Editors Note: The following contains spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 3Ted Lasso has given Colin Hughes (Billy Harris) more of a spotlight in Season 3 to explore the challenges of being a part of the LGBTQIA+ community as a professional athlete. Initially more of a background character, Colin was finally given an important storyline this season as he is shown to be hiding his sexuality from the team and the rest of the world. Colin's queer story arc is by far one of the most important and wholesome arcs this season, but unfortunately, the most meaningful moment in Colin's storyline that everyone has been waiting for was a bit underwhelming.

The AFC Richmond players have grown closer to each other over the course of three seasons, so it's safe to assume (or at least hope) that Colin’s coming out story would come from his own intentions when he recognized the support he had and felt ready. This was not the case, though. In Episode 8, Keeley (Juno Temple) faces backlash from an online leak that exposes her private intimate content. Because of this, Isaac (Kola Bokinni) urges the team to delete all explicit content from their phones. Colin sneaks off to delete them privately to avoid wandering eyes from figuring out his secret. When Isaac comes out to confront him about deleting everything, he snatches Colin's phone, and upon discovering Colin’s secret, walks away without saying a word to him.

There are many problems with this approach. Firstly, there is absolutely no reason that would justify Isaac snatching someone’s phone, especially when he knows that the content everyone is searching for is of a private nature. Secondly, this leads to a coerced coming out story for Colin because of Isaac’s reaction in the following episode. He avoids all of Colin’s attempts to talk about what he had seen on his phone and appears to be bothered by his sexuality until he confronts a fan physically who had yelled a homophobic slur.

Colin's Coming Out Story in 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Becomes More About Everyone Else

Getting himself banned from the remainder of the game, Isaac explains that his reaction is brought on by the fact that someone on the team could actually be gay. When he leaves the room, the locker room is filled with speculation that Isaac may have been so heated because he himself is gay. Not wanting this rumor to spread, Colin comes out to the entire team seemingly as an attempt to protect Isaac’s image.

Instead of giving the spotlight to Colin for the moment fans have all been waiting for, his coming out story becomes more about Isaac. Simultaneously, when Colin comes out to the entire team — which we don't even get to see — Roy (Brett Goldstein) bonds with Isaac as another hothead, and they determine the real source of their anger. In fact, more time is given to the conversation between Roy and Isaac, with the spotlight then given to Roy as he discusses Isaac’s behavior with the press.

Ted Lasso essentially tried to tackle two things at once: Colin’s coming out and Roy and Isaac’s confrontation with their anger. But Colin’s coming out should not have been tackled simultaneously with another plot line. Including another plot minimizes Colin’s struggles, and therefore minimizes the seriousness of the ostracization that the LGBTQIA+ community faces — proving once again that Ted Lasso doesn't know how to tackle serious issues.

There are many other approaches that Ted Lasso could have chosen that would leave the spotlight on the intended character. Colin had already gained the support of Trent Crimm as a fellow gay man, but Colin only utilized this ally to confide in him about Isaac’s reaction after finding out. Alternatively, this relationship could have been emphasized more to encourage Colin to come out when he feels ready.

Keeley and Colin Not Being Friends Is a Missed Opportunity

Image via Apple TV+

Additionally, Keeley has been open about her sexuality and had a public relationship with a woman after her breakup with Roy. So, it is rather disappointing that her and Colin never even exchanged words with each other. Like Trent, she could have been a good friend to have as a closeted athlete, especially considering Keeley’s career in PR. This just proves further that Ted Lasso has been failing to tackle serious issues. The issue that all started this is the leaked video of Keeley, and again, the episode ended up focusing on everyone but Keeley.

The biggest thing that came from the leak is the dissolving of her relationship with Jack, which is hurtful in many ways. Firstly, Jack, as a woman, should show empathy for her situation, but instead she resented Keeley for making the video in the first place and expected her to apologize publicly. Secondly, there are not many queer relationships in Ted Lasso, and emphasizing the toxicity of Keeley and Jack's relationship in every episode painted same-sex relationships in a negative light. Colin's partner also has barely any screen-time, so he is instantly forgettable. Whether Colin is in a serious relationship with him or not is up in the air, so there is no healthy same-sex relationship in the series that ever makes it into the plot.

If Keeley and Colin had established a friendship, their stories would have perfectly aligned when their private information was discovered without their consent. Rebecca and Trent would also be brought into this friendship through their separate bonds and this could have eventually led to Colin feeling more confident to share himself with his team. Isaac finding out in general did not need to be a bad thing, and it could have been handled better if Colin did have that support system. As the team captain, he could have provided more support for Colin to come out on his own to the entire team. Yes, Episode 9 did have that conclusion and overall the episode is enjoyable to watch. But, this execution moved Colin back into the background like in Seasons 1 and 2 while other characters took the spotlight back from him.