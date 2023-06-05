Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Ted Lasso Season 3 finale

One of the highlights of Ted Lasso has always been the relationship between Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) and Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), and it's in Season 3 that they really get a chance to shine as a dynamic duo. They start off the series as players who are as different as possible from one another but slowly gravitate towards the common ground as they are influenced by coach Ted Lasso's (Jason Sudeikis) infectious positivity. And, of course, they are both in love with Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) and were in relationships with her at some point. Seeing them become friends over the course of the show despite all that was priceless, so why would the show fumble their friendship in the very last episode?

'Ted Lasso' Needed to Commit: Is It a Love Triangle or Not?

Many fans of Ted Lasso wanted to see a love triangle between Jamie, Keeley, and Roy, while others wanted anything but. The show itself, though, was never sure what to do with them in that sense. It played with that idea many times, but there was never a moment in which they were all three actively after one another. So it's strange that the show would leave it to its seemingly last episode to solve an arc that wasn't even properly developed.

When Ted Lasso begins, we see Jamie and Keeley together as a couple in a rather problematic relationship. Jamie was already the star of the team but was also arrogant and had a toxic attitude in the locker room, with teammates such as Colin (Billy Harris) acting as his cronies and bullying everyone, from fellow players like Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) to the kit man, who back then was Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed). Seeing Jamie grow from an arrogant selfish player to a confident team player was great, especially because we got to dive into what made him the way he was, with his toxic father being the main reason.

Roy was the opposite. While Jamie was a rising star, Roy was at the twilight of his career. He was already a football legend, had already played for the England national team many times, and was looking for a quiet retirement. And he had his problems, too. A rather brutish player, he left his insecurities and problems on the pitch, and only when he was forced to retire after an injury did he learn how to actually deal with his issues and find out that he was the one getting in his own way all along.

Keeley played a very big role in how these two men grew so much over the last few years. Jamie never quite got over her, now aware of how he was the one to throw their relationship away because of his ego and a toxic idea of himself. Roy finally grew to understand that he was a difficult man himself, one who didn't allow himself to be who he wanted and knew he could be. Keeley had a lot of growth, too, especially due to her friendship with AFC Richmond owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), and that's how ultimately she influenced Jamie and Roy — by always being kind and honest with them even after the end of her relationship with both. But men will always be a complicated bunch, so of course there had to be more to it...

Jamie and Roy’s Friendship on 'Ted Lasso' Was an Example of Healthy Masculinity

All three parts of this "love triangle" were influenced by what's called "The Lasso Effect," the overall change in how people related to each other that took place after Ted arrived at AFC Richmond. Jamie and Roy are probably the best examples of how much of a positive influence Ted was on everybody, but all their growth happened on their own terms. They were influenced by him — Ted merely pointed them in the right direction.

Their friendship is the best example of how they acted of their own will when it came to one another. After the match against Manchester City at Wembley in Season 2, Jamie had a fight with his father James (Kieran O'Brien) in the middle of the Richmond locker room, and Roy saw Jamie for who he was for the first time: a man who had trouble being himself. And that is something that Roy likely could relate to as well as a man who has trouble showing his own vulnerability.

Roy and Jamie never got along even before Roy started dating Keeley at the end of Season 1, and for men like them, women are usually an aggravator, unfortunately. So seeing Roy hug Jamie after the Manchester City match meant a lot to a lot of men watching. It showed that it's possible to become a better person in every moment — all we need to do is offer help, ask for it, or accept it. Struggling is natural for everybody, and most of the time we only need to put ourselves in the other person's shoes. It's no rocket science, but Jamie and Roy had been denied that possibility for so long before then, that it became a defining moment for them and the relationship they had up until then.

Their Fight Over Keeley in the 'Ted Lasso' Finale Betrays All Their Growth

Season 3 is when Jamie and Roy's relationship really develops into friendship, though. Jamie may have grown into a proper adult and become a team player, but he's still Jamie, so he naturally felt jealous when Zava (Maximilian Osinski) joined Richmond. And Roy had just broken up with Keeley because, well, he's Roy, so the two of them joining forces is exactly what needed to happen. They were both grown men and needed support, so they leaned on each other. Perfect, right?

What seemed wholesome for Jamie and Roy then is that they were both able to grow without Keeley. They became better men because of their friendship. Jamie didn't chase after her and apparently saw her as a friend, and Roy had a brief thing with her at the end of Season 3 that could have developed into a proper relationship, which would be great, but wasn't anywhere near official yet because, well, he's Roy. Jamie and Roy going out for a beer together seemed like another moment to prove that men can be friends without competition and that they could be friends with women without being interested in them — but, in the end, it became the opposite.

Jamie and Roy fighting over Keeley was likely thought of as a funny moment, but it ultimately betrayed the growth these two men had achieved both together and on their own. They had no problem sacrificing what they had accomplished together over Keeley and even fought physically. That was especially disappointing for their friendship, as it was always made to appear bigger than any romantic relationship. It was about two men who were rivals accepting they have more in common than loving the same person, but their fight ultimately suggested that the person they loved was more important than their friendship. Of course, most people never think straight when it comes to love, but the friendship between Roy and Jamie was so meaningful because it was an example of healthy masculinity. That's why it is such a shame that in what is likely their last episode, they went right back to square one.