a public thing is horrendous.

Image via Apple TV+

As one of the actors who's also responsible for writing on this show, isn’t all your fault? Was this all your idea, to put them in this position? Who can we blame all of this on?

GOLDSTEIN: Listen, Jason [Sudeikis] had a very clear idea of the show all along, and we’ve stuck to the plan of what that is. Some things grew and changed, but there are certain touch points that stayed fixed, and this is that.

Is there a possible reconciliation in the cards for them, this season? Can you give us some hope, any hope at all, about that possibility?

GOLDSTEIN: I don’t know. I guess you’ll have to keep watching.

If you could do a dream sequence of Ted Lasso and have any of The Muppets playing Roy and Keeley for a scene, which Muppets would you want to play your characters?

GOLDSTEIN: I’d want Roy to be played by Oscar the Grouch, and I’d want Keeley to be played by Janice from Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem.

Please make that happen because now that’s the only thing that I want to see, desperately. That would be amazing.

GOLDSTEIN: That’s a good couple, isn’t it?

Image via PBS

How is Roy feeling, in general, at the start of Season 3? Keeley is not in his life the way she was before. Nate has gone full villain. He’s still on the fence about whether he’s all in on being a Diamond Dog. So, how is he feeling about everything?

GOLDSTEIN: He’s a lost soul, isn’t he? He’s spent his life hiding all his failings. He fell in love with Keeley. All his feelings fell out and he didn’t know how to cope, so he shut everything down. Now, he’s a wreck. I don’t think he’s in a great place at the beginning, but hopefully he will find his way.

What have you enjoyed most about exploring that relationship over these seasons and how those characters have impacted each other, but also just what Juno Temple has brought to that dynamic?

GOLDSTEIN: Juno is just incredible. Of all the actors, she’s the one that, from the early days, we changed the way we wrote Keeley, so it was more like Juno. She’s so naturally funny in the way that she’s funny, and how she is. I was scared of working with Juno Temple because she’s such a great actor. I knew her from dramas, so I thought maybe she was gonna be difficult, but she was so wonderful. When we first met, she was like, “If we trust each other, we can make something really special here.” It was really magical, building this relationship. It was a very special thing, but so much of that is because she’s amazing. Acting with her, she just gives you light and you just have to reflect it back to her. She’s amazing.

Image via Apple TV+

When is Roy Kent going to just give in and become a full Diamond Dog? He’s been dipping his toe in, but when is he going to just go all-in?

GOLDSTEIN: I don’t know, we might have to wait for Season 10, for him to finally crack, when he can’t be bothered to keep sliding that door.

Do you think he really even surprises himself, at this point, that he wants to like, be a part of things as much as he does?

GOLDSTEIN: Yes. He’s so used to this programming of, “No, no, no,” that when he feels this pull, it’s like, “Oh, fuck!” He’s constantly fighting it.

As audience members and as fans of Ted Lasso, we know what the show has brought to our lives. But as someone who experiences it from the inside, what has it brought to your life? How has it been unexpected for you?

GOLDSTEIN: Everything. All of it. I didn’t expect people to watch it. The whole thing has been life-changing, on every level. Professionally, it’s been life-changing, and personally. I’m so fucking lucky to be able to work with these people, and to learn more, and hopefully become a better actor, and a better writer, and maybe better as a person. I don’t know about that, but I’ll try. These people are just so nice to work with.

Ted Lasso is available to stream at Apple TV+.