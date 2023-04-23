Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 6Season 3 of Ted Lasso shocked viewers when it was revealed that one of the show's most beloved couples, Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) and Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), broke up off-screen between Seasons 2 and 3. For a moment, it seemed like Keeley might even get back together with Jamie (Phil Dunster) after a few lingering looks, which could have prompted a disastrous love triangle between Jamie, Roy, and Keeley — all of whom have shown tremendous growth over the course of three seasons. Now, however, any hope that Roy and Keeley might get back together seems to have been dashed with the entrance of a dynamic new character, Jack Danvers (Jodi Balfour).

Keeley was attracted to Jack from the moment she found out it was Jack who handed her a tampon from under the bathroom stall door. It is easy to see why. Jack is confident, stylish, charming, and quite literally helps Keeley out of a messy situation. Furthermore, it must seem intriguing to Keeley to have more options than just Roy and Jamie (who, not to mention, also are finally getting along) as potential partners. With Jack and Keeley's chemistry, it may not have even been a huge surprise to some viewers that they hooked up — and not just hooked up, but as of Episode 6, moved forward into dating. Even though a relationship may stand a better chance than a hookup, however, this could still be bad business for both of them, but especially Keeley.

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Should Give Keeley Time To Heal and Be On Her Own

Keeley is still reeling from her breakup with Roy. If she were in a better headspace, she would’ve probably made a different decision regardless of her attraction to Jack. She may have stopped to think before she hooked up with someone who happens to be her boss. Or, she may have at least stopped the hookup from going any further.

Keeley is delightful, and her exes still seem to carry a torch for her, which says a lot about her character. That said, no one is their best self when they are on the rebound. Keeley’s feelings for Jack may be very genuine, but they could be even more genuine and more likely to grow if she gave herself more time to heal before dating right away. Season 3, unfortunately, simply has Keeley move from one relationship to another.

Jack Is Keeley's Boss — And That Spells Disaster

Keeley’s name is on the firm, but she, like her firm, is still pretty new. With the exception of Shandy (Ambreen Razia) — who was fired, of course — her staff is inherited. Not only does Keeley not have much room for errors she is sure to make, her employees don’t seem to know what to make of her, and she has not made a name for herself in the industry yet. In other words, her position is a bit tenuous.

Not to mention, Jack and Keeley's relationship could make an already tense relationship with CFO Barbara (Katy Wix) even worse for Keeley. Barbara is critical and nosy. She also likes Jack and is just barely warming to Keeley. If there were to be sides taken, Barbara would land solidly on Jack’s — and we highly doubt that Keeley would want Barbara as an enemy.

Newly-unemployed and unhinged Shandy also has an ax to grind with Keeley and the firm. When Keeley fires her, Shandy calls everyone “fascists” and “sheep” and curses everyone for not leaving with her to start her own PR firm that would theoretically offer everyone more than Keeley’s will. She then lets loose an actual lamb to defecate all over the conference room. We can all be relatively certain that her own public relations firm is not in the cards for Shandy, but with one act of revenge under her belt, she may be hungry for another. Between Barbara and Shandy alone, Keeley and Jack’s relationship could be a struggle… or just doomed from the start.

But most importantly, of course: Jack is Keeley’s boss.

Even workplaces that allow extracurricular fraternizing between employees still frown upon or downright condemn fraternization between boss and employee. It seems like Keeley doesn’t run a tight ship where fraternization is concerned, but there are still lines that shouldn’t be crossed, and for a reason. It can paint the company in a negative light and could put employees in a bad position. With Keeley’s current status, it may be more than she should risk.

Dating Keeley Could Also Put Jack in the Hot Seat in 'Ted Lasso' Season 3

We as the audience know that Keeley was the one who made the first move. But since Jack is the one with the power in the workplace, if the information fell in the wrong hands, the hookup could be misconstrued as sexual harassment and Jack could be in the hot seat. Furthermore, since Shandy and Keeley were good friends before, people may wonder what changed Keeley’s mind. Since Shandy’s firing and the hookup happened on the same day, and they were the only two in the room, it could look like a case of undue influence.

Jack is a woman in a man’s world. Dating a female subordinate could make her situation even more difficult. It could be fine for her family and circle of friends to know about, but it would likely be in her best interest to keep their budding relationship under wraps for a while. And that is assuming that she is publicly open about her sexuality. It may be something that only a select circle knows about. Considering that Keeley has dated high-profile men in the recent past, it could also make Jack look like a seducer at worst, or playing fast and loose with Keeley’s feelings at best.

If this news gets out, Jack may be coerced into making a private matter a public one. Assuming that they go public as a couple, they are then likely to face high levels of pressure and scrutiny that could quickly sour their match. After that, they would still be obligated to work together. Even the most mature people could find this situation challenging or simply impossible.

Although audiences may be wishing Jack and Keeley the best, they should probably brace for the worst. Many romantic partnerships crash and burn leaving broken hearts in the wake. But in the case of Jack and Keeley, hearts may not be all that are broken, but careers as well.

New episodes of Ted Lasso Season 3 air every Wednesday on Apple TV+.