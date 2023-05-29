With its much-awaited Season 3 finale days away, Apple TV+'s critically acclaimed sports dramedy Ted Lasso has prepared the pitch for the Greyhounds to make one final appearance. The finale on Wednesday is expected to put an end to all the speculations revolving around the future of Jason Sudeikis' Ted Lasso and his club, AFC Richmond. Targeting the Premier League trophy, the Greyhounds have everything they have yearned for within their reach. However, it's not just the fate of the club that remains up in the air as fans wait for the final episode in Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond's journey this season.

Is Ted Lasso Going To Leave Richmond?

In Ted Lasso Season 3's penultimate episode, Ted is paid a surprise visit by Dottie Lasso (Becky Ann Baker). While Momma Lasso tried to keep the real reason behind her visit a mystery for much of the episode, she spills the truth to Ted as he confronts her for turning her back on herself when she needed help after Ted's father's unexpected demise, refusing to acknowledge the pain she was in. In doing so, she misled Ted into believing that he must run from his fears and insecurities as well, both as a son and a father. In the rarest of rare moments, Ted is seen using expletives as he confronts his mother for continuing to not acknowledge the pain she endures. In this ice-breaking moment between the mother and son, Ted also acknowledges his fear of losing his son, which is a major reason why he chose to accept a coaching gig far from home.

After the two characters exchange their past grievances with each other, Dottie decides to reveal the real reason behind her visit to England. She informs Ted that his son, Henry, needs him. Ted acknowledges that he's aware of the fact, but his fear of having his son walk away one day keeps him away from him. In Episode 5's "Signs," the show delved into the troubles Henry has been facing. In the episode, Ted learned that Henry has been involved in bullying another kid. It's understandable that Ted and Michelle's (Andrea Anders) divorce would have been hard for little Lasso. Near the end of Episode 11, Ted Lasso drops a "truth bomb" as Ted reveals to Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) that even though Rebecca may not have any explosive truths to share with him, he might have one. It’s possible that Ted might have made the decision to leave Richmond after its last fixture in the Premier League. Whether Dottie revealed something more to Ted about his son's situation is unclear, but the reality behind Ted's "truth bomb" would be one of the most consequential revelations for the show's future.

What’s In Store for Nate the Great's Return to Richmond?

Episode 10's "International Break" takes off by revealing that Nate Shelly (Nick Mohammed) has left his job as the Head Coach of West Ham United. One of the pundits in the opening scene credits Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head) with scheming the departure of the "wunderkind" from the club. Post-departure from West Ham, Nate starts working with his girlfriend Jade (Edyta Budnik) at his favorite restaurant, Taste of Athens. To his surprise, he's paid a visit by his former mates at Richmond seeking to facilitate his return to Richmond. Although Nate ends up denying the offer initially, his return to Richmond is nearly confirmed when Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), who has apparently forgiven Nate for his previous actions, offers Nate his position back. The two hug it out, establishing that the lost "Diamond Dog" would be returning home finally. Nate's return is crucial considering that much of Richmond's initial success can be attributed to his genies. Moreover, with the club heading for the Premier League title, Ted's motivational skills may require Nate's strategic thinking to seal the championship win for Richmond.

Will Richmond Win the Premier League?

By the time AFC Richmond meets their arch-rivals Man City in "Mom City," they were on a 15-win streak. The episode starts off with Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) not feeling at the top of his game as he goes through his own emotional rollercoaster. However, thanks to the help extended by Keeley (Juno Temple) and Roy (Brett Goldstein), Jamie gets some motivation to take the pitch in front of his former home crowd at the Etihad Stadium. With a pep talk from Coach Lasso, Jamie scores a stellar goal, winning the respect of the crowd who was booing him just a few moments ago. With the win against City, Richmond is just one more win away from Premier League glory as the underdogs who recovered from relegation in the previous season and ended up contending for the top spot in the next.

The final victory will be a culmination of all the efforts put in by Ted and his team (which now has the "wunderkind" Nate back in it). The sight of the Greyhounds lifting the Premier League trophy in the Season 3 finale would be one to look out for. But for a show that has been hell-bent on proving that it is not about winning or losing, no one can surely know if AFC Richmond will fulfill its destiny. It won't be a surprise if the show makes Richmond lose just to provide a life lesson, although the Greyhounds would remain fan favorites to grab a nail-biting victory.

What Happens to 'Ted Lasso's Various Relationships?

For three seasons, Ted Lasso has focused on establishing its characters and the complex relationships they share with each other. At the moment, Keeley and Roy seem to be back together, although Jamie does not seem to be off Keeley's radar when it comes to this long-standing love triangle of the show. On the other hand, Rebecca's love life has always remained on the periphery of the romances explored throughout Ted Lasso. Her short-lived relationship with Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) definitely had fans rooting for the couple. Rebecca's encounter with a stranger in Amsterdam in Episode 6 "Sunflowers" added a new angle to her yearning for love as she continues to struggle to recover from her toxic relationship with Rupert Mannion, her former partner and on-and-off rival.

Lastly, Ted himself has tried his hand at finding love occasionally. There was some hope for Ted in the form of Sassy (Ellie Taylor) up until that thread was cut loose in Episode 4 of this season when Sassy reveals to Ted how she thinks he is a mess. It'll be interesting to see how Season 3 of Ted Lasso wraps up all the romances it has featured for a majority of its run.

Will Rebecca Get Revenge on Rupert?

Rebecca's character arc has been driven by her hate for her former husband and her eventual recovery from the trauma caused by her relationship with him. While the situation between Rebecca and Rupert has seen worse days, it seems that Rebecca had finally decided to forgive Rupert after nearly kissing him in Episode 10 "International Break." However, when Rebecca is paid a visit by Bex (Keeley Hazell), the woman Rupert cheated her with, and Ms. Kakes (Rosie Lou), Rupert's secretary with whom he cheated on Bex, it's revealed that worse things may be in store for the former Richmond owner.

Previously, after catching Rupert cheating on Bex with Ms. Kakes, Rebecca had warned him to not repeat the misdoings of his past, only to find out much later in Episode 11 that Ms. Kakes has been replaced with another assistant. Just when Rebecca appears to finally move on from the hatred for her ex-husband, her past seems to have caught up on her with Bex and Ms. Kakes visiting her. While the true intention behind the meeting may only be revealed in the upcoming finale, it's highly unlikely that it may have positive consequences for Rupert. Possibly, Nate's sudden departure from West Ham may have something to do with the situation brewing around Rupert as a consequence of his misdeeds.

Ted Lasso's Season 3 finale has a lot of ground to cover when it comes to satiating the thirst of fans who have been waiting patiently for answers. While Ted's journey at Nelson Road could come to an end in various ways, the season finale will have to immaculately wrap up the character arcs and storylines the show has been exploring throughout its stellar run. Fans must hold out hope and "believe" that their questions will be answered in the Season 3 finale.