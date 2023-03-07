Could AFC Richmond's time on the field be coming to an end? Jason Sudeikis seems to think so. The actor, who has played Ted Lasso for three seasons, recently sat down with Deadline for an interview, where he discussed the possibility of the show ending with its third installment. While a trailer was recently released for the upcoming episodes, which are premiering on Apple TV+ on March 15 before dropping weekly, nothing has been officially expressed to indicate that the series is reaching its conclusion. Here's what the man himself had to say regarding the future of the show:

This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being Season 3—it’s flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’ But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far.”

Surprisingly, Sudeikis doesn't officially confirm if Ted Lasso is actually ending in a couple of months but, by the way that he expressed his desire for the upcoming season, he seems to want fans to enjoy the upcoming episodes as they are without worrying too much about what's coming next. One of Sudeikis' co-stars, Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent in the show, said in an interview how he completely trusts the leading man's vision, reassuring fans that, regardless if the show comes back for a fourth season or not, they are in for a treat. Perhaps it's time to follow the example set by the team, and just trust the coach.

RELATED: 'Ted Lasso' Season 3: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need To Know

Returning alongside Sudeikis and Goldstein for the third season, you'll be able to see fellow cast members Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton, Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins, Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt and Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard. Waddingham won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance as the brave and vulnerable owner of the AFC Richmond team. Sudeikis himself has taken the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his work as the titular character.

What Will The Third Season of Ted Lasso Be About?

After the second season followed Lasso's struggle with anxiety and not having a clear path set out for his life, perhaps he'll finally accept that he's not alone, and that he can rely on his friends to overcome all of the problems he must face. On the executive side of things, Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head), Rebecca's ex-husband, has purchased the rival soccer team, West Ham United. Just to make the wound hurt a little bit more, Mannion hired former AFC Richmond and friend of Lasso's, Nate (Nick Mohammed), who will now have to face his former mentor on the field.

While we wait for Season 3 to return, check out the trailer below: