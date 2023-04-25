Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 6.The Apple TV+ original, Ted Lasso, has not shied away from controversial topics by including discussions of politics and mental health. In the newest season, though, the series has included another controversy handled in the most wholesome way. AFC Richmond’s own Colin Hughes, played by Billy Harris, has been forced to live two lives because of his sexual orientation. Despite societal progress toward LGBTQ+ rights in the 21st century, a homosexual identity is still vilified in the public eye, especially for athletes who are expected to maintain a specific image. While Colin struggles with his two lives, though, he develops a friendship with someone who sees the true him. That friend is Trent Crimm, played by James Lance.

Trent Crimm’s first appearance in Ted Lasso portrays him as an antagonistic journalist who could expose Ted, played by Jason Sudeikis. But, that quickly changes when they develop a mutual respect after spending a day together for one of Crimm’s articles. Crimm has proven later on that he is not an antagonist and does genuinely care about people. For instance, he quit The Independent after having to write an article on the titular character’s public panic attack. In the newest season, his decision to follow AFC Richmond has shown a new side that was once hidden. This new-found warmth has caused him to make amends for malicious past articles and take on the supportive elder gay man role for the closeted Colin.

Until the new episodes, Crimm’s sexual identity took a backseat to his identity as a journalist. In response, when the audience saw Crimm’s discovery of Colin’s secret life, they may have been unsure about his intentions with that information. The queer story arc has not been super significant this season, but when Crimm follows Colin to a gay bar, the connection made between the two is a heartwarming one. When Colin knows that he has someone he can be himself around, he lets loose.

Related: 'Ted Lasso' Isn't Just Feel-Good, it Makes Sports An Actual Force for Good

Colin Has Side Character Syndrome

Image via Apple TV+

Colin has been a side character until now and is only now receiving a spotlight because of his sexual identity. This might be deliberate in that he has hidden himself so well that he never shined before now. In other words, the audience gets to experience his inauthentic life as a coworker or fan would. Even now, viewers are only seeing Colin during scenes that relate to his double life. During his heart-to-heart with Trent Crimm, he acknowledges that being a celebrity would add layers of complexity to coming out that he never had to worry about. This is when Colin reveals how exhausting it can be to lead two different lives and how much he desires to only live his authentic life.

Watching Colin initially hide away in the third season is heartbreaking because viewers can actually feel this exhaustion along with the fear of being caught. The series captures his point-of-view so well that when Crimm reveals that he is also LGBTQ+, and therefore safe to talk to, it gives the viewer relief. Before Crimm joined him, he seemed very on the fence about engaging in the gay bar's nightlife. He spoke quietly and was quick to put up his hood if someone recognized him. So, the fact that he was able to spend his night there after a much-needed heart-to-heart speaks volumes about their newfound friendship.

Coming Out For Women vs. Men

Image via Apple TV+

In contrast to the hidden sexual identity of the men in the show, Keeley (Juno Temple) is an open book. Her sexuality has been hinted at before when she complimented Rebecca’s (Hannah Waddingham) body. But, she did not have a relationship with a woman on-screen until she broke up with Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein). Rebecca and Roy both know about her new lady friend because she feels no reason to hide it. Her queerness carries less shame because, socially, homosexuality in men somehow taints the image of masculinity that is often forced upon them. Even though women experience different reactions, Keeley’s new relationship coinciding with Colin’s arc could lead to another beneficial friendship that can influence his coming out.

Ted Lasso overall is filled with wholesome character arcs, but this new queer story hits differently because of the pushback that the LGBTQ+ community has been getting recently (with new laws in place that limit freedoms). Additionally, representation is important in any TV series or film. Instead of focusing on the rest of the team as they possibly ostracize Colin, the camera follows him from his perspective. This style invokes empathy from viewers and that is exactly why his small support system is so significant; if even one person shows kindness, it can make a world of difference to not just Colin, but to anyone with similar struggles.

Image via Apple TV+

When Colin does feel safe enough to come out, there is no doubt that he will receive nothing but love from his team. As seen previously, the team has always been super supportive of other players and staff. Ted Lasso himself was shown empathy during his panic attacks, and the same can be said regarding Jamie Tartt’s (Phil Dunster) struggles with his abusive father. Not only does the team showcase empathy, but they also show tremendous support for their teammates in general. For example, Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) personally wanted to protest against the team’s former sponsor for ethical reasons, and the team all protested with him, therefore, obtaining a new sponsor.

In general, the dynamic of AFC Richmond has grown further each season creating a vacuum of love and support for anyone involved. Trent Crimm is the perfect example because he went from being a sharky journalist to an ethical writer who uplifts individuals rather than chastises them. Watching him support Colin has been so uplifting because it paints the writer in a new light. Colin has received one of the greatest arcs in the series overall because it leads to the best-established connections and reveals the beauty in a once-hidden character.