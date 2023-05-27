Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 11 of Ted Lasso.Regardless of how messy Season 3 of Ted Lasso has gotten, we can always count on Annette Badland’s Mae to deliver some of the show's best moments. While Mae is never present for more than a few moments, Badland constantly steals the spotlight as the beloved pub owner. That happens again in Episode 11 of Season 3, in which Mae makes a profound reflection on parenthood by simply quoting a poem. But what poem did Mae quote to Ted (Jason Sudeikis)? And what’s the meaning of the poem?

RELATED: 'Ted Lasso' Season 3: What Was the Point of Keeley's Story?

Mae’s Poem Echoes Ted Lasso’s Issues With His Mom

Image via Apple TV+

For almost three seasons, Ted has been doing some intense soul-searching in London while dealing with his divorce, the distance from his son, and the emotional scars left by his father’s death and his mother's refusal to acknowledge the tragedy. Thanks to everyone’s favorite therapist, Dr. Sharon Fieldstone (Sarah Niles), Ted has been making some progress regarding his mental health. However, the sudden appearance of Mama Lasso (Becky Ann Baker) in Episode 11 forces the coach to confront his complicated relationship with his mother.

While Ted is still chewing on the sudden arrival of his mother, he takes Mama Lasso to Mae’s pub. As the wise person she is, it doesn’t take long for Mae to realize Ted is uncomfortable with his mother’s visit. The pub owner also guesses Ted’s traumas were partly caused by his mother, which explains the awkward situation. Instead of scolding Ted for trying to avoid spending time with his mother and hiding in the pinball machine, Mae softly recites “This Be The Verse,” a poem by Philip Larkin. The poem is about how parents always end up traumatizing their kids, which should serve as a warning for anyone thinking about having a child. At first glance, Larkin’s poem might look like a bleak take on humanity, as it claims the cycle of parents messing up their kids will never end. However, through the sweet voice of Mae, we can grasp the whole meaning of the poem.

Ted feels uncomfortable facing his mother after going to therapy and realizing the damage she has done. However, he also wonders how much he’s damaging his own son by spending three years on a different continent. Mae knows Ted’s struggles and his love for his son. So, it wouldn’t make sense for her to quote a nihilistic poem about how there’s no hope for humanity. And she doesn’t. Despite the harsh words of Larkin’s poem, what the verses really want to show is how, more often than, parents are doing what they think is better for their children. And yes, their judgment might not be the best, but they make mistakes in goodwill. That means Larkin’s poem is not about hating parenthood and wishing humanity to end. Instead, the verses are about forgiving your parents, accepting their flaws, and trying to do less harm to the next generation.

Mae is a fabulous character indeed. By simply quoting a poem, she makes Ted realize the complexities of being a parent. Thanks to Mae, Ted decides to confront his mother, clear things out, and move forward with a healthier relationship with her. At the same time, it also looks like next episode he may decide to leave Richmond and return to the US, where he can spend more time with his son. It would be a huge step for Ted, and we can’t wait to see how Ted Lasso will solve all these plot points in the possible series finale. Hopefully, we’ll also spend more time with Mae before saying goodbye.

The final episode of Ted Lasso Season 3 comes to Apple TV+ on Wednesday, May 31.