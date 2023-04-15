Ted Lasso is one of the few positives to have come out of the COVID-era. Developed by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly, the show provided a balm of warmth and positivity for millions of viewers. With its focus on optimism and possessing a can-do attitude, Ted Lasso showed how cynicism is not a worthy weapon to have in one's arsenal (pun intended). While the characters are greeted and treated with consideration and growth, not all of them get that chance.

Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) is one of the most important characters on the show. Outside the titular character (Jason Sudeikis), Beard is the only other American in the troupe of characters. Coming alongside Ted from America as his assistant coach, it's clear he knows more about the sport of football. In a rare scene of him pushing back against Lasso in the episode "All Apologies," Beard admonishes Ted for not caring about winning and throwing the much-needed cold water on Ted's rose-colored style of coaching (" ...these are professionals and winning does matter to them. And it matters to me. And that's okay.") However, it seems as though Coach Beard's importance is slightly undercut by how the show goes about presenting his life outside of AFC Richmond, especially in terms of his relationship with Jane (Phoebe Walsh).

RELATED: 'Ted Lasso' Season 3's Best Relationship Wouldn't Work Without Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple

Journey Into the Center of a Toxic Relationship

Over all three seasons, Beard has had this strange relationship with Jane, a woman he met at his chess club. Their initial appearance together was cute, with them playing chess without a physical board on the first date. Later on, she leaves him when all he could do is talk chess and only gets back together with him when she sees him yelling at Ted. What we embark on is the sideshow attraction of a problematic partnership.

They have fights where she throws his keys in the river (very 'We Cry Together' vibes), she forces him to go to Codependent Anonymous with her, and has lunch with an underwear model to clearly make Beard jealous. What makes this relationship harder and harder to watch with each instance, is that the other characters can see how toxic this relationship is and do nothing. They all see how problematic Jane is for Beard, but refuse to say anything. Well, correction, not everyone stays silent. Higgins (Jeremy Swift) seems to be the only one brave enough to say anything about this relationship. He's the only one to tell Beard to his face about his concerns about the way Jane treats him("Look, let me ask you one question. You're a great man. Does Jane make you greater?"). How is it that one person that calls out the toxicity of this relationship was not Ted, the person who has known Beard the longest and has the closest relationship, but Higgins? How is it that a show whose greatest strength is how relationships and the bonds that help these characters grow and become better versions of themselves and push them into new ways, can't do the same for Beard?

Image via Apple TV+

If one would really examine any type of sports movie/television show, it's pretty clear that it's never really about the sport. Rocky is a love story, Remember the Titans is about integration in the South, and The Color of Money is about rediscovering the love of a passion. Ted Lasso is not about football, it's about the relationship and bonds that people build with each other. The catalyst for the series is the divorce of Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) from her ex-husband and trying to tank his former team that she now owns, AFC Richmond. In her friendship with Ted, she sees the humanity and kindness in him and changes her plans to support Richmond with all her heart. Ted going all the way to England for the coaching position was about giving his wife the space she needed to work for their relationship, which later led to their amicable divorce. Outside romantic relationships, platonic relationships also have the spotlight.

If one could pick any relationship from the show that shows the effect it has on a person, Nathan Shelley (Nick Mohammed) is a name that pops up. From Season 1, he was the lowly kit man who was picked by the team until Ted gave him the self-confidence and guidance he needed to be a leader and later an exemplary assistant coach at the end of Season 1 throughout Season 2. Then, when he wasn't feeling the warmth from the Ted that he had grown accustomed to (which is really him projecting his issues with his father on Ted), Nate heel-turns to out Ted's panic attacks and goes to coach for West Ham. Nate's transformation from ally to antagonist couldn't happen without his relationship with Ted, with Ted believing in Nate and inspiring him to be a leader. If Nathan can have character development that turned him into the opposition, why can't Beard's relationship be used to push his character growth?

What's Beard's Role in 'Ted Lasso'?

Image via Apple TV+

The end of Ted Lasso is nigh, possibly. The creators of the show have hinted that they imagine the show to end with only three seasons. If that's true, and with only a few episodes left in Season 3, then the story of Coach Beard is one of the show's sore spots. It seems that the show rarely uses this relationship to motivate the character or push him in new directions. That doesn't make him a character. It makes him more of a prop. He's the comic relief at times whose troubles are supposed to make us laugh. He's the sidekick whose rare time of pushing back against our hero is used to develop said hero.

Granted, we did get a Beard solo episode in "Beard After Hours" that gave him the focus and granted us more depth into his life and relationship with Jane, but that's it. He gets one episode by himself and then returns to being the side character as opposed to being integrated throughout the show like Roy or Jamie. In an interview with Collider, Brendan Hunt remarked about what this Jane-Beard relationship says about his character. "In a way, I think his relationship with Jane tells us why he’s not a head coach. He’s got some kind of hole in his soul that he’s just gotta fill, in the pursuit of passion, no matter how toxic or destructive that passion may actually be." However, the show doesn't utilize that mentality when showing this relationship. It's mostly played for laughs and not so much presented into the window of a character.

Of course, as mentioned before, it's one of the few flaws of the show and doesn't completely distract from a show that has been of great benefit to people and has been used to advocate for mental health awareness. But it's just worth noting that Beard is one of the show's important characters, but he's limited in his role as just to be Ted's sidekick.