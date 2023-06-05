Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for the Season 3 finale of Ted Lasso.The finale of Ted Lasso Season 3 left us with a lot of adorable, heartwarming moments (the performance of “So Long, Farewell” from The Sound of Music, for example), but it also left us with some hints, suggestions, and straight-up questions. Is everyone cool with Nate (Nick Mohammed) coming back to AFC Richmond? What does a Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) therapy session look like? Who ended up with whom?

Previously in Season 3, Ted (Jason Sudeikis) had been worried that his ex-wife Michelle (Andrea Anders) would get engaged in Paris to her new beau — so much so that he calls a meeting of the Diamond Dogs to discuss it. They tell him not to worry until there is something to worry about, yet he still feels threatened by Michelle’s boyfriend, "Dr. Jacob" (Mike O’Gorman). In a very un-Ted move, he even asks Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) to hire a private investigator to follow Michelle, to which she tells him to just focus on spending time with his son, Henry (Gus Turner).

As we see by the end of Season 3, it likely was never a big worry to begin with, as it appears Ted and Michelle may have reconciled — but the final scene leaves the current status of their relationship somewhat up in the air. Are Ted and his ex-wife in a position to get back together? Here are all the clues for why that ending could very well be in the cards, based on what plays out over the course of the season.

Michelle Doesn't Get Engaged to Dr. Jacob

Michelle and Dr. Jacob are getting serious quite quickly — which is surprising, considering that Ted points out he used to be their couples' therapist prior to their divorce. In fact, Dr. Jacob even answers the phone when Ted calls the house. Maybe Ted’s fears about them getting engaged in Paris aren’t unfounded at the time, as it is rational to believe their relationship could be moving to the next level.

When Michelle stops by Ted’s UK apartment to pick up Henry, the former couple exchange pleasantries. After Michelle describes the Paris trip as “okay,” Ted pretends to be doing a bit but is really trying to get a look at Michelle’s finger, realizing that it's bereft of an engagement ring. He then watches from the window as they leave his apartment and get into a taxi to head to the airport. Henry runs right past the doctor’s offer of a fist bump and Michelle gets in the car without a display of affection; instead, she looks back up at Ted through the window and returns his wave.

Pre-Paris, Dr. Jacob is Ted’s main source of competition for his family’s affection, and it appears that fear may be thwarted. Or perhaps Michelle’s affection is waning for the doctor after she and Ted spoke of how it made him feel. Maybe all she needed was for Ted to express emotions other than just blind happiness or optimism for her to come around, or maybe it felt nice to hear that he was still supportive during all they are going through. Either that or Dr. Jacob is not what she hoped he would be.

There Are Tensions During Ted’s Last Game With Richmond

In the Season 3 finale, Michelle and Henry are excited to watch Richmond play Ted’s last game as their coach. Henry is clearly invested, although there is no way to know at first if Michelle is genuinely excited for Ted or just supportive of her son's desire to tune in for the match. But before the game even gets started, Jacob is already complaining. Soccer doesn’t score enough. There are ties. It is boring. He is entitled to his opinion, but considering how excited his girlfriend and her son are, it's in poor taste for him to express that opinion right then and there. They're visibly annoyed, and Jacob is also possibly drunk or about to be.

As the match progresses, Michelle looks as genuinely excited as Henry is to be watching Richmond play, and Jacob fades into their periphery. He tries to make a comment and is hushed. He even looks dejected as he sits on a barstool in the background while the frame narrows to Henry and Michelle cheering on the couch. Seems he is both out of the frame and the picture.

Ted's Suitcase Ends Up in an Interesting Place

In one of the finale's last scenes, Ted has landed in America and takes a cab ride straight to Michelle and Henry’s house. As the taxi pulls up, Henry makes a beeline to his dad. They embrace, and Ted and Michelle wave to each other. When the hug finally ends, though, is when it becomes most interesting, and Henry and Ted walk into the house — with Ted’s suitcase in tow.

One could argue this is abnormal for a divorced man to do in his ex-wife’s home. Even in an amicable situation, chances are that these exes would likely wave and say hello, maybe even have a civil chat, but then move on to their respective domiciles, be that a house or a hotel. Ted carrying his suitcase into the house could very well suggest that he was moving back into a home with his ex-wife and son. Even though we do not know how many days have passed between the last game and Ted’s arrival home, it's a relatively short amount of time for Michelle to both kick her boyfriend to the curb and reconcile with Ted. However, even though a conversation about it never takes place on-screen, it does seem like that is what we are supposed to believe based on the final shot of Ted coaching Henry's junior soccer league as Michelle cheers them both on from the stands.

Ted Lasso, especially the last season, has been about second chances. Keeley (Juno Temple) gets another shot at running her PR company, Rebecca has finally found love again, and Nate is back at Richmond. Jamie (Phil Dunster) is trying to open a dialogue with his dad after years of abuse, Coach Beard and Jane finally tie the knot, and even Ted and Michelle could be trying to work it out. With all of these stories tied up neatly, this happy ending would certainly fit in with the theme of the show — as well as Ted Lasso’s eternally optimistic views on life.

