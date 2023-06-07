Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of Ted Lasso.Throughout its run, Ted Lasso focused on forgiveness and second chances. This is demonstrated no better than in Jamie Tartt's (Phil Dunster) redemption arc as he grows from a self-obsessed bully to a genuinely kind and supportive teammate. By the end of the series, Jamie wins the award for the most changed character. And he shows off his development in everything he does. He goes out of his way to encourage his fellow players and develops a friendship with his former nemesis Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein). Yet, at the end of Season 3, Jamie pushed his new attitude furthest in one relationship that surprised fans. Jamie not only forgave his father but went on to pursue a relationship with the man.

James Tartt (Kieran O'Brien) has been problematic since before he first appeared on-screen. Yet the relationship between this father and son is complex. James is a driving force in Jamie's life, but not in a positive way. James often berates Jamie for not doing enough in particular matches and pushes him toward his worst traits. In the course of his character development, Jamie had to forget the lessons his father taught him and let go of the resentment James' treatment caused. But Jamie takes it a step further, allowing James back into his life, despite all the past issues. Jamie takes the high road, no matter how difficult, and instigates a relationship with his father, giving the man a second chance he didn't earn.

'Ted Lasso' Portrays Jamie and His Dad's Relationship as Toxic

Jamie admits in Season 1 that his father insisted he acts tough, which is part of the unfeeling charade Jamie carries at the beginning of the show. The way James treated Jamie was the first sign of redemption for the character, even inspiring sympathy for Jamie. He was still a bully, but the audience could understand why. In Season 1, Episode 6, "Two Aces," Jamie opens up to the team, forming a connection with them for the first time. It's not until the end of the season that James appears when Ted (Jason Sudeikis) sees him yelling at his son for passing the ball instead of scoring himself. This is after a Man City win, which Jamie was instrumental in, but it was not how James thought it should be, so he takes his anger out on Jamie, even throwing a shoe at him. Yet this isn't James' lowest moment in the series.

Season 2 shows James demanding Jamie get him tickets for Richmond's game against Man City, but he's not there to support his son. Instead, James and his friends cheer for the other team. After the game, James pushes his way into the locker room to hurl insults at his son for his performance during the game in front of the whole team. James even dares to ask for another favor. Jamie refuses this time, and the situation escalates into a full fight. A few team members want to help Jamie, but it's Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) who removes James from the premises and Roy who comforts Jamie. Since that encounter, Jamie didn't talk to his dad until Season 3.

Ted Lasso's Influence Changed Jamie

It's no secret that, by Season 3, Jamie has grown into a totally different person than he once was. And, though he doesn't, Ted can take a lot of credit for that. But the lack of James' influence likely helped Jamie in his growth. Ted encouraged Jamie, giving him the confidence to stand up to his father and cut James' toxicity from his life. But when the team plays against Manchester City again, Jamie fears his father's insults from the crowd. Yet James doesn't show up to the match, only increasing Jamie's stress. Jamie cannot play his best for fear of his dad appearing out of nowhere.

Ted notices Jamie's stress and talks with him about it on the side of the field while Jamie nurses an injury. Jamie is rightfully angry with his father but also knows that James' mistakes drove him to be better. Ted gently suggests it's time Jamie forgives his father, acknowledging that James doesn't deserve it, yet adding that Jamie deserves the freedom that comes from it. Jamie takes Ted's words to heart and forgives his father, finding new motivation in the game and changing the tides for Richmond before having to sit out due to his injury. After the match, Jamie even reaches out to his father. In a very Ted-like action, he goes the extra mile beyond forgiveness and continues to have a relationship with his father.

'Ted Lasso' Includes a Father-Son Reconciliation

During the match in Season 3, James' friends in the stands comment that he would be proud of Jamie, briefly implying that James is dead. However, that is quickly disproved when the show flashes to James in a rehab facility, suggesting that Jamie isn't the only one willing to work on himself. James watches the game, celebrating for his son in a way he hadn't before. After Jamie reached out, the plot line seemed to be over, but the Season 3 finale gave a glimpse of Jamie visiting his father, allowing them to share one happy scene as they seemingly rebuild their relationship.

Though it only appears for the briefest moment, the father-son reconciliation is important. This moment demonstrates how mature Jamie has become under Ted's loving guidance. Forgiveness is not easy, but Ted Lasso has shown time and time again that it is worthwhile, even when not earned. Ted had faith in Jamie even before he fully changed. And in the finale, Jamie gives the same opportunity to his father. Jamie's dad did nothing to deserve forgiveness, but Jamie offered it anyway, proving once and for all that he isn't the same person he was in season one (as if anyone could doubt that). Jamie's actions demonstrate how much he learned from Ted and shows that he can continue to grow even after the series ends.