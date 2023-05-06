Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 8 of Ted Lasso.Ted Lasso has never shied away from taking on relevant subjects and important matters. Just in Season 3 alone, the show saw Sam (Toheeb Jimoh) dealing with a politician that attacked him with the “shut up and dribble” tagline that was ripped straight out of the headlines. The show has also delved further into Colin (Billy Harris) as he wrestles with keeping his sexuality hidden as well as the story of Ted (Jason Sudeikis) dealing with the uncomfortable nature of watching his ex-wife move on from their marriage with a new relationship.

Episode 8 continued to take on heavy subjects, this time with Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) at the center of the drama. What the show attempted to do was show the ramifications of leaked photos and how they impact the individual. What ends up taking the spotlight, though, isn’t necessarily Keeley, but those around her.

The Leak Is About Keeley, But the Episode Emphasizes Everyone Else

The issue Ted Lasso raises with its newest episode is something that is prevalent in today’s society. So to see this happen to Keeley hits home for a lot of the people watching the show, whether it's happened directly to them or someone they know. The unfortunate part about how it was depicted in Ted Lasso is that it actually reminds us that the victim is the one most often forgotten. The show puts Keeley in the backseat of her own story, but the episode also serves to show what unfortunately tends to happen in these situations.

There’s a lot of time spent with the Richmond team inside the locker room. Everyone from Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) to Isaac (Kola Bokinni) gives their take on the issue. Granted, in the beginning, they aren’t aware that Keeley is impacted by the leak (they eventually find out) but there are still plenty of other celebrities in this world who were victims. Instead, what they focus on is themselves and protecting themselves in the future. It’s honestly an interesting conversation that is written in a way only Ted Lasso could do as the banter is truly reminiscent of something that would happen in a locker room. Determining what is and isn’t worthy of being deleted from the photos is at the center of this discussion while little is mentioned about the victims.

Later on, Jack (Jodi Balfour) confronts Keeley about the leak. This is where reality really hits as Jack has her secretary hand Keeley a prewritten message that she wants her to share on all of her socials. It’s brutally accurate of something that would occur because Jack sees this situation and abruptly goes into damage control mode for the company. It puts the business ahead of the person, something that is far too common. Again, Keeley is shoved to the backburner in her own story, while Jack is more concerned about the brand’s image than showing any empathy to Keeley. She even mentions to her that she shouldn’t have “filmed a porno,” which is exactly how leaks are typically dismissed — when in reality, these types of photos and videos are generally sent to someone special on the other end. The show, for better or worse, does a good job of depicting how the victims are often overlooked in these circumstances.

Keeley Gets Few Moments to Really Express Herself

There are a few instances in which Keeley does get to stand in front of this narrative, particularly in her discussion with Jack and later on with Jamie, but the moment with Jack is the one that really stands out. It’s where Keeley tells her girlfriend that she doesn’t “regret making that video” nor does she “regret sending it.” Right before that, she tells Jack that this isn’t her fault despite what she may be thinking. Keeley is able to voice how she feels about the whole thing here, but it falls on deaf ears as Jack ends up leaving her alone in the house afterward.

At this point, Keeley is under the impression that no one understands what she’s going through as the victim of this leak. Enter Jamie, who surprises her in the morning to check on her. It’s a moment like this where Keeley gets a glimpse of the man she always knew was inside. She’s almost surprised to see him offering his apologies and condolences (he says he wasn’t responsible for this, but still feels the need to apologize because he forgot to delete a few emails from when they were a couple). He tells her he’s sorry before she gives him a hug, finally feeling seen in this whole ordeal.

Ted Lasso Season 3's leak storyline is ultimately handled in a way that puts the victim in the backseat. While the show has introduced real-life plot points throughout and at times, has failed to shine enough of a light on the heavy subject, Episode 8 does illustrate the darker side of what happens in these situations. There is an emphasis on the team’s response and reaction from Jack, but, unfortunately, that’s also what occurs in reality most of the time. Keeley felt unseen, but to her credit, doesn't feel guilty like Jack wanted her to. Ted Lasso's latest episode has shone a light on other characters' unfortunate responses to the leak, but time will tell if Keeley ever gets a moment to shine in her own story.

