One of the biggest Apple TV+ series is adding a new cast member for its upcoming season. Jodi Balfour will be joining the beloved Emmy Award-winning comedy series, Ted Lasso Season 3 in a major recurring role according to Deadline.

Balfour — who's no stranger at Apple TV+ having starred in For All Mankind — will be joining the popular comedy series as Jack, a "charming" venture capitalist. She will join the returning ensemble cast that includes Jason Sudeikis as the titular character Ted Lasso along with Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed. The third season is currently in production, and Balfour is the first new addition to the cast.

In addition to her role as Ellen in For All Mankind, Balfour is also known for her one-off appearance on Netflix's The Crown as Jackie Kennedy. She also appeared in the third season of HBO's True Detective in 2019 and won the Canadian Screen Award for Best Actress in 2014 for her starring role in the drama series Bomb Girls. Her most recent feature film appearance was in 2019 as Rachel in the Aisling Chin-Yee-directed drama The Rest of Us.

Ted Lasso has been a breakout success since its debut in 2020, with viewership hitting 509 million for the first two seasons. The show's first season received a record-breaking twenty Emmy Award nominations in 2021 — the most ever for a premiere season of a comedy series. Of these, the series won seven Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Sudeikis' performance.

The series was developed by Sudeikis and Hunt alongside Bill Lawrence, and Joe Kelly, the story follows a small-town college football coach Ted Lasso who is brought in to coach a Premier League soccer team in London, a sport that he has no experience coaching. Sudeikis, Hunt, Lawrence, and Kelly, also serve as executive producers with Bill Wrubel, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Jane Becker, and Jamie Lee. Along with starring in the series, Goldstein also serves as a writer and a co-executive producer. The series is produced by Lawrence's Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television.

Ted Lasso season 3 is currently in production and does not yet have a release date or release window announced.

