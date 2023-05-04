Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 3.In the latest episode of Ted Lasso Season 3, Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) is dealing with a PR nightmare after a suggestive video of her leaks online. It's a massively unfortunate situation that jeopardizes her career and daily life. Seeing this as something that he and his teammates could also experience, AFC Richmond team captain Isaac McAdoo (Kola Bokinni) demands that everyone delete every suggestive picture off their phones. All team members abide by the order, except for Colin Hughes (Billy Harris). When Isaac confronts his friend on this, the team captain behaves in a way that feels both hypocritical, inappropriate, and against the characterization that Isaac has developed over the course of three seasons.

Colin Is Not Comfortable Sharing His Sexuality with His Teammates

Image via Apple TV

Earlier in Season 3, we learn that Colin is in a same-sex relationship with his partner, Michael (Sam Liu). This is something that was hinted at in prior seasons but wasn't explicitly confirmed until recently. However, while Colin clearly loves Michael with all his heart and is more than content with their relationship, he's also very apprehensive to reveal his sexuality to his friends on the AFC Richmond team. It's initially hard to believe, as the team has consistently shown that they're an accepting and loving bunch. That being said, the sports industry across the globe is a notoriously difficult place for closeted members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Colin has kept his secret life with Michael for years, with all the team members presumably not having any idea that he is gay, but his secret is finally put out into more open territory when Trent Crimm (James Lance), the former journalist currently writing a book about AFC Richmond, spots Colin and Michael kissing in an alley. Weeks later, the team is thrilled when Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) tells them they don't have a curfew and can do whatever they want for the night while they're in Amsterdam. The team quickly has a meeting to figure out what they're going to do, with a few team members suggesting that they check out a risqué nightclub. Colin, for obvious reasons, has zero interest in seeing nude women on stage and lies to the team that he's just going to go back to his room and turn in for the night. While his teammates spend the rest of the night arguing about where they're going to go (instead of actually going anywhere), Colin decides to check out a local gay bar — one of the few places in Amsterdam that he feels like he belongs in.

Things take a turn for Colin when he bumps into Trent Crimm. Thinking that he's been found out and not wanting his secret to get into the open, Colin lies to Trent and says he just accidentally walked into the wrong place. That's when Trent reveals to Colin that he saw him and Michael's act of affection in the alleyway, but Trent also tells Colin that there's a reason he hasn't told anyone. As it turns out, Trent is also gay, and the two have a heart-to-heart next to the river. Trent shares his own experience about how he came out to his wife, and how difficult it was to keep his true feelings inside him for so long. Colin heavily relates to this story, delivering a powerful and lengthy monologue about how he neither wants to be ostracized by others for his sexuality nor does he want to get any positive special treatment either. So far in Season 3, Colin is still grappling with how he's going to come out to his friends on AFC Richmond, let alone the world of competitive football, if at all, but his insightful conversation with Trent has made him feel a lot better.

Where Trent Made Colin Feel Comfortable, Isaac Made Colin Feel Exposed

Image via Apple TV+

Ted Lasso Season 3's eighth episode, titled "We'll Never Have Paris," is when Isaac forces everyone on the team to delete the photos on their phones. It's an extreme move, but Isaac believes it's better just to delete their phone's entire hard drive rather than run the risk of having a massive leak scandal like Keeley had. As harsh as a move this may seem to some, it all seemed to come from a place of concern and love for Isaac's teammates. That's until Isaac does something to Colin that is, frankly, entirely unacceptable.

Isaac walks out into the hallway to see Colin still on his phone, seemingly with all manner of photos and videos still on his device. Isaac tells Colin to follow suit with the rest of the team and delete everything from his library, to which Colin curtly replies that he'll get to it when he gets to it. That's when Isaac decides to forcibly take Colin's phone to delete his photo library himself, presumably finding proof that Colin is gay. After seeing something he wasn't supposed to see, Isaac simply walks away without uttering a single word or any sort of apology. In other words, Isaac attempted to protect Colin's privacy by... invading his privacy. The whole encounter between Isaac and Colin feels incredibly inappropriate — not just in a practical sense in terms of how this would be seen in real life, but also for Isaac as a fictional character, who, up until this point, was being built as a respectful if not occasionally brutish leader. Now, within the span of only a minute, he becomes inherently unlikable by not minding his own business.

To sum things up, what Isaac did was wrong and there's really no way to defend it. It comes across as incredibly out of character and makes a previously endearing character rather unlikeable. That said, maybe we're jumping the gun a bit here, as we still have several episodes left. There is still more than enough time for Isaac to make things right with Colin and apologize for invading his privacy, perhaps with the assistance of Trent Crimm. Given that Ted Lasso is a show about giving viewers a wholesome underdog story that everyone can relate to, it seems like a more-than-likely outcome for these beloved characters.

