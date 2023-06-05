The Big Picture In Ted Lasso, Rebecca's journey to happiness focuses on personal growth before she is ready to find love.

During the team's trip to Amsterdam, Rebecca experiences a rom-com moment with Matthijs.

Rebecca and Ted's separate romantic arcs culminate in Rebecca finding her fairy-tale ending with Matthijs.

When Apple TV+'s sweet sports series Ted Lasso decided to take the AFC Richmond gang to Amsterdam halfway through its third season, it was a real breath of fresh air, giving the audience fresh insight into our favorite characters as we get the chance to see what they're like removed from their homes and comfort zones. For Richmond's owner, Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), this meant taking a tumble into one of Amsterdam's many canals and being pulled out by a tall, gorgeous man on a houseboat (Matteo van der Grijn). The pair spend the rest of the day and the night together, and while nothing really happens, save for a kiss before Rebecca leaves — she doesn't even get his name — she dwells on the "what if" of it all when she gets back to London.

Then, in a moment right out of a rom-com or romance novel, just as a tearful Rebecca is leaving the airport after seeing off Ted (Jason Sudeikis), who is heading back to the U.S. to be with his son, she bumps into a little girl outside, being pursued by her pilot father. Her father, it turns out, is Boat Guy (or Matthijs, as the end credits call him). The pair reconnect, and as the ending montage shows, end up getting together. While this perhaps felt abrupt to those in the audience who had been hoping for a different romantic outcome for Rebecca, the decision to have her reconnect with Matthijs actually makes sense for her arc over the show's three seasons.

Rebecca Has to First Learn How to Be Happy by Herself

When we first meet Rebecca, she is an angry woman, barely hanging in there after her toxic marriage to Rupert (Anthony Head) ends. She has so little regard for the football team she owns that she hires Ted with the express intention of tanking the team to get back at her husband. What follows throughout the rest of the series is a progressive journey of healing, where Rebecca discovers what it means to be happy on her terms. While the first season focuses primarily on her forging friendships with the Richmond crew and her no longer actively sabotaging the team out of misguided spite, the second season sets her firmly on her rom-com journey.

Roy Kent's (Brett Goldstein) oft-quoted line in the Season 2 premiere, that Rebecca deserves someone who makes her feel like she's been "struck by fucking lightning" and that she shouldn't dare settle for fine, is really the key to Rebecca's romantic arc over the next two seasons. In Season 2, she gets into a relationship with Richmond player Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh), and the two of them keep it quiet for conflict-of-interest reasons. As much as they liked each other, the relationship didn't have long-term potential, not when they weren't ever going to be able to go public with it and still have Sam play on the team. What it did do, however, was open Rebecca up to the possibility of being happy on the other side of her healing.

This isn't to say that a woman necessarily needs a man to be happy, but, since Rebecca frequently says she wants a partner and a family, it's as instrumental to her happiness as anything else. By her own admission, Rupert stopped putting her first once the charm wore off. The man she's seeing at the start of Season 2 inspires no interest, and sweet as Sam is, their personal interests are at odds with their ability to be in a relationship. This is where Matthijs comes in.

'Ted Lasso' Season 3's Amsterdam Episode Changes Everything for Rebecca

Close

Sure, the man doesn't even have his name spoken onscreen, but the Amsterdam episode, when paired with the Season 3 finale, has rom-com written all over it where Rebecca and Matthijs are concerned, full of those tropes romance readers and romantic comedy lovers adore so much. They have a meet-cute when she catches his eye, and his attempt to tell her she's standing in the bike lane comes a beat too late, sending her tumbling into the water. He invites her into his houseboat, lets her use his shower while her clothes dry — giving her plenty of space so as not to be a creep — and the two later spend the whole day and night together, even dumping cups of water on Rebecca's clothes to give her an excuse to linger just a while longer.

Rebecca and her unexpected love interest share that kind of banter that is so characteristic of a romance's first act, the kind that allows for a candor you wouldn't otherwise allow, helped along by the fact that they don't know each other well. If the story had left things there, with Matthijs just being the strange, what-could-have-been moment while on vacation (we all have one of those), that would have been fine. But bringing him back in the finale gives Rebecca's romantic arc that kind of rom-com energy the show loves to espouse. No, we don't get the whole rom-com — we jump from early act two straight to the epilogue — but we get just enough to know that Rebecca finally got her struck-by-lightning moment with a lightning-in-a-bottle encounter.

Rebecca and Ted Are on Separate but Parallel Rom-Com Journeys in Season 3

Of course, there is the mustachioed elephant in the room, namely the idea that Ted and Rebecca would eventually end up getting together. A lot of the basis for this — beyond a perfectly valid desire to simply see these characters end up together — seemed to come from the aforementioned rom-com energy of the show, and its unabashed, unironic desire to lean into that. With Ted and Rebecca as counterparts to one another, and spending as much time as they do together, it's easy to slot them into the romantic comedy lead roles. But in light of the finale — and now worth considering for the series as a whole — it's interesting to consider them as two friends on separate but parallel rom-com journeys. Both have experienced the kind of hurt that caused a major life change, and through the show's three seasons have learned how to heal from that hurt productively. But with Rebecca now fully invested in AFC Richmond and Ted rightly wanting to leave to see his son grow up, there was no way for them to be together without the kind of sacrifice that would eventually blossom into resentment.

After everything she's been through, Rebecca deserves someone who can and will put her first, and Matthijs can do that. His job means he has the flexibility to relocate to London, and it's easy enough for them to go back to Amsterdam if they ever want to. Would it have been nice to see the two of them have the full rom-com experience during the season? Sure, but with the story dedicated to wrapping things up for the massive ensemble cast, all it would have done was slow things down. The beautiful isolated moment for them in the houseboat, combined with the second meet-cute, is enough for us. If we trust in Ted Lasso's rom-com beliefs, and more importantly trust in Rebecca to make the best, healthiest decision for herself, then her choosing Matthijs at the end makes perfect sense. She didn't settle for fine. She didn't settle at all. Instead, she got the slightly unrealistic fairy-tale ending she deserved, and really, what's more rom-com than that?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

All three seasons of Ted Lasso are streaming now on Apple TV+.

WATCH ON APPLE TV+