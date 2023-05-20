Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 10There is just one episode left of Season 3 of Ted Lasso, which has been heavily rumored to be the final season of Apple TV+'s beloved dramedy. Hopefully, this is not the case since most of this season's runtime has been squandered on new love interests for Keeley (Juno Temple) and Nate (Nick Mohammed). Keeley's bisexuality, which was previously only hinted at, is explored in her relationship with Jack (Jodi Balfour), but unfortunately, this match up was unhealthy from the start. As for Nate, his relationship with Jade (Edyta Budnik) serves only to further his redemption arc, revealing hardly anything about her as a character and rendering her nothing more than a plot device. Considering this season's lengthy episodes, Ted Lasso wastes time on new relationships rather than meaningfully developing preexisting ones.

RELATED: This Is the Only 'Ted Lasso' Character That Deserves a Spinoff

Keeley’s Problematic Relationship With Jack in 'Ted Lasso' Season 3

Image via Apple TV+

Despite ending Season 2 on a high note, Season 3 puts Keeley through the wringer. Her PR firm struggles to get off the ground, and her relationship with her boss and the company's main investor Jack does nothing but make her life more complicated. Keeley is at first intimidated by Jack, but she quickly sweeps Keeley off her feet, whisking her away on her private jet and spoiling her with expensive gifts. When Keeley expresses concern about hiding their relationship from her coworkers, Jack boldly announces to the office that they're dating. Though this seemed like an attempt at transparency, considering how their relationship ended, it retrospectively comes across as a power play from Jack. Jack didn't hesitate to tell her employees about her relationship with Keeley, but avoids introducing Keeley to her father, and when they run into an old friend of Jack's, she introduces Keeley as her friend rather than her girlfriend.

Jack always had the upper hand in their relationship and has a hard time distinguishing between their business relationship and their personal one. When a private video of Keeley's is leaked in Episode 8, at first Jack is sympathetic, but quickly jumps into action, contacting a lawyer about the situation. She sends Keeley a statement of apology and suggests she publish them on her social media accounts in order to protect her brand. Keeley rightfully feels betrayed and refuses to do so, leading to a fight between them where Jack blames her for sending the video in the first place. Thankfully, Keeley stands her ground, which leads to blow back from Jack, who ghosts her and ends up pulling funding from Keeley's firm.

Though many fans were disappointed to find out that Keeley and Roy (Brett Goldstein) had broken up at the start of Season 3, it's disheartening to see Keeley's first (onscreen) relationship with a woman be used to ultimately drive her back to Roy. It brought us another inappropriate workplace romance that ended in disaster for Keeley, who, typically a ray of sunshine, is left downtrodden from it all. It just goes to show Ted Lasso's struggle to tackle series issues, particularly LGBTQIA+ relationships, which are only explored on and off in its already overstuffed final season.

‘Ted Lasso’ Tells Us Nothing About Jade

Image via Apple TV+

Though Keeley and Jack's relationship was largely a plot device to bring her and Roy back together, at least we somewhat got to know Jack as a character. Compared to Nate's girlfriend Jade, we learned much more about Jack in a few episodes than about Jade, who's been around since halfway through Season 2. Jade is the stone faced waitress at Nate's favorite restaurant A Taste of Athens, and we hardly know more about her now than we did when she was first introduced last season. Though viewers have turned on Nate since his betrayal of Ted in the Season 2 finale, before then he was portrayed as a shy, socially awkward guy pining over a woman perceived to be way out of his league. Nate claims to frequent A Taste of Athens because he loves the food, but its obvious that his continued patronage is motivated primarily by his crush on Jade, despite her never giving him the time of day. Returning to Jade's place of work because he's interested in her was a bit creepy in the first place, but we're not meant to question it when his character is still on our good side.

When Nate returns to the restaurant as the hotshot head coach of West Ham, Jade is still entirely unimpressed by him, and he repeatedly makes a fool of himself trying to get her attention. It's only after he brings a model on a date to their restaurant that she finally agrees to go out with him, seemingly out of pity. They quickly begin a relationship, but her presence in his life is used to convince viewers that Nate is worthy of redemption, showing how he has grown more confident after getting the girl. Nate was happy to go along with Rupert's (Anthony Head) slimy antics until he hits on Jade right in front of him and tries to convince Nate to go out with him and a couple of models in what was supposed to be a "guys night."

Why Did 'Ted Lasso' Introduce These Characters in the First Place?

Image via Apple+

Unlike the first two seasons, Ted Lasso's third season has received largely mixed reviews, in part because of its excess of storylines. With such an extensive ensemble of characters from the first two seasons, it doesn't make much sense to introduce new romantic storylines, especially for Keeley and Nate, two characters who would have benefited from personal growth based on introspection rather than romantic relationships. At the end of Season 2, Keeley was poised for success, changing careers to do something she was good at and passionate about, only to have her business derailed by a tumultuous relationship with her boss. Rebecca agrees to finance KJPR at the end of Episode 10 anyway, so what was the point of it all? And considering the complex female characters we have been introduced to over the course of the show, it's an uncharacteristically lazy move to introduce a love interest for Nate who has absolutely no identifiable personality traits. With just one episode left in the season, Ted Lasso may have wasted too much time on these new characters at the expense of other preexisting ones.