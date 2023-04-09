Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Season 1 Episode 4 of Ted Lasso.Ted Lasso is a show imbued with a wonderful sense of kindness and optimism. The titular Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) believes in seeing the absolute best in the people around him, forming strong relationships with his team, management, and beyond that brings AFC Richmond out of its slump. Among the many lives he helped change since he arrived in England is Nathan Shelley (Nick Mohammed), once a bullied ball boy turned assistant coach, he had one of the most dramatic heel turns of any character on the show. Throughout Season 2 as he got more recognition, Nate’s ego inflated and, to compensate for his insecurities, he started to change his attitude until he became the entitled, egomaniacal type of person that would abandon his team for Rebecca’s (Hannah Waddingham) terrible ex-husbands new club and destroy the iconic “Believe” sign in the Richmond locker room just to get a last dig on Ted before he left. He went from a beloved underdog to a near-universally hated villain and as we go through the rest of Season 3 we can only wonder: can Nate be redeemed? To understand if he can, we have to first break down Nathan Shelley as a character.

Nate Started Off as a Likable Guy

It can be hard to remember after the stunts he pulled at the end of Season 2 and heading into Season 3, but Nate started off as a likable guy. He was one of the first members of the Richmond family to accept Ted and Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt). His knowledge of the sport and his strategies were indispensable to them in their early days and his helpfulness persisted enough that he was, rightfully, promoted to assistant coach at the end of the show’s first season. This is the Nate we all came to love, and a Nate that shows signs of still being in there somewhere. We saw how he went from being the team’s punching bag to learning to stand up for himself and become one of the guys. The transformation was delightful and deserved for such a meek character but once his confidence started growing, so did his ego.

As Nate's Ego Grows, He Gets Worse

And that’s where the bad parts of Nathan Shelley started to shine through. He loved being valuable to the team but as he got more recognition from the team and from the press, he started to feel entitled to the praise. He resented people for not respecting him more. The restaurant where he wanted to get a window table for his parents didn’t recognize him, when reporters talked about Richmond they mainly talked about Coach Lasso, and Nate was getting fed up with being a supporting player. His transformation was slow but his desire for attention and respect has been present since day one. He starts to get cocky in interviews, calling himself a “wunderkind” (but mispronouncing it in such a way that led to him being called “The Wonder Kid” from here on out).

He starts to feel entitled to respect whether it be getting a spot at a restaurant or getting the attention of women. He feels he’s better, smarter, and more qualified than Ted and starts to look down not only on him but the team as a whole. He picks up a habit of literally spitting out his insecurities in a gross display of what he thinks is power. Nate has become, essentially, the very kind of person who used to bully him. And he betrays his team, not just to get the job he thinks he deserves but to bring his strategies to the person Rebecca, and Richmond as a whole, want to destroy the most, Rebecca’s serial cheater and generally awful person of an ex-husband, Rupert (Anthony Head). It’s a colossal betrayal of the team he helped to build back up, and it gave us a Nate we could all hate.

And when we see him in his new role in Season 4 he’s even worse. He degrades his players, talks smack about Richmond, and is constantly checking the headlines about him to boost his ego. Nate’s transformed into an egomaniac and Rupert is wearing away any traces of the old Nate by reinforcing his sense of entitlement. Despite some moments of respite, this Nate who struts around in a full-black suit ensemble is nearly unrecognizable.

The Ted Lasso of It All

But the question of redemption in this show can’t be assessed without addressing the Ted Lasso of it all. Ted is, to the point of fault at times, an incredibly optimistic person. He tries to believe the best in everyone and is kind even to people who don’t truly deserve it. Even 4 episodes into Season 3, Ted still hasn’t removed the little Nate figurine from his son’s Lego Richmond pitch. He didn’t want to show the team the video of Nate ripping up the “Believe” sign. And even after the crushing defeat Richmond suffered to West Ham, he still reached out for a friendly handshake after the game (one Nathan was completely oblivious to). Ted is the heart and soul of this show in more than just name, it’s his ideologies and outlook that have changed the whole of Richmond and its members for the better. And we’ve seen how much he’s changed people for the better before whether it be helping Rebecca learn to love the club as more than a means for revenge or showing Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) that talent for soccer alone isn’t enough to make him unbeatable. So long as Ted believes that a person has the capacity to change, hope is not lost. And it seems Ted hasn’t given up on Nate yet.

We Can't Force Nate to Change, That's Up to Him

In Episode 4 we got to see a bit of Nathan’s humanity shine through again. He genuinely feels bad for how he left things with Ted and tried to talk with him before and after the Richmond/West Ham match but kept getting interrupted. He also explains in a post-game interview that he didn’t mean to snub Ted’s handshake, it seems like he genuinely wasn’t aware of it. Despite all the change, the arrogance, and the ego that has come to be some of Nate’s defining traits we can still see parts of the old him shining through. What he wants more than anything is to be valued and accepted by people, to be seen as special, and even with the heel turn he’s done and the absolute ass he’s been, he’s still the guy trying to get that window table at a restaurant, flirting with a hostess who will never remember his name. He can change his car, his attitude, his job, and his allegiances but at the end of the day “Nate the Great”, “The Wonder Kid”, will always be Nathan Shelley. There’s clearly still some conflict in him. He hasn’t yet gone full-Rupert. So a redemption arc is still possible.

But it all comes down to Nate. No one can force him to change. Even if Ted or some audience members can still see the good in him, bringing that back to the surface is something he can only do himself. If he’s the kind of guy who can reflect, apologize, and grow like the kind of person he was in Season 1, then redemption is absolutely possible. But if the selfish, entitled, and arrogant Nate in Season 2 wins out it could all be for naught. He seems quite content with his position and all the perks that come with it, if he’s really all in on his villain arc there’s little hope for him, and yet… We still hope.

In the end Ted Lasso is a show about how people make each other better and the power of believing not only in others but in oneself. It’s a show made for redemption arcs whether it be reforming Richmond itself coming back from the brink, Ted’s own journey to acknowledge and treat his mental health, or Jamie Tartt just becoming a kinder person. Ted Lasso believes in its characters and, based on the moments of doubt we’ve seen in Nate, it’s not too late for Nate either. Not everyone deserves a redemption arc, and there’s certainly no way out for Rupert, but Nate was their friend, and he still could be, if he’s willing to take the steps to change for the better this time. Redemption is possible for Nate Shelley, it wouldn’t be Ted Lasso if it wasn’t.