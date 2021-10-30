Here's a juicy bit of news for all of you Ted Lasso fans out there: season three is going to start filming on January 31st. This news comes fresh from Phil Dunster himself, who plays Jamie Tartt on the show. Variety reported the news after running into Dunster at a Neiman Marcus event where the high-class retailer was advertising the 95th edition of their annual holiday Christmas Book.

Other than the production date, Dunster was unfortunately short on details. He insisted that he wasn't "trying to be coy," and that he really didn't know anything other than the January 31st start of filming. He did let it slip, though, that Jason Sudeikis was full of secrets for the upcoming and highly anticipated third season—unfortunately, he was not at the Neiman Marcus event, so the reporters on the scene weren't able to grill him about what fans can expect in the near future.

Image via Apple

In addition to Dunster and Sudeikis, this hilarious hit Apple TV+ series stars Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent; Brandon Hunt as Coach Beard; Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelly; and Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton. The story revolves around the namesake of the show, Ted Lasso, an American football coach who gets hired to coach a British soccer team across the pond. The first season's plot closely mirrors that of the classic 1989 baseball comedy Major League in that the owner of the soccer club, the newly divorced Ms. Welton, wants the team to fail. But things don't exactly go according to her plan.

You can catch up on the first two seasons of Ted Lasso right now on Apple TV+. It is uncertain right now how long it will take to film the third season or how long it will take before new episodes will be available on the streamer. Keep checking back with us for updates as the story develops.

