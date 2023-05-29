Editor's Note: The following includes spoilers from Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 11. With Apple TV’s Ted Lasso Season 3 fast approaching its climax, many of the show's ensemble of characters has been making huge decisions that are set to fulfill character arcs established since Season 1. While we’ve witnessed many important moments throughout the season, a number of them have taken place off-screen, leaving audience members wondering… why didn’t we get to see that?

There are many reasons why writers may choose to opt out of showing particular scenes on screen. It’s even possible that these scenes were filmed, but edited out during post-production due to time and pacing issues. Regardless of this rationale, these missing scenes have left some fans scratching their heads a little.

The Greyhounds Want Nate Back

Early in Season 3’s penultimate episode, “Mom City,” ex-West Ham coach Nate (Nick Mohammed) was confronted by Richmond players Isaac (Kola Bokinni) and Colin (Billy Harris), as well as kit-man Will (Charlie Hiscock). When the trio ask for the Wonder Kid to return to Nelson Road as an assistant coach, they admit that the entire Greyhound player group voted to invite him back, a discussion that we never saw.

Whilst this missing scene was easily summarized by the boys, it does seem odd that it wasn’t included. The last time we saw Nate at Nelson Road, he was ripping up the iconic ‘Believe’ sign, a staple of the show, after storming off the pitch mid-match. Since then, we’ve seen Nate experience a redemption arc, finding the error of his ways through the accountability of his new girlfriend Jade (Edyta Budnik), and in last week’s “International Break,” he even cleaned the Greyhound’s change rooms as an apology to Will for the power-hungry abuse he subjected the awkward kit-man to. While we did get to see Nate and Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) make amends, it would have added closure to the rift between Nate and the playing group had we seen their discussion. Perhaps next week’s season finale will offer up a similar pay-off should he return to the club.

Nate Quitting West Ham

As mentioned earlier, part of Nate’s road to redemption saw him discover the error of his ways at West Ham. No longer feeling the impulse to impress and receive status through power, the Wonder Kid found that what he really needed was to work with people who genuinely cared about him and loved the sport itself, not the money associated with it. This is a huge moment for Shelly as three seasons’ worth of character progression has led to it, yet his decision to leave the club was never shown on-screen, taking place between episodes. This was extremely disappointing for many fans who were eager for the emotional pay-off that Nate has been building towards. We can now only wonder how powerful of a scene that may have been, with the writers missing the opportunity to add even more to Shelly's layered character.

In a season where every episode seems to handle one plot line too many, the Lasso writers did their best to pull off such a risky decision, considering what was more important for the audience to see. “La Locker Room Aux Folles” ends with Nate meeting Rupert (Anthony Head) at a club, with two ladies waiting to accompany them on their guy’s night. It’s a clear test from Rupert after recently meeting Nate’s partner Jade. While failing Rupert’s test, Nate passes the test of his character development, turning down his Vader-like boss, no longer feeling the need to impress him. Rupert gives Nate one last terrifying look, providing some closure to their relationship, however, had the writers chosen to show Nate resigning, facing off against Rupert one last time, the emotional weight of the decision would have been heightened.

Despite some fans being disappointed by not seeing this, it allows the following episode, “International Break,” to spend more time focusing on the more important things for the character. Where does he go from here? Was this the right decision? We get to spend more time with Nate at his lowest, which is definitely rewarding in the long run, however, with a number of his crucial moments missing it results in a disjointed and sometimes jarring redemption of his character. Had the writers not overstuffed this season with too many plotlines, they would never have had to make this compromise in the first place.

Roy and Keeley Break-Up… and Get Back Together

Season 3’s premiere episode provided us with a massive shock… fan-favorite couple Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Keeley (Juno Temple) had broken up between seasons! Having the break-up take place off-screen is another example of how the after-effects of the conversation were chosen to be more important than the scene itself. Witnessing Roy coming to terms with his decision and learning to stick through the hard times was an important step in the former captain’s development. The Tin Man has found his heart. Roy’s softer side is on full display.

The writers also use this off-screen split as a means to preserve information, allowing for a more interesting, unraveling story as we learn the truth as to why the power couple broke up. The show is trusting the audience to catch up, and the break-up is far more interesting to watch that way.

Despite this, we have to once again consider the emotional potential had we witnessed the break-up on screen. Perhaps, after their rocky end to Season 2, a great cliffhanger could have involved the two splitting up, allowing Season 3 to pick up in a similar place while providing an emotional conclusion to the previous season. It's an interesting debate, one that, in a less crowded season, we may not have to have.

The same reasoning can be applied to the couple’s renaissance in last week's “International Break.” As Roy learns to be transparent with his feelings, he apologizes to Keeley before walking away. Always wearing her heart on her sleeve, Keeley watches on as he leaves, impressed by Roy’s self-development. Just as the camera cuts, we see her take a step towards Kent and the next thing we know, it’s revealed that the two have spent the night together. The reveal prevents us from seeing their reconciliation, allowing the writers to hold onto the information that re-igniting the spark may not be as simple as it seems. While this might work for some, witnessing the couple reunite could have been equally rewarding.

Ted Lasso is an extremely well-written show, however, Season 3 has found itself overstuffed with characters, resulting in some crucial character development scenes being glossed over. Despite this, the show continues to be a masterclass in character writing, even if we are left scratching our heads as to the lost potential of pivotal scenes.