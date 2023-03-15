Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 1 of Ted Lasso.There’s an endearing quality about Ted Lasso that has turned it into the uber-popular, Emmy-winning series that we know it as today. With the Season 3 premiere now released, the return of the series brings a certain level of comfort and familiarity to us that allows for an escape from reality for 40-plus minutes. The show has grown into what it is due to its heartwarming moments in each episode and the feel-good interactions between its characters even when things get serious, particularly in Season 2.

There is no pair that exhibits everything this show has to offer more so than Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and Nate (Nick Mohammed). From the first moment they meet, it's clear a bond was developing in a way that Nate, in particular, had not been accustomed to. As we all witnessed in Season 2, however, their relationship takes a 180 when Nate begins to see Ted as more of a blockade to his career aspirations and someone who is overlooking his potential. With the Season 3 premiere, it’s tough to see just how far these two have grown apart, even to the point of hostility.

When we first met Nate, he was urging Ted and Beard (Brendan Hunt) to get off the AFC Richmond field’s grass before realizing that the person he was hollering at was the new coach. It doesn’t take long for us to learn that Nate, the team kit man, was used to being in the background and never someone addressed in the hallways. His role only becomes more prominent as the season progresses and Ted begins to ask for his input during practice, and he eventually works his way up to becoming an assistant coach. It’s a satisfying climb and one that speaks to the person Ted is. The goodwill between the two only lasts so long, though, beginning to falter once Nate has the chance to step in for Ted in the wake of a panic attack that forces him to exit mid-game. Seeing the ensuing praise he receives on social media, Nate's ego grows to the point that he anonymously tells the media about the real reason that Ted left the game. It's a below-the-belt tactic but one that Ted handles with grace — though Nate, as we see at the conclusion of Season 2, couldn’t tolerate being with AFC Richmond anymore and joins forces with Rupert (Anthony Head) and West Ham United.

A New Villain Is Born in Nate

The first appearance Nate makes in Season 3 is a brutally chilling callback to that aforementioned moment he first met Ted and how the new coach treated him like an actual person. As he’s riding an escalator up to his new office, a coworker says hello to him in passing, and he doesn’t even acknowledge them. While in his office, an employee comes in, and Nate tells him to get out. These scenes are a stark contrast to what happened when it was the other way around. It’s a clever inclusion within the first few minutes of the new season that paints just how far removed Nate has become.

Ted Lasso Season 3 isn't subtle in what it’s trying to demonstrate in this first episode. From scrolling through social media to fuel his ego and operating his practices in a militant manner, even demeaning his players, everything the former kit man does is the opposite of what Ted does in his everyday life. The dynamic between Nate and Rupert is equally jarring, highlighted by Rupert noting that Richmond is projected to finish in last place in the Premier League —to which Nathan jokes, “Well, yeah, because there’s no 21st.” Rupert clearly knows the power he has over his new coach, who seeks validation from his new boss at every turn.

Nate has his first opportunity to berate his former team at his pre-season press conference and, heeding Rupert’s nudging, he wastes no time in firing a shot at Ted and anyone who dares question his status, including a reporter who brings up his rather quick rise up the ladder. While all of this going on, a video of Ted emerges in which the Richmond coach takes the team to a sewer in an effort to convey a motivational message to them that this is how the public views Richmond. After viewing it for himself, Nate delivers the most cutthroat remark of the episode: “They probably have to train in a sewer because their coach is so shitty.” It’s the most direct shot we’ve seen him take at his former mentor, and what makes it even more difficult to watch is the way he immediately looks over to Rupert for approval.

By Contrast, Ted Decides to Take the High Road

There’s an opportunity for Ted to respond to Nate's harsh comments later in the episode, but he opts to take the higher ground in a way only Ted could, instead using Nate’s attack as a way to open himself up to his own jokes so that nothing else Nate can say about him will have any real power. But how far the show decides to take this budding rivalry remains to be seen. Given the way Ted handles everything, it doesn’t seem like Nate will ever be able to knock him down — unless he starts to resort to even lower tactics, as he did when he leaked the truth about Ted's panic attack.

No matter what happens moving forward, one thing for certain is that it’s going to be unfortunate if Nate continues down this path — especially when remembering the lovable character he was in Season 1. The most heartbreaking scene of this episode comes at the very end when Ted is on a video call with his son Henry before bed, showing him the completed Nelson Road Stadium in LEGO form. Henry asks his dad why Nate “is off to the side” and when Ted tells him it’s because he’s not on the team anymore, Henry responds, “But you can still be friends, right?” That's the question we'll all wonder as we watch these two rival coaches navigate the upcoming season. At this moment, their relationship seems irreparable — but if there’s anything Ted has taught us, it’s that no one is a lost cause, and there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel.

Ted Lasso Season 3 is now streaming on Apple TV+ with new episodes every Wednesday.