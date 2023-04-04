The war on the soccer field is on in a new poster for the third season of Ted Lasso. The brand-new image focuses on the ongoing conflict between AFC Richmond and West Ham. The rivalry will take on a whole new meaning due to the fact that one of the coaching staff members from West Ham, Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed), used to work as a coach for AFC Richmond during previous seasons of the show. Ted Lasso himself (Jason Sudeikis) faces his former friend in the new poster, as the two teams are headed for a collision course set to bring fireworks to the whole division.

When the show began back in 2020, Nate was an awkward assistant who was unfairly treated by the team, due to the fact that he was neither a player nor an executive. When Ted Lasso became the main coach for AFC Richmond, he was determined to teach valuable lessons to a team that hopelessly needed some guidance on the field, and outside of it. Over the course of time, Ted would help the team realize that everyone involved in their mission had value, and Nate finally felt like he belonged somewhere. Unfortunately, that wouldn't last for long, and a shift in power dynamics was about to take place.

While Nate was figuring out what he actually wanted to do moving forward, the new owner of the team, Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), needed to resolve some issues of her own. Her position at AFC Richmond was taken with the intention of hurting her ex-husband, Rupert (Anthony Head), but she would eventually grow to love her job and the team she had to take care of. When Rupert heard how AFC Richmond's story was a tale of success, he decided to purchase West Ham, starting an indirect rivalry with his former spouse. Adding salt to the wound, Rupert hired Nate as a coach for his team.

Nick Mohammed Understands the Hate for Nate

After the second season of Ted Lasso ended with the reveal that Nate would be working for West Ham, fans were left with a sour taste in their mouths because they were initially rooting for the young man to remain a valuable part of AFC Richmond. During an interview with Collider while promoting the second season of the show, Nick Mohammed himself mentioned how he understood the outrage: "It’s weird because Jason texted me literally this afternoon to check in that I was all right about the fan reaction. I was like, “Oh, God.” It means that we’re doing our job correctly. With the writing and the performance and the direction, we are meant to feel this about Nate. We’re meant to feel hate towards him. That’s correct."

You can check out the new poster for the third season of Ted Lasso below, while you wait for a new episode to be available to stream on Apple TV+ this Wednesday: