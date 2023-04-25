Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Season 3 Episode 6 of Ted Lasso.The latest episode of Apple TV’s Ted Lasso splits the Greyhounds up across Amsterdam. The episode, titled “Sunflowers” and written by Coach Beard himself, Brendan Hunt, focuses on many of the characters at turning points in their journeys, figuring out not necessarily what they want, but what they need. While Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) spends a cozy night with a man who can truly teach her to relax, and Ted (Jason Sudeikis) gets a literal taste of home to figure out what the team needs, an unlikely couple ventures off into the night in search of a Windmill.

Phil Dunster’s Jamie Tartt is arguably the Ted Lasso character who has grown the most across the three seasons. “Sunflowers” highlights how far the returned Greyhound has come since the series began in 2020. With Brett Goldstein’s Roy Kent in need of blowing off some steam, Jamie willingly commits to an evening training with him, climaxing in a heartfelt conversation where Roy finally opens up. It’s Jamie’s selfless commitment to a friend in need that contrasts heavily with the ego-driven striker of seasons past.

Jamie Has Learned To Leave His Ego Behind

A main plot line in Ted Lasso’s first season centered around Jamie needing to execute an extra pass in the lead-up to a goal, rather than taking the shot for himself. This was an obvious metaphor, motivating Tartt to work with his team over focusing the spotlight on him. An ultimate test for Jamie came in the season 2 finale in the form of an important penalty, one that if successful, would see the Greyhounds return to the Premier League. In what could have been a glorifying, career-defining moment, Jamie gives up the shot to struggling forward Dani Rojas (Christo Refnández), who after an incident involving the death of the team’s beloved mascot Earl, lacked any confidence in front of the goal. Of course, Dani accomplishes the goal, leading Richmond to victory whilst restoring his confidence in the process, all thanks to Jamie and his change in mindset.

Season 3 has presented multiple new tests for Jamie as Richmond successfully secured Italian Striker Zava (Maximilian Osinksi.) Zava is a mirror image of the old Jamie, so egocentric that he has a tattoo of himself being praised by a crowd on his back, clearly wanting the spotlight on him. With the majority of the team admiring Zava from a young age, the Greyhound’s dynamic begins to fall apart as they endure loss after loss, feeling as though they are letting the acclaimed player down. It’s Jamie who, despite not being listened to, is the one who stands up to deliver a motivational speech to the team, clearly marking a new milestone in his progress, displaying genuine care for his defeated teammates, and perhaps beginning to show the signs of a good leader.

Returning to Ted Lasso’s latest episode, “Sunflowers,” it’s clear that Jamie is continuing to move forward, putting his care for a frustrated Roy before spending a night with the boys. Attempting to get Roy to blow off some steam and open up about his issues, Jamie is showcasing a newfound maturity, not worried about impressing his teammates, instead looking out for his friends. It’s an action that is not only selfless but highlights a significant step forward in Jamie and Roy’s unlikely friendship.

Jamie’s New Sense of Commitment

A lack of commitment has caused Jamie several problems over the first two seasons of Ted Lasso. Not only did he leave Richmond to play for Manchester City, but he abandoned City to appear on the reality dating series, 'Lust Conquers All,' where of course, he had zero interest in committing to his on-screen relationship once being evicted from the show. Even before these terrible decisions, it was his lack of maturity and commitment to Keeley (Juno Temple) that ultimately broke the couple up early in the show’s run. This is where we find Jamie at his lowest, with no team to play for and no partner to turn to.

In contrast to Jamie, Ted has always shown commitment to those around him. Hesitant at first, he ultimately offers Jamie a spot back on the team, teaching Jamie the value of commitment. It’s Ted’s commitment and trust in Jamie that pushes him to be a better person, both on the field and off. His regret for miss treating Keeley became evident late in season 2, confessing his love to her despite Keeley still being in a committed relationship with Roy. It’s clear here that Jamie has matured, beginning to show early signs of romantic commitment. The limited screen time the two have shared in series 3 has highlighted that there is still a spark between them, Jamie’s feelings committed to her.

Friendship Is Important to Jamie

Always focused on his image, Jamie was never the type to look out for his friends, often the catalyst of conflict between former captain Roy and himself. However, in season 2’s “Man City,” after a terrible loss to the titular team, Jamie is confronted by his bullying father in the changing rooms, making fun of Jamie and the team. After Coach Beard escorts the abusive man away, the team stands in silence, Jamie clearly embarrassed of the scene. Out of the silence storms Roy, hugging Jamie in a tight embrace and reminding us that despite our differences, friends need to be there for each other, a message seemingly echoed onto Tartt himself.

Returning once again to “Sunflowers,” Roy is currently grieving the loss of his relationship with Keeley. With a need to get things off his chest, Roy spends the majority of the episode barking orders at Jamie during a long training session. Despite all the pointless abuse, Jamie continues to be positive and committed to taking Roy on a distracting adventure, eventually sharing a heartfelt conversation. Here, Jamie puts his own feelings for Keeley aside, having learned to value his friendships and the importance of being there for his friend.

It’s been a journey of ups and down for Jamie across Ted Lasso’s three seasons and with a potential love triangle yet to be concluded, one could speculate that perhaps there is more drama still to come, providing Jamie with the ultimate test for his character growth. It’s this growth, along with his newfound selflessness and commitment that makes Jamie one of Lasso’s most brilliant characters.