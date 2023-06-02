[Editor's Note: The article contains spoilers from the Ted Lasso series finale.]While the series finale of Ted Lasso presented a fairly definitive climax—especially for its titular character - some questions undoubtedly remained, and would have troubled fans for some time, which may be answered in a potential spin-off - had co-creator Brendan Hunt not contributed an equally definitive response. The episode, which saw AFC Richmond finish 2nd in the English Premier League, also saw Ted (Jason Sudeikis) resign from his post as the manager to return to America.

However, at the conclusion, as Ted was flying home to Kansas City, we were shown a montage of the supporting characters in the series all having their own happy endings—Keeley (Juno Temple) and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) form an AFC Richmond women's team, Rebecca meets up with the mysterious Dutchman from Amsterdam to perhaps start a romance, Roy (Brett Goldstein) is named Ted's replacement, and much more. One standout scene, though, featured Hunt's Coach Beard marrying his on/off girlfriend Jane, surrounded by the entire staff of AFC Richmond with Roy as his best man.

But that begged the question—where was Ted? Why wouldn't he be there at his best friend's wedding? The somewhat fantastical nature of the scene - the lighting, the location (of course it was Stonehenge), and the fact that Ted awakens from his sleep at the end of the montage had led many to suspect the entire thing was a dream that Ted had, wishing the best for his friends he left behind, but now Hunt has weighed in on what the intentions of the scene actually were.

Where Was Ted During Beard's Wedding?

Speaking during a Reddit AMA, Hunt was first asked if the scene was real or fantasy and simply responded that what the audience was shown was "real." He was then asked why Ted wouldn't be present for Beard's wedding, to which he responded it was purely down to the ordering of the scenes and how it would appear anticlimactic, given the deep nature of their friendship—which we learned about in the penultimate episode.

“There are a few reasons,” he explained. “The first is narrative: Ted just got on a plane and left the UK, [so] it would be anticlimactic and deflating if we suddenly see him back there before we even see his plane lands. The other is that that’s just the kind of friendship Ted and Beard have.”

“Personally, I think Beard called Ted and told him he could sit this one out, and Ted said thanks, because the ceremony conflicted with a big game for Henry’s soccer team,” Hunt said. “The history of their relationship is long periods of seeing each other and long periods not. We have entered one of the latter, but the former will come around again at some point. They love each other, they will see each other again.”

