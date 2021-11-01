On the heels of releasing his first studio album in four years, Ed Sheeran is tackling a project for one of television’s biggest (and funniest) shows. The singer-songwriter, currently promoting his new album, Equals, made a virtual appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show on October 30, and revealed that he is working on a song for the third season of Ted Lasso, Apple TV+’s Emmy-winning comedy starring Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham, who also appeared on the program alongside Sheeran.

Ross questioned Sheeran about his love for the show during his appearance — made virtual thanks to the singer coming down with COVID-19 — which he said was “obsessed with”, much to Waddingham’s pleasure. He also revealed that he’d been asked to write a song for the show’s third season, which is currently being written and set to film in January of 2022, though he gave no details about who had asked him or what purpose the song would serve:

“[Ted Lasso is] one of these shows where I’m constantly recommending it to people, and they’re watching it instantly...I think it’s great. I got asked to do the song for the next season. No, I am. You don’t have to convince me.”

Image via Apple

Sheeran divulged no details about the song itself, or how the song would work within the new season — could he be making a guest appearance, like he has on shows like Game of Thrones, another hit series featuring Waddingham? Either way, the actress seemed passionate about the idea, saying, “Do it! You’ve said it here, now you have to!”

Ted Lasso recently won seven awards out of its twenty nominations at this year’s Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series and acting awards for three of its stars, including Waddingham, Sudeikis, and writer and star Brett Goldstein. Both seasons of the sports comedy are now available to stream on Apple TV+:

Check out some footage of Sheeran and Waddingham below, courtesy of Twitter user @AllisonRhiannon:

https://twitter.com/AlisonRhiannon/status/1454564630995554306

