With only one episode left before the possible series finale, Ted Lasso is rushing to tie every loose thread. That's why Nate's (Nick Mohammed) redemption and his decision to leave West Ham happened off-screen. It's also why Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) was mostly wasted in Season 3. However, the most baffling moment of the season might have happened in Season 3, Episode 11, when Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) receives the unexpected visit from Bex (Keeley Hazell) and Ms. Kakes (Rosie Lou). Surely, this surprise visit anticipates the downfall of Rupert (Anthony Head), who has proven time and time again he's beyond redemption. But such an important plot point should have started earlier in the season.

What Does That Rebecca and Bex Scene in 'Ted Lasso' Mean?

We were first introduced to Bex in Season 1 of Ted Lasso when Rebecca discovers her ex-husband is dating a younger woman, also called Rebecca. To make things even more awkward, Bex and Rupert had an affair before Rebecca’s divorce. Even so, while Rebecca met Bex in the worst way possible, the younger woman is not that bad. She actually seems to be in love with Rupert and devotes her energy to raising their child. Unfortunately, Rupert is still an asshole, and not long after his new marriage, he turns his gaze to other women.

In Season 3, we are introduced to Ms. Kakes, Rupert’s new secretary. Rebecca catches Rupert with Ms. Kakes, realizing the West Ham’s owner is cheating on his new wife. While Rupert’s actions are reprimandable, having an affair is not illegal. So, while Rupert is unquestionably a sexist pig, so far, his behavior has only been borderline criminal. But with Bex and Ms. Kakes paying Rebecca a surprise visit, Ted Lasso might put Rupert in the middle of a sexual harassment case.

We know Ms. Kakes suddenly vanished from the series. And when Rebecca questions Rupert about his secretary, he claims Ms. Kakes was fired due to some allegedly inappropriate workspace behavior. It’s a false claim, for sure, and Rupert is probably trying to cover his affair by firing Ms. Kakes. Still, if Rupert’s current wife and Ms. Kakes are working together and even asked for the help of the millionaire’s ex-wife, we can assume something more serious than a consensual affair happened behind the scenes. But while we are all anxious to see Rupert’s reckoning, the three women should have joined forces way earlier this season.

Rupert’s Reckoning Shouldn’t Be Rushed

While we still can’t know for sure which of Rupert’s despicable actions led Bex and Ms. Kakes to visit Rebecca, it’s fairly reasonable to suppose the three women will work together to expose the millionaire’s toxic behavior. As a man in a position of power, Rupert took advantage of his secretary, which is already reason enough to go after the villain. Unfortunately, there’s just not enough time in Ted Lasso to treat the matter with the seriousness it deserves.

Ted Lasso likes to mix fact and fiction by drawing inspiration from real problems that haunt the sports industry. So, it wouldn't be surprising for the show to explore how old white men think their money buys them the right to abuse women. Nevertheless, this is a sensitive subject that shouldn’t be rushed, which is precisely what will happen next week. That’s because there’s only one episode left in Season 3 of Ted Lasso, which might be the show’s final season. And writers can fit only so many storylines in one hour.

If Ted Lasso ends with Season 3, the series must use the final episode to say goodbye to Ted, explain if Richmond will win the championship, give all the individual players a proper farewell, reintroduce Nate to his position as a coach, reveal if Sam (Toheeb Jimoh) will ever escape persecution from Edwin Akufo (Sam Richardson), resolve Keeley and Roy's (Brett Goldstein) relationship, and make a decision on Rebecca's romantic future. How the heck will they explore Rupert’s downfall in a way that properly tackles the issue of sexual harassment in the workspace? It’s just not possible! So, either Apple TV+ finally greenlights a new season, pushing some of these plot points to the future, or it will risk rushing through yet another important subject that deserves more care than Ted Lasso can currently give.

Earlier this season, Ted Lasso already misused Keeley’s leaked intimate video to move plot points that had little to do with her. And while the show makes a point to blame the hackers that got to Keeley’s personal video instead of the women who decided to make these videos in the first place, the whole affair was dropped in just a couple of episodes. So, while the illegal exposition of women’s bodies is a pressing matter, the series just brushed over it and moved forward instead of giving everyone the proper time to grasp the magnitude of the issue. As much as we love this show, Season 3 has a severe pacing issue that continues to damage important storylines about serious issues, and Keeley sets an unfortunate example of how Ted Lasso will probably tackle Rupert’s predatory behavior.

Rupert is Ted Lasso’s biggest villain, and we are happy he’ll finally face the consequences of his actions. But sexual harassment is not something the show can just pick up for a single episode and say their work is done. In addition, for Rebecca and Bex to create a bond, they need the proper time to explore their relationship. And it’s even worse to realize Ms. Kakes didn’t even get a first name in Ted Lasso, only showing up for a few minutes of runtime. Finally, Ms. Kakes has reemerged after having some alarming encounters with Rupert, but this is yet another story development that happened off-screen.

It makes sense for the three women to join forces against Rupert and show the power of the sorority against the patriarch. Sadly, this plot was introduced too late in the season, and we have little hopes Ted Lasso will treat this storyline with the care it deserves.

The final episode of Ted Lasso Season 3 comes to Apple TV+ on Wednesday, May 31.