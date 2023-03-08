Ted (Jason Sudeikis), Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and Higgins (Jeremy Swift) are looking for new ideas regarding AFC Richmond's strategy for the upcoming season, as seen in the first official clip released from the new Ted Lasso episodes, thanks to VIZIO. In the video, Rebecca tells Ted that she needs the version of himself who is ready to fight, after the coach displays a relaxed attitude while discussing the state of his team. A confused Higgins stands in the middle of the conversation, with the other two characters referencing moments when Leslie wasn't present, leaving the executive dumbfounded.

Rebecca's determination on improving the shape of the team is not only motivated by a competitive soccer league, but also by the fact that, her ex-husband, Rupert (Anthony Head), has purchased the rival team, West Ham United. To make the stakes for the upcoming season even more personal, Rupert has hired Nate (Nick Mohammed) as a coach for his new acquisition. Nate used to work with Ted and Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) for AFC Richmond, until a series of disagreements led the young assistant to leave the team, leaving many unresolved issues with the titular character and the rest of his friends.

Ted Lasso's third season promises to deliver a good amount of drama, and it might be the show's farewell tour. During recent interviews, Jason Sudeikis has mentioned that the upcoming episodes do a good job of closing out the story the team was set to tell when they began developing the series. While Apple TV+ hasn't officially stated if this will be the show's final season, the protagonist is firmly stating that the story is slowly, but surely, moving towards a sense of conclusion. Time will tell if AFC Richmond will head to the field for another match but, in the meantime, the third season of Ted Lasso premieres on the platform on March 15.

The Goals Ted Lasso Has Scored

Just with the two seasons that have been released on Apple TV+, the series has won a total of seven Primetime Emmy Awards. The show took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series for two years in a row, winning over competitors such as Hacks and The Marvelous Ms. Maisel. When it comes to the performances featured on the program, Waddingham earned the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2021, with Sudeikis winning the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Award for two years in a row. The upcoming third season has very high chances of receiving nods from the Television Academy during this year's ceremony, which will take place during the fall.

You can watch the first clip from the third season of Ted Lasso below, before Apple TV+'s hit series returns on March 15: