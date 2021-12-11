Hannah Waddingham reveals the start date for filming Ted Lasso Season 3. While on an interview on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Waddingham said she'll be back on set filming on February 14 - Valentine's Day - which Waddingham thinks "is rather lovely".

She also took a moment to vent a slight frustration she has with how things work behind the scenes. There was no animosity behind it, just a confession that her "mid-40s brain" doesn't always work on the same wavelength that her co-stars do. Because Waddingham has a different professional background compared to SNL alumnus Jason Sudeikis, stand-up comedian Brett Goldstein, and Brendan Hunt, she's not as accustomed to improvising and receiving script changes on the fly.

"They write the framework of the show, and then...I will suddenly get completely different words just before the camera's about to go on me. And I think they like doing it because you get the immediate knee-jerk reaction to something, but my mid-40s brain can't cope with it at all. I'm one stage away from having idiot boards, because it's hardcore! They're just used to that SNL kind of world."

Every once in a while we do hear about troubled productions with unfinished scripts and last-minute changes, and it is perfectly understandable that Waddingham would prefer to have things more organized. With the tight production schedules that most TV shows have these days, it's understandable why some people might want to "do it live" instead of taking extra time to write out and finalize a script. But as Corden told her, "Whatever they're doing, they're doing brilliantly", and fans couldn't agree with him more.

While you eagerly await Season 3 of Ted Lasso, you can catch up on the first two seasons right now, exclusively on Apple TV+. Check out the whole interview below.

