Ted Lasso's latest episode, "Mom City," ended with a rather touching moment between Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) and Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed), when the first forgave the latter for the way he departed AFC Richmond at the end of Season 2. And that felt not only awkward (because come on), but also a little weird, as it wasn't actually Beard — who's an assistant coach -— that Nate made a point to offend, but Ted (Jason Sudeikis), who's the chief coach at the club and was sort of mentoring Nate at the time. Is it really Beard who should be doing the forgiving, then?

What caps the whole moment is something even more touching than the forgiveness itself, which is Beard's reveal about his friendship with Ted. Beard has always been a very odd character, but one we all love, enjoy, and appreciate. He even got his own side quest episode, "Beard After Hours" in Season 2, which is easily one of the best in the whole series. Now, though, we got a rare glimpse into his past and why he's so loyal to Ted, and why he took it upon himself to be the one to invite Nate back to Richmond. And it does make sense.

Beard and Ted’s Friendship Was Also All About Forgiveness Once

What drove Beard to Nate's apartment is the fact that, once, his own relationship with Ted depended on forgiveness, too. Beard and Ted met in high school and, while Ted got into coaching after, Beard got into drugs and then into prison. When he got out, Ted gave him a couch to sleep on and fed him. In return, Beard stole his car and drove off, only to be stopped by cops shortly after. And not only did Ted forgive him, he also told the cops that he had given Beard the car, so that Beard wouldn't be sent back to prison. "To honor that, I forgive you," Beard tells Nate after finishing his story.

Forgiveness is not something lightly handed out. It takes as much strength and courage to forgive as it takes to apologize, and both are equally honorable. Beard never mentioned in his story if he ever apologized to Ted, but the fact remains that he was forgiven even so. Maybe Beard was in a bad enough place mentally and emotionally that he couldn't bear to apologize, and that's okay, so he thanked Ted the only way he could — by being loyal. And Beard's loyalty is fierce. Ted's a good-natured person and that's something to which forgiveness is inherent, but it does seem that Beard never forgave himself, though, as he still crawls for his girlfriend Jane (Phoebe Walsh). Of course, they have their own dynamics and that's between them, but his low self-esteem is a consequence of his past behavior, that much is clear now.

Unfortunately, most of us don't have a chaotic night such as he did in "Beard After Hours" to learn self-esteem, but that's when Beard started giving himself more credit for being who he is. And it was only now, in the second-to-last episode of Ted Lasso, that he learned he should give it to others, too. When Ted calls him to show that Nate had to hide for hours after tearing the iconic "Believe" sign in the Richmond locker room at the end of Season 2, the real intention wasn't to have a laugh about someone else. It did feel strange at first, but then Ted dropped one of his typical wisdom gems, and everything made sense: "I hope that either all of us or none of us are judged by the actions we take in our weakest moments, but rather for the strength we show if and when we're given a second chance." Beard had his second chance, and he showed strength when it came along. Now it's time to pass this along.

Is This Beard and Nate Scene Teasing Something for the Future?

This week's episode of Ted Lasso ended on a cliffhanger of sorts, as AFC Richmond owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) went to Ted's office for their annual end-of-season revelation moment. It's become a tradition already, as there was always something happening at the end of the past two seasons of the show, but this time she didn't have anything to confess. But Ted did, and we're only going to find out for sure what it is when the series finale comes.

We can speculate with a ton of certainty, though: he's going to leave Richmond. One of the main premises of "Mom City" was Ted meeting his mother Dottie (Becky Ann Baker) and realizing he's been far from home for too long. He and his son Henry (Gus Turner) miss each other very much, and now that he's probably fulfilling his promise of "winning the whole effing thing" to Rebecca, his arc in England is at an end. Not only that, but his substitute in further seasons of English football is also clear: for Nate's arc to be complete, he needs to become the new head coach of Richmond.

Beard and Nate's scene at the end of this week's episode is a moment that foreshadows the latter's rise to his dream job. Nate's always been a Richmond fan, and his dream job is to be their coach. When we met him, he wasn't aware of his potential as a genius, but as he began to find out, his own low self-esteem sabotaged him, and that's when his heel-turn took place at the end of Season 2, him betraying Ted, leaving Richmond and taking over as West Ham manager. Thankfully, Season 3 saw him understand that his relationship with West Ham owner Rupert (Anthony Head) wasn't healthy and that football is not really about success. Now, the Wonder Kid is all set to go back to being Nate the Great. He's going to need a proper assisting team, though, and that's what Beard and Roy (Brett Goldstein) are already there for. Beard's "debt" with Ted is already paid, and his forgiving Nate was the only step remaining. Plus, Ted had already forgiven Nate, and he even agreed to take Henry to a West Ham match. Nate doesn't need to follow Ted around forever, and he has a good life in London, complete with a good job and a girlfriend whom he loves.

So, as bittersweet as it's going to feel when the time finally comes, Ted leaving Richmond does make a lot of sense. His very character was created around the premise of him being a fish out of water in England as a football coach. Now he may go back to America as a soccer coach and be close to his family. Richmond, Beard, and Nate will all be alright.