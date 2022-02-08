In the first two seasons, audiences watched as AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton hired an American college football coach and titular character, Ted Lasso, to coach her European football team. By the end of the team's season, Ted attempted to resign after AFC Richmond lost the final game at the end of Season 1. Ted and the team worked hard to win in Season 2, while the coach dealt with mental health issues and two teammates ended up in a dramatic love triangle with model Keeley Jones. Fans are waiting on answers to the cliffhanger ending that showed a change in coaches and hinting at a brewing rivalry.

The award-winning comedy series, Ted Lasso, has been approved for a third season on streaming service Apple TV Plus and after the fateful game in the final episode of season 2, AFC Richmond is back in the Premier League, with higher stakes and a surprising new enemy. Fans of this sports comedy series are begging for more from their favorite underdog team so here’s everything we know so far about Ted Lasso Season 3.

While there is no word yet on when the season will be released, we can assume that Ted Lasso Season 3 will be available to stream sometime in late summer 2022. Season 1 premiered in August 2020, and Season 2 was released in July 2021. It is likely that the third season will follow this pattern as long as production is on a similar schedule as Season 2, which has been hinted at by an Instagram post by star Brendan Hunting featuring show creator and star Jason Sudeikis and himself boarding a plane on January 4, 2022. The photo is accompanied by the caption “Here we go” with many fans commenting their hopes that this means filming in England has begun. Phil Dunster had also said that the show would start filming in January. Alternately, actress Hannah Waddingham stated in an interview with James Corden that production for the third season is scheduled to begin on Valentine's Day 2022, over a month later than Hunting’s post suggests.

Is There a Trailer for Ted Lasso Season 3?

Unfortunately, with no confirmation that filming is underway, there is no trailer for Ted Lasso Season 3 available just yet. But keep an eye on this space for updates!

Who Is on the Cast of Ted Lasso Season 3?

While there is no confirmed cast for the upcoming season, you can be sure that the show's creator and star Jason Sudeikis will return as the title character Ted Lasso, who will be leading his team in the Premier League once more. We can also expect to see Hannah Waddingham return as Rebecca Welton, AFC Richmond’s owner, who hired Ted as a means to undermine her cheating ex-husband Rupert. Hannah confirmed her involvement in Season 3 when she discussed filming dates in her interview with James Corden.

Anthony Head who portrays Rupert will be returning as the new owner of the West Ham Football Club. In addition to the team's owner, former AFC Richmond assistant coach Nathan Shelley, played by Nick Mohammed, is sure to reappear as the new coach of West Ham Football Club. Charlie Hiscock who portrays Will Kitman is likely to reappear since taking over the equipment manager position in Season 2.

Now that Ted is handling his mental health struggles gracefully and publicly, it is unknown if Sarah Niles will return as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone, the sports psychologist who helped Ted deal with his panic attack in the second season. It’s also up in the air if Juno Temple will return as Keeley Jones, the model once associated with the AFC Richmond team who left the team to pursue her own PR career.

Whether or not she returns fans will want to know how the love triangle between her, Roy and Jamie plays out. It is likely that Phil Dunster, who portrays Jamie, and Brett Goldstein, who portrays Roy, will be back for Season 3, as they join their team in the Premier League with Roy as an assistant coach following his knee injury and retirement from the field.

Toheeb Jimoh will be returning as Sam, the promising right-winger (that's his position on the field) who decided he wanted to work on his own personal journey and turned down billionaire Edward Akufo, deciding to stay with the AFC Richmond team. We will see how his relationship with Rebecca blossoms and if his Nigerian restaurant becomes a reality.

Promoted to team captain following Roy’s retirement, Kola Bokinni will return as Isaac McAdoo to lead AFC Richmond in the upcoming season, along with fellow teammates Colin Hughes, Richard Montlaur, Thierry Zoreaux, Dani Rojas, Jan Maas, and Moe Bumbercatch, portrayed by Billy Harris, Stephen Manas, Moe Jeudy-Lamour, Cristo Fernandez, David Elsendoorn, and Mohammed Hashim respectively.

What Is the Story of Ted Lasso Season 3?

In the final episode of Ted Lasso Season 2, Lasso led his team to victory, winning the game after a rough first half, which means AFC Richmond is back in the Premier League. In Season 3 we will see how the team handles being back to the higher-stakes league and how they will function without their assistant coach Nathan. Audiences saw Nate turn on the team, calling Ted an embarrassment to football before abandoning the team to take a role coaching the rival West Ham club, which was purchased by Rupert. In Season 3 we will see how this new rivalry plays out, socially and on the field. With Rupert and Nate teamed up against Ted and Rebecca, Ted Lasso Season 3 is shaping up to be a battle between good and evil.

The relationship between Roy and Keeley brought drama to the feel-good series, and in the final episode, drama was not in short supply as the season ended with a huge cliffhanger. Roy broke down and shared that he felt unnecessary when he saw Keeley in photos alone. Keeley tells Roy she doesn’t want to vacation with him for six weeks and instead wants to focus on her career. The final two episodes planted seeds for a possible breakup, with Keeley’s ex Jamie professing his feelings for her at the peak of conflict between her and Roy. The new season will have to answer the burning question of who Keeley will end up with. Will she stay with Roy, go back to Jamie, or become a free agent and focus on herself?

Where Will Ted Lasso Season 3 be Filmed?

AFC Richmond will likely be returning to the SkyEX community stadium, which has been used as the training field in the last two seasons of Ted Lasso, as well as their home stadium at Selhurst park, the home of real life London based Crystal Palace Football Club. Scenes filmed at pubs and on streets have been filmed at the actual pubs and street locations in Richmond and Twickenham. Filming at these locations is expected to continue in Season 3 of the sports comedy.

How Many Episodes Will Ted Lasso Season 3 Have?

The first season of Ted Lasso was ten episodes long, with the second season being twelve and ending with an hour-long season finale. Fans of the series hope to see another long season with many asking for Season 4 to be announced already as well.

Where Can You Catch Up on Ted Lasso?

All seasons of Ted Lasso are streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ now. Here’s a direct link to watch the sports comedy show and catch up on the Emmy-winning series before Season 3 is released.

