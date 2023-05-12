Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 9. Ted Lasso has tackled plenty in Season 3. The storylines that this chapter of the Apple TV show has taken on have been heavy and topical discussions. With so many plot points developing in this season, there’s been a few characters that have seen their story dip into the background. That’s something that naturally happens when a show extends itself in so many directions. With Ted Lasso, this season has had the task of following characters that used to be regularly in the same setting as the club. Nate (Nick Mohammed) is off with another team. Keeley (Juno Temple) has her own business that warrants attention. There’s a lot going on in this season, which isn’t a bad thing, but it does mean someone can fly under the radar. In this case, it’s been the highly-underutilized Jade (Edyta Budnik).

There’s Not Much We Know About Jade

While Jade has popped up more so in the third season, she actually appeared in Season 2 for one episode. Altogether, she’s been in six episodes. Yet, there’s never been much of a focus on her. All we really know about Jade is that she is a hostess at A Taste of Athens, which happens to be Nate’s favorite restaurant. She was first seen in that very position when Nate came in to make a reservation for his parents' wedding anniversary. She gives him a hard time as he seeks to gain her approval over her next few appearances. This includes bragging to her about being the new West Ham United head coach and later bringing a model on a date there; none of these things seem to impress her.

Jade seems like an interesting character, but all we really get from her in the beginning is that she’s not falling for this act. She eventually gives Nate a chance when she hears him defending one of the food items to the model. The two eventually go out on a date, and then out of nowhere, the two end up becoming official.

Jade Gets an Uptick in Screen Time in Episode 9

The ninth episode of Season 3 does give Jade a little more face time than we’ve seen from her in the past. We even get to see interact somewhat with Rupert (Anthony Head). She stopped by Nate’s work with lunch and was looking to take something back to the restaurant with a West Ham logo on it. Rupert is his usual self with her, paying no mind to her as he hypes Nate up in front of her all while putting her down. Nate ends up being manipulated into attending a guy’s night with Rupert, which ultimately is just a setup by him to get Nate to meet more women that he feels are in his league. Nate realizes what Rupert is up to and abruptly exits. He returns to find Jade at her apartment where he embraces her, realizing that he'd rather be with her that evening than with Rupert and his devious plans.

'Ted Lasso' is Using Jade Simply as a Tool to Restore Nate

Going into Season 3, it was evident that there would be a focus on Nate in his new position of power and the likely realization that he’s lost touch with who he truly is. When we first met Nate, he was so far down the totem pole that no one noticed him… until Ted (Jason Sudeikis) came along and surprisingly engaged in conversation with him. From that point forward, Nate realized he belonged, even earning his way onto the Richmond coaching staff. When he lost touch of reality and felt he was better than Ted and the ones around him, the show sent him off to West Ham and while it was to become their head coach, it truly was a mechanism by the show to throw him into the wolves so that he can learn on his own what he had back at Richmond.

Just as that was a mechanism, so, too, is Jade. It’s unfortunate because the season has done a lot of things right, but someone had to get lost in the shuffle, and right now that seems to be Jade. She’s there to act as a tool to help build Nate’s character arc back to what we know. Before her, Nate never had a reason to reevaluate his life. He had a cushy new dream job and the life he never could have imagined. What this most recent episode showed was that Nate finally saw Rupert in a different light in how he treated Jade. That’s what led him to leave him and to go back to her at the end of the episode, and it puts him one step closer to a redemption arc.

